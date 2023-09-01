What is the Market Cap of Saven Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Saven Technologies Ltd. is ₹43.37 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saven Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Saven Technologies Ltd. is 13.73 and PB ratio of Saven Technologies Ltd. is 2.43 as on .

What is the share price of Saven Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saven Technologies Ltd. is ₹39.87 as on .