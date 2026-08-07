What is the share price of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is ₹7.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions? The Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions? The market cap of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is ₹3.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions are ₹7.72 and ₹7.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is ₹13.70 and 52-week low of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is ₹6.17 as on .

How has the Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions performed historically in terms of returns? The Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, 11.6% for the past month, -6.52% over 3 months, -31.17% over 1 year, -28.38% across 3 years, and -14.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions are -149.18 and 0.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global