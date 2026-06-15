The infrastructure sector in India is an important driver of the country’s economic growth.

Given that roads, railways, metros, etc. are an integral part of enhancing the productivity and operations of businesses, robust infrastructure is a must.

However, despite being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, India is lagging behind the rest of the world with respect to infrastructure development.

To change this, the government has been taking various measures in recent years, the most important one being its production linked incentive (PLI) schemes. This has enabled companies to take on huge capex plans.

Now, as we move closer to the execution phase, there are several companies that are emerging from the small corners and giving big players a run for their money.

If all goes according to their plan, these companies could just as well become leaders in India’s infrastructure story.

Let’s look at 5 companies touted to become the next emerging leaders in India’s infra space.

#1 PSP Projects

First on the list is PSP Projects.

The company is an integrated EPC firm present throughout the entire construction value chain. It has a diverse portfolio of projects across sectors – industrial, institutional, government, and residential.

The company’s promoter brings over three decades of experience in the construction industry. Over the years, PSP has built strong relationships with reputed clients and demonstrated a track record of timely project completion, enabling repeat orders from existing customers.

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Last year, Adani Infra acquired 11.32% stake in PSP through an open offer and 23.09% stake from promoters, taking its total holding to 34.41%, classifying itself as one of PSP’s promoters.

Coming to PSP’s financial track record, sales have expanded at a rate (CAGR) of 21% over the past 5 years. During the same period, its profit has come down due to elevated working capital position.

Profit was mainly impacted due to the out-of-scope work done for Bhavan Prakoshtha project executed for Uttar Pradesh State Government.

PSP Projects Financial Snapshot

Particulars (Rs m) FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue 17,481 19,378 25,058 25,121 31,487 Growth 40.9 10.9 29.3 0.3 25% Operating Profit 2,802 2,551 2,852 1,967 2,063 Margin 16 13.2 11.4 7.8 7% Net Profit 1,663 1,346 1,235 580 556 Margin 9.5 6.9 4.9 2.3 2% ROE 26.5 25.7 21.9 17.1 4.6 ROCE 26.3 24 27 15.5 8

Data Source: BSE, Equitymaster

Going forward, the financial position is expected to improve as it has a massive order book in place.

Its outstanding order book stands at Rs 91.8 billion (bn), and the management expects more orders to bring the order book to around Rs 110 bn.

The company is also shifting its strategic focus. It aims for a project mix in which 75-80% of orders come from the Adani Group, while 15-20% are sourced externally.

Additionally, it’s in advanced discussion for a Rs 20 bn project in the Matunga block, which is part of the larger Dharavi redevelopment.

Looking ahead, the company expects to report revenue of Rs 40-45 bn in FY27. Management is targeting normalised EBITDA margins of 8-9% going forward.

PSP is expanding capacity at its precast concrete manufacturing facility. Currently, the facility is operating at 100% utilisation, with 80-90% of its output used captively for PSP and Adani projects.

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#2 HG Infra

Second on the list is HG Infra.

Established in 2003, the company has built strong proficiency in EPC and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects across civil and related infrastructure works.

It has recently diversified into railways, solar power, battery energy storage system (BESS) and transmission projects. The company is present in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, etc.

Being an accredited AA-class contractor by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan and a SS-class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES), the company enjoys various synergies.

Coming to HG Infra’s financials, the company’s sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 18% and 25% respectively over the past 5 years.

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Its ROE and ROCE have averaged 23% and 24% during the same period.

HG Infra Financial Snapshot

Particulars (Rs m) FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue 37,514 46,220 53,785 50,562 52,350 Growth 43.7 23.2 16.4 -6 4% Operating Profit 7,174 9,136 10,798 10,719 10,120 Margin 19.1 19.8 20.1 21.2 19% Net Profit 3,800 4,932 5,386 5,054 3,300 Margin 10.1 10.7 10 10 6% ROE 26.5 25.7 21.9 17.1 9.6 ROCE 26.3 24 27 15.5 11

Data Source: BSE, Equitymaster

The company’s portfolio now includes more than 29 active projects spread across 13 Indian states, including 7 rail metro projects. It has an order book of Rs 139.3 bn providing strong growth visibility.

Going forward, HG Infra Engineering aims to secure big ticket transmission and distribution projects.

According to the management, it remains active in the transmission space and continues to participate actively into the upcoming tenders.

In terms of BESS, it has executed a binding agreement with GUVNL and NVVN for a 435 MW/ 870 MW hour project, scheduled for completion in November 2026 and December 2026, respectively.

HG Infra Engineering’s future prospects appear good, driven by a strong order pipeline, strategic diversification, and broad infrastructure capex in India.

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#3 Kirloskar Oil

Third on the list is Kirloskar Oil.

Kirloskar Oil Engines is a leader in the production of internal combustion engines, generator sets, and farm equipment, with a good global presence.

It also produces engines for construction machinery, so it’s considered a perfect proxy play to the infra story. It specialises in producing liquid-cooled and air-cooled generator sets with a broad range of power outputs (3kVA to 12,000 kVA).

These are widely used in markets for specialised fishing engines, power tillers, diesel and electric pump sets, and more. With offices in Dubai, South Africa, Kenya, and the US, the company has a robust distribution network.

As far as Kirloskar Oil’s financials are concerned, its sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 13% and 20% respectively over the past 5 years.

Its ROE and ROCE have averaged 13% and 16% during the same period.

Kirloskar Oil Financial Snapshot

Particulars (Rs m) FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue 40,177 50,238 58,983 63,491 77,010 Growth 21.9 25 17.4 7.6 21% Operating Profit 4,389 7,622 10,601 12,418 14,150 Margin 10.9 15.2 18 19.6 18% Net Profit 1,709 3,317 4,397 4,758 5,620 Margin 4.3 6.6 7.5 7.5 7% ROE 8.3 14.5 16.5 15.5 18 ROCE 10.8 16.1 20 16.7 15

Data Source: BSE, Equitymaster

Currently, the company is pursuing its 2B2B strategy, which aims to achieve US $2 bn in consolidated revenue by fiscal 2030.

To support this objective, it has undertaken large-scale capacity additions at its Kagal plants and to expand its presence in the HHP segment and increase capacity utilisation in the B2C segment.

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The company also intends to improve its market share in the B2C segment, focus on the industrial segment and explore opportunities in non-internal combustion engine solutions.

#4 Action Construction Equipment (ACE)

Fourth on the list is ACE.

The company holds a dominant share in India’s pick and carry crane market (around 63%) and tower crane segment (about 60%), with additional presence in forklifts and tractors in select regions.

It manufactures a wide range of products in house, covering cranes, backhoe loaders, forklifts, and agri equipment.

Its strong tech edge and promoter background has helped it come up with many firsts in India. These include India’s first electric crane, self-propelled aerial work platforms, India’s largest crane and next generation cranes.

As a core-infra company at heart, it has gone through a lot of cycles. And despite this, the company’s balance sheet has not shown signs of stress, which can’t be said for many other players.

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Over the past five years, its sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 24% and 51% respectively.

During the same time, its ROE and ROCE have averaged 20% and 28%.

ACE Financial Snapshot

Particulars (Rs m) FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue 16,296 21,597 29,138 33,271 32,800 Growth 32.8 32.5 34.9 14.2 -1% Operating Profit 1,622 2,620 4,803 6,061 5,040 Margin 10 12.1 16.5 18.2 15% Net Profit 1,050 1,730 3,282 4,092 4,150 Margin 6.4 8 11.3 12.3 13% ROE 13.9 18.8 26.7 25.4 23 ROCE 19.5 26.6 37.2 35.8 32

Data Source: BSE, Equitymaster

As India builds out infrastructure, demand for mobile cranes and related equipment will increase.

As a supplier to infra, construction, manufacturing, material handling and agri equipment industry, the company is a beneficiary of the rise in infra investments, capex and domestic manufacturing driven by PLI schemes and China plus one.

In the past two years, the company has undertaken capacity expansion in the crane and material handling segments. The company is also investing in automation and upgrading its products.

With a debt-free balance sheet and healthy liquidity, the company is looking for inorganic growth opportunities in the domestic and export markets, especially in Europe.

#5 Elecon Engineering

Last on the list is Elecon Engineering.

Elecon Engineering is among the larger players in industrial gearboxes (about 80% of revenue) and material handling equipment, supplying cement, steel, power, mining, and defence sectors with standard and custom solutions, including specialised gearboxes.

It has a market share of 38-40% with significant manufacturing capacities. The company is present in 95+ countries through a network of distributors, dealers, and customer representatives.

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Over the years, the company has widened its product offering and geographical presence in transmission products through in-house development and acquisitions globally.

Moreover, the company benefits from strong design and engineering capabilities, technical collaborations as well as backward-integrated facilities with an in-house foundry.

All of this has helped it bag repeat orders for marine gears from the Indian Navy.

Coming to Elecon’s financials, its revenue and profit have grown at a CAGR of 18% and 43% respectively over the past 5 years.

Its ROE and ROCE have averaged 18% and 24% during the same period.

Elecon Engineering Financial Snapshot

Particulars (Rs m) FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue 12,119 15,297 19,374 22,270 23,661 Growth 16 26.2 26.7 14.9 6.2 Operating Profit 2,558 3,594 5,188 6,029 6,045 Margin 21.1 23.5 26.8 27.1 25.6 Net Profit 1,405 2,375 3,556 4,151 3,412 Margin 11.6 15.5 18.4 18.6 14.4 ROE 13.4 18.6 22.2 20.8 14.8 ROCE 19.5 24.5 29.6 27.5 20.8

Data Source: BSE, Equitymaster

The company has an order book of over Rs 20 bn which provides strong revenue visibility.

Going forward, a healthy pipeline of orders in the transmission segment and favourable demand prospects from its end-user industries are expected to drive Elecon’s revenue and profit growth.

Conclusion

As the infra cycle picks pace, the benefits will not just be limited to the infra sector. Think of the additional cement and steel required to build roads, highways, hospitals, and buildings.

A push to the infra sector directly lifts the gross domestic product (GDP) growth because infrastructure investment has a multiplier effect.

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Infra companies in a sweet spot. That said, infrastructure stocks could be risker as their fortunes are prone to economic booms and busts. Operations are linked to spending by the government on infrastructure and the expansion plan a company undertakes.

As a result, during times of distress in the Indian economy, government can cut down on investments in infrastructure spending. This can have an adverse impact on infra companies’ operations.

To mitigate this risk at certain extent, you could look at companies who have decent export revenues.

As always, do your own research and consider your risk profile while investing.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

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