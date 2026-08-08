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Saven Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES

Pennar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Saven Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.65 Closed
-0.81₹ -0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saven Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.50₹32.43
₹31.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.06₹49.90
₹31.65
Open Price
₹32.43
Prev. Close
₹31.91
Volume
8,569

Source: Dion Global

Saven Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saven Technologies		-7.29-15.89-15.53-30.79-30.8-8.582.01
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7219.22.46-16.74-19.14-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.7-0.52-21.64-17.6-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1817.7712.54-15.8-8.585.435.12
Wipro		1.698.14-5.68-18.86-22.06-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.115.4812.771.7911.4911.75.1
LTM		7.0222.997.23-17.08-6.89-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-0.55-6.8414.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.856.4925.4361.3239.3743.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3514.817.06-6.837.2830.9128.44
Coforge		3.1522.7429.7214.5410.521.5913.08
Mphasis		5.8910.5811.97-5.09-7.972.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8424.2238.4741.0432.51-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.85.5213.4-8.4-23.35-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.874.3-12.5-27.78-34.36-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.978.63-21.36-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.358.9930.256.218.774.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8613.16-13.93-34.96-47.32-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.820.12-23.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6332.53118.19273.24495.76159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saven Technologies has declined 30.80% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.14%), Infosys (-17.60%), HCL Technologies (-8.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Saven Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Saven Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saven Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53733.92
1037.2335.25
2036.9836.3
5037.336.96
10036.3537.64
20040.2639.67

Source: Dion Global

Saven Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saven Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Saven Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:40 PM IST ISTSaven Technologies - Status Of Re-Lodgement Of Physical Share Transfers Under Special Window For The Month Of July 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTSaven Technologies - Reg - 33-Results
Jul 30, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTSaven Technologies - Reg 33
Jul 30, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTSaven Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR, 2015- Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.07.2
Jul 21, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTSaven Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Saven Technologies

Saven Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC015737 and registration number is 015737. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    No.302, My Home Sarovar Plaza, Hyderabad Telangana 500063
  • Contact
    info@saven.in
    www.saven.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajagopal Ravi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Murty Gudipati
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sridhar Chelikani
    Director
  • Mr. Rajaram Mosur Ranganathan
    Director
  • Mr. Devesh Anjali Desai
    Director

FAQs on Saven Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Saven Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saven Technologies is ₹31.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saven Technologies?

The Saven Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saven Technologies?

The market cap of Saven Technologies is ₹34.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saven Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saven Technologies are ₹32.43 and ₹31.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saven Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saven Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saven Technologies is ₹49.90 and 52-week low of Saven Technologies is ₹30.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Saven Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saven Technologies has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, -20.76% for the past month, -13.22% over 3 months, -31.26% over 1 year, -8.58% across 3 years, and 2.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saven Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saven Technologies are 12.24 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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