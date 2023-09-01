Follow Us

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. Share Price

GOLKONDA ALUMINIUM EXTRUSIONS LTD.

Sector : Aluminium - Extrusions | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.15 Closed
4.810.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.87₹14.15
₹14.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.10₹30.95
₹14.15
Open Price
₹12.87
Prev. Close
₹13.50
Volume
2,203

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.58
  • R215
  • R315.86
  • Pivot
    13.72
  • S113.3
  • S212.44
  • S312.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.0213.75
  • 1021.4113.93
  • 2021.6614.25
  • 5021.2315.33
  • 10022.6116.98
  • 20021.3218.72

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.57-8.71-22.68-45.37-27.81272.37561.21
6.9010.3410.3425.81-13.86182.7546.88
2.90-3.285.457.76-13.8433.53-60.53
27.5015.1948.014.76-16.74297.11255.90
27.3663.9178.3533.1923.8019.3664.78
010.53-22.22-52.27-65.2955.56-28.81

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. Share Holdings

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd.

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1988PLC330668 and registration number is 008966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anand Bharti
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ashutosh Agrawal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Prashuka Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utpal Agrawal
    Director

FAQs on Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd.?

The market cap of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is ₹7.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is 8.65 and PB ratio of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is ₹14.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is ₹30.95 and 52-week low of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd. is ₹13.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

