Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

AG Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

AG VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Tyres

Here's the live share price of AG Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹109.15 Closed
-4.04₹ -4.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

AG Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.00₹114.65
₹109.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.00₹329.05
₹109.15
Open Price
₹108.00
Prev. Close
₹113.75
Volume
22,217

Over the last 5 years, the share price of AG Ventures has declined 34.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.78%.

AG Ventures’s current P/E of 18.23x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

AG Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AG Ventures		-4.67-13.92-9.57-35.93-32.14-45.56-34.37
Himadri Speciality Chemical		-6.31-0.811.78-1.4514.7373.6557.10
PCBL Chemical		-4.93-1.40-7.96-23.11-17.3136.5023.80
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks		-7.77-12.07-17.5312.0412.043.862.30

Over the last one year, AG Ventures has declined 32.14% compared to peers like Himadri Speciality Chemical (14.73%), PCBL Chemical (-17.31%), Nilachal Carbo Metalicks (12.04%). From a 5 year perspective, AG Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Himadri Speciality Chemical (57.10%) and PCBL Chemical (23.80%).

AG Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

AG Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.25113.89
10116.05115.52
20119.34118.04
50126.06124.63
100136.19137.33
200171.48166.8

AG Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AG Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.07%, FII holding fell to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AG Ventures Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,62,2000.013.08

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

AG Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 3:45 AM ISTAG Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Feb 27, 2026, 8:30 PM ISTAG Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Feb 09, 2026, 11:55 PM ISTAG Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Feb 07, 2026, 1:36 AM ISTAG Ventures - Intimation Regarding Approval Of Regional Director For Shifting Of Registered Office Of The Company From The St
Feb 04, 2026, 6:03 AM ISTAG Ventures - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31.12.2025

About AG Ventures

AG Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24297GJ1978PLC133845 and registration number is 031539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. J P Goenka
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Arvind Goenka
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Akshat Goenka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajat Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Runa Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rachna Lodha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Verma
    Nominee Director

FAQs on AG Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of AG Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AG Ventures is ₹109.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is AG Ventures?

The AG Ventures is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AG Ventures?

The market cap of AG Ventures is ₹109.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AG Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AG Ventures are ₹114.65 and ₹108.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AG Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AG Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AG Ventures is ₹329.05 and 52-week low of AG Ventures is ₹104.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the AG Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The AG Ventures has shown returns of -4.04% over the past day, -7.42% for the past month, -16.58% over 3 months, -34.78% over 1 year, -45.13% across 3 years, and -34.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AG Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AG Ventures are 18.23 and 0.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

AG Ventures News

More AG Ventures News
icon
Market Pulse