Here's the live share price of AG Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of AG Ventures has declined 34.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.78%.
AG Ventures’s current P/E of 18.23x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AG Ventures
|-4.67
|-13.92
|-9.57
|-35.93
|-32.14
|-45.56
|-34.37
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|-6.31
|-0.81
|1.78
|-1.45
|14.73
|73.65
|57.10
|PCBL Chemical
|-4.93
|-1.40
|-7.96
|-23.11
|-17.31
|36.50
|23.80
|Nilachal Carbo Metalicks
|-7.77
|-12.07
|-17.53
|12.04
|12.04
|3.86
|2.30
Over the last one year, AG Ventures has declined 32.14% compared to peers like Himadri Speciality Chemical (14.73%), PCBL Chemical (-17.31%), Nilachal Carbo Metalicks (12.04%). From a 5 year perspective, AG Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Himadri Speciality Chemical (57.10%) and PCBL Chemical (23.80%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.25
|113.89
|10
|116.05
|115.52
|20
|119.34
|118.04
|50
|126.06
|124.63
|100
|136.19
|137.33
|200
|171.48
|166.8
In the latest quarter, AG Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.07%, FII holding fell to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,62,200
|0.01
|3.08
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 3:45 AM IST
|AG Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Feb 27, 2026, 8:30 PM IST
|AG Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
|AG Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Feb 07, 2026, 1:36 AM IST
|AG Ventures - Intimation Regarding Approval Of Regional Director For Shifting Of Registered Office Of The Company From The St
|Feb 04, 2026, 6:03 AM IST
|AG Ventures - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
AG Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24297GJ1978PLC133845 and registration number is 031539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AG Ventures is ₹109.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AG Ventures is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AG Ventures is ₹109.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AG Ventures are ₹114.65 and ₹108.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AG Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AG Ventures is ₹329.05 and 52-week low of AG Ventures is ₹104.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AG Ventures has shown returns of -4.04% over the past day, -7.42% for the past month, -16.58% over 3 months, -34.78% over 1 year, -45.13% across 3 years, and -34.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AG Ventures are 18.23 and 0.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.