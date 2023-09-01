Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.57
|-8.71
|-22.68
|-45.37
|-27.81
|272.37
|561.21
|6.90
|10.34
|10.34
|25.81
|-13.86
|182.75
|46.88
|2.90
|-3.28
|5.45
|7.76
|-13.84
|33.53
|-60.53
|27.50
|15.19
|48.01
|4.76
|-16.74
|297.11
|255.90
|27.36
|63.91
|78.35
|33.19
|23.80
|19.36
|64.78
|0
|10.53
|-22.22
|-52.27
|-65.29
|55.56
|-28.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1988PLC330668 and registration number is 008966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is ₹7.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is 8.65 and PB ratio of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is ₹14.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is ₹30.95 and 52-week low of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is ₹13.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.