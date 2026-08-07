Here's the live share price of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
|3.69
|11.6
|-6.52
|-14.8
|-31.17
|-28.38
|-14.61
|Century Extrusions
|16.62
|23.01
|5.85
|7.47
|-2.4
|30.49
|11.82
|Sacheta Metals
|0.26
|-2.05
|-4.74
|-8.83
|-11.57
|0.51
|0.53
|Sudal Industries
|12.18
|-9.87
|-42.15
|-40.46
|-62.49
|77.49
|41.54
|Maitri Enterprises
|10.65
|21.88
|13.75
|39.29
|36.64
|19.93
|39.51
|Associated Coaters
|-1.47
|-1.47
|-8.59
|7.36
|14.2
|-9.35
|-5.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions has declined 31.17% compared to peers like Century Extrusions (-2.40%), Sacheta Metals (-11.57%), Sudal Industries (-62.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions has underperformed peers relative to Century Extrusions (11.82%) and Sacheta Metals (0.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.39
|7.42
|10
|7.52
|7.42
|20
|7.23
|7.37
|50
|7.56
|7.6
|100
|8.09
|8.11
|200
|9.26
|9.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:45 AM IST IST
|Golkonda Aluminium - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited (Standalone) F
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Golkonda Aluminium - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Golkonda Aluminium - Declaration Regarding Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualifications On Audit Report For The Year Ended On
|May 28, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Golkonda Aluminium - Declaration Regarding Disclaimer Of Opinion On Audit Report For The Year Ended On31St March, 2026 Pu
|May 25, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Golkonda Aluminium - Declaration Regarding Un-Modified Opinion On Audit Report For The Year EndedOn 31St March, 2026 Purs
Source: Dion Global
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1988PLC330668 and registration number is 008966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is ₹7.31 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is ₹3.85 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions are ₹7.72 and ₹7.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is ₹13.70 and 52-week low of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is ₹6.17 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, 11.6% for the past month, -6.52% over 3 months, -31.17% over 1 year, -28.38% across 3 years, and -14.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions are -149.18 and 0.47 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global