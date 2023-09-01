Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.53
|-5.21
|7.70
|0.89
|-3.70
|164.04
|184.18
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Saven Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC015737 and registration number is 015737. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Saven Technologies Ltd. is ₹43.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Saven Technologies Ltd. is 13.73 and PB ratio of Saven Technologies Ltd. is 2.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saven Technologies Ltd. is ₹39.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saven Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saven Technologies Ltd. is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Saven Technologies Ltd. is ₹34.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.