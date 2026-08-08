What is the share price of Saven Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saven Technologies is ₹31.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Saven Technologies? The Saven Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saven Technologies? The market cap of Saven Technologies is ₹34.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saven Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saven Technologies are ₹32.43 and ₹31.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saven Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saven Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saven Technologies is ₹49.90 and 52-week low of Saven Technologies is ₹30.06 as on .

How has the Saven Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Saven Technologies has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, -20.76% for the past month, -13.22% over 3 months, -31.26% over 1 year, -8.58% across 3 years, and 2.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saven Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saven Technologies are 12.24 and 1.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global