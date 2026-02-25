Several companies are in the spotlight today on the back of developments such as government approvals, stake sales, fresh project wins, regulatory clearances and expansion plans.

Here’s a quick look at the key stocks that may see movement today.

Markets recap

Indian markets closed lower on February 24. The Sensex dropped 1,068 points to end at 82,225.92, while the Nifty fell 288 points to close at 25,424.65.

Stocks to watch today, February 25, 2026

Power Grid Corporation of India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has increased the investment limit for Power Grid Corporation of India. The company can now invest up to Rs 7,500 crore in each subsidiary, compared to Rs 5,000 crore earlier. The overall cap of 15% of net worth remains. This move will help the company invest more in transmission projects, including Ultra High Voltage Alternating Current (UHVAC) and High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) networks.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Indian Railway Finance Corporation, also known as IRFC, will see a government stake sale. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the government will sell a 2% stake through an Offer for Sale (OFS). The floor price is Rs 104 per share. Non-retail investors can bid on February 25 and retail investors on February 26. There is also a green shoe option of another 2%, which could take the total sale to 4%.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 270.22 crore from Central Railway. The project includes setting up a 220/132/55 kilovolt traction substation and related systems. The work will be carried out under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

Lupin

Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Brivaracetam Oral Solution. The medicine is used to treat partial-onset seizures in patients aged one month and above. After approval, the company has started launching the product in the United States.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has closed its investigation into allegations of improper payments. The case was linked to a possible violation of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The regulator has said it does not plan to take enforcement action at this time.

Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies’ subsidiary has received a Letter of Award for a 300 megawatt wind power project in Dwarka, Gujarat. The project comes with a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement, which provides long-term revenue visibility.

HG Infra Engineering

HG Infra Engineering has emerged as the lowest bidder for a major road project in Odisha. The project has been awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It involves building a six-lane access-controlled ring road under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), where costs and risks are shared between the government and the company.

Afcons Infrastructure

Afcons Infrastructure said its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract in Gabon has been terminated.

The contract was for work on National Road NR1 and was valued at €113.03 million. The project covered around 117 kilometres of road work.

5paisa Capital

5paisa Capital plans to raise up to Rs 475 crore through a rights issue. A rights issue means the company will offer new shares to its existing shareholders. The shares will have a face value of Rs 10 each. The record date, which decides who can apply, will be announced later. The fundraise will follow the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rules and will need regulatory approvals.

Himadri Speciality Chemical

Himadri Speciality Chemical has started commercial production at its new speciality carbon black line. The new unit has a capacity of 70,000 tonnes per annum. It is located at the company’s facility in Hooghly, West Bengal.

HEG

HEG’s subsidiary, TACC, has signed a long-term agreement with INOX Air Products Private Limited. INOX will set up a nitrogen plant at TACC’s new facility in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. The plant will support the production of lithium-ion battery grade graphite anode material.

Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware Technologies has expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company will introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled tools to improve the software development process.