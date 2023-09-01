Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Saven Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.87 Closed
0.960.38
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Saven Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.55₹39.97
₹39.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.30₹55.00
₹39.87
Open Price
₹39.01
Prev. Close
₹39.49
Volume
9,582

Saven Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.38
  • R240.88
  • R341.8
  • Pivot
    39.46
  • S138.96
  • S238.04
  • S337.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.9139.68
  • 1039.2639.82
  • 2039.4940.09
  • 5040.740.06
  • 10038.9239.79
  • 20040.9239.72

Saven Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.53-5.217.700.89-3.70164.04184.18
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Saven Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Saven Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Saven Technologies Ltd.

Saven Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC015737 and registration number is 015737. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R S Sampath
    Chairman
  • Mr. Murty Gudipati
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mrs. R Renuka
    Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Chelikani
    Director
  • Mr. R Ravi
    Director
  • Wng Cmder A B Bhushan
    Director

FAQs on Saven Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saven Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Saven Technologies Ltd. is ₹43.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saven Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saven Technologies Ltd. is 13.73 and PB ratio of Saven Technologies Ltd. is 2.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Saven Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saven Technologies Ltd. is ₹39.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saven Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saven Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saven Technologies Ltd. is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Saven Technologies Ltd. is ₹34.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data