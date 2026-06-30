Here's the live share price of Pipan Oils along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Omansh Enterprises
|-0.95
|2.18
|6.27
|6.27
|352.48
|618.51
|185.42
|Pennar Industries
|3.57
|6.54
|22.70
|-16.69
|-28.36
|29.87
|44.40
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|-0.25
|-8.48
|-15.93
|-6.40
|137.25
|122.52
|53.30
|Steelco Gujarat
|-4.98
|14.87
|105.88
|348.82
|1,207.69
|135.60
|67.22
|Dhatre Udyog
|-1.09
|-9.20
|34.72
|-21.86
|-42.46
|-24.03
|4.72
|Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products
|0.74
|6.25
|5.30
|-9.02
|-29.75
|23.64
|7.21
|P M Telelinks
|0
|5.00
|10.25
|21.50
|135.96
|30.16
|22.28
|Heera Ispat
|0
|-15.71
|18.92
|-19.02
|-16.77
|-16.95
|31.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Omansh Enterprises has gained 352.48% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-28.36%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (137.25%), Steelco Gujarat (1207.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Omansh Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (44.40%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (53.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|177.07
|177.53
|10
|175.67
|175.62
|20
|171.86
|172.08
|50
|159.69
|156.06
|100
|123.68
|128.88
|200
|75.78
|92.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pipan Oils saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.88%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 23, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Omansh Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Jun 03, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Omansh Enterprises - Intimation Regarding Application For Reclassification Of Promoter Under Regulation 31A Of The SEBI (LODR
|May 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Omansh Enterprises - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 31A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
|May 29, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Omansh Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|May 29, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Omansh Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Source: Dion Global
Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100DL1974PLC241646 and registration number is 241646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pipan Oils is ₹178.05 as on Jun 29, 2026.
The Pipan Oils is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pipan Oils is ₹312.09 Cr as on Jun 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pipan Oils are ₹181.50 and ₹178.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pipan Oils stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pipan Oils is ₹179.75 and 52-week low of Pipan Oils is ₹37.83 as on Jun 29, 2026.
The Pipan Oils has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 2.18% for the past month, 6.27% over 3 months, 352.48% over 1 year, 618.51% across 3 years, and 185.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pipan Oils are -150.97 and 1,615.70 on Jun 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global