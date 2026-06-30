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Pipan Oils Share Price

NSE
BSE

PIPAN OILS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Pipan Oils along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹178.05 Closed
-0.95₹ -1.70
As on Jun 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pipan Oils Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.05₹181.50
₹178.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.83₹179.75
₹178.05
Open Price
₹181.50
Prev. Close
₹179.75
Volume
34

Source: Dion Global

Pipan Oils Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Omansh Enterprises		-0.952.186.276.27352.48618.51185.42
Pennar Industries		3.576.5422.70-16.69-28.3629.8744.40
Mahamaya Steel Industries		-0.25-8.48-15.93-6.40137.25122.5253.30
Steelco Gujarat		-4.9814.87105.88348.821,207.69135.6067.22
Dhatre Udyog		-1.09-9.2034.72-21.86-42.46-24.034.72
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products		0.746.255.30-9.02-29.7523.647.21
P M Telelinks		05.0010.2521.50135.9630.1622.28
Heera Ispat		0-15.7118.92-19.02-16.77-16.9531.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Omansh Enterprises has gained 352.48% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-28.36%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (137.25%), Steelco Gujarat (1207.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Omansh Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (44.40%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (53.30%).

Pipan Oils Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pipan Oils Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5177.07177.53
10175.67175.62
20171.86172.08
50159.69156.06
100123.68128.88
20075.7892.86

Source: Dion Global

Pipan Oils Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pipan Oils saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.88%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pipan Oils Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 23, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTOmansh Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Jun 03, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTOmansh Enterprises - Intimation Regarding Application For Reclassification Of Promoter Under Regulation 31A Of The SEBI (LODR
May 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTOmansh Enterprises - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 31A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
May 29, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTOmansh Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
May 29, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTOmansh Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements

Source: Dion Global

About Pipan Oils

Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100DL1974PLC241646 and registration number is 241646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Avnish Jindal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Piyush Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Jindal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Purshottam Kumar Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudesh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parvesh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pipan Oils Share Price

What is the share price of Pipan Oils?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pipan Oils is ₹178.05 as on Jun 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pipan Oils?

The Pipan Oils is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pipan Oils?

The market cap of Pipan Oils is ₹312.09 Cr as on Jun 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pipan Oils?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pipan Oils are ₹181.50 and ₹178.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pipan Oils?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pipan Oils stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pipan Oils is ₹179.75 and 52-week low of Pipan Oils is ₹37.83 as on Jun 29, 2026.

How has the Pipan Oils performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pipan Oils has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 2.18% for the past month, 6.27% over 3 months, 352.48% over 1 year, 618.51% across 3 years, and 185.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pipan Oils?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pipan Oils are -150.97 and 1,615.70 on Jun 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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