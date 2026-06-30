What is the share price of Pipan Oils? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pipan Oils is ₹178.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Pipan Oils? The Pipan Oils is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pipan Oils? The market cap of Pipan Oils is ₹312.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pipan Oils? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pipan Oils are ₹181.50 and ₹178.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pipan Oils? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pipan Oils stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pipan Oils is ₹179.75 and 52-week low of Pipan Oils is ₹37.83 as on .

How has the Pipan Oils performed historically in terms of returns? The Pipan Oils has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 2.18% for the past month, 6.27% over 3 months, 352.48% over 1 year, 618.51% across 3 years, and 185.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pipan Oils? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pipan Oils are -150.97 and 1,615.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global