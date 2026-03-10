Kirloskar Oil Engines has announced that Atul Kirloskar, the chairman of the board, will retire from his position upon reaching 70 years. As part of the company’s succession planning, the board of directors has appointed Rahul Kirloskar, currently a non-executive director, as the new chairperson. Gauri Kirloskar, who is currently the Managing Director of the company, will also serve as Vice Chairperson while maintaining her responsibilities as Managing Director of KOEL.



Atul Kirloskar has been involved with KOEL for 43 years in various executive and non-executive roles. “We have been working on this transition for the last couple of years as part of a planned succession. I believe that timely and well-thought-out succession is crucial for the company. It is important for the new leadership to have the freedom to advance the company in line with their vision and plans,” he stated. He has chosen to step down completely from the board and all positions within the company.