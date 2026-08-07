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Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Share Price

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BSE

GOLKONDA ALUMINIUM EXTRUSIONS

Pennar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.31 Closed
-4.94₹ -0.38
As on Apr 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.31₹7.72
₹7.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.17₹13.70
₹7.31
Open Price
₹7.72
Prev. Close
₹7.69
Volume
15,644

Source: Dion Global

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions		3.6911.6-6.52-14.8-31.17-28.38-14.61
Century Extrusions		16.6223.015.857.47-2.430.4911.82
Sacheta Metals		0.26-2.05-4.74-8.83-11.570.510.53
Sudal Industries		12.18-9.87-42.15-40.46-62.4977.4941.54
Maitri Enterprises		10.6521.8813.7539.2936.6419.9339.51
Associated Coaters		-1.47-1.47-8.597.3614.2-9.35-5.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions has declined 31.17% compared to peers like Century Extrusions (-2.40%), Sacheta Metals (-11.57%), Sudal Industries (-62.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions has underperformed peers relative to Century Extrusions (11.82%) and Sacheta Metals (0.53%).

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.397.42
107.527.42
207.237.37
507.567.6
1008.098.11
2009.269.03

Source: Dion Global

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:45 AM IST ISTGolkonda Aluminium - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited (Standalone) F
Jul 08, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTGolkonda Aluminium - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTGolkonda Aluminium - Declaration Regarding Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualifications On Audit Report For The Year Ended On
May 28, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTGolkonda Aluminium - Declaration Regarding Disclaimer Of Opinion On Audit Report For The Year Ended On31St March, 2026 Pu
May 25, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTGolkonda Aluminium - Declaration Regarding Un-Modified Opinion On Audit Report For The Year EndedOn 31St March, 2026 Purs

Source: Dion Global

About Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1988PLC330668 and registration number is 008966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Geeta Sethi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Gupta
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Narender
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namrata Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apra Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Share Price

What is the share price of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is ₹7.31 as on Apr 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions?

The Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions?

The market cap of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is ₹3.85 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions are ₹7.72 and ₹7.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is ₹13.70 and 52-week low of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is ₹6.17 as on Apr 28, 2026.

How has the Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, 11.6% for the past month, -6.52% over 3 months, -31.17% over 1 year, -28.38% across 3 years, and -14.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions are -149.18 and 0.47 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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