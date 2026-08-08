Here's the live share price of Saven Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saven Technologies
|-7.29
|-15.89
|-15.53
|-30.79
|-30.8
|-8.58
|2.01
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|19.2
|2.46
|-16.74
|-19.14
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.7
|-0.52
|-21.64
|-17.6
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|17.77
|12.54
|-15.8
|-8.58
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|8.14
|-5.68
|-18.86
|-22.06
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|15.48
|12.77
|1.79
|11.49
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|22.99
|7.23
|-17.08
|-6.89
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-0.55
|-6.84
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|6.49
|25.43
|61.32
|39.37
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|14.81
|7.06
|-6.83
|7.28
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|22.74
|29.72
|14.54
|10.5
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|10.58
|11.97
|-5.09
|-7.97
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|24.22
|38.47
|41.04
|32.51
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|5.52
|13.4
|-8.4
|-23.35
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|4.3
|-12.5
|-27.78
|-34.36
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|8.63
|-21.36
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|8.99
|30.25
|6.2
|18.77
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|13.16
|-13.93
|-34.96
|-47.32
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|0.12
|-23.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|32.53
|118.19
|273.24
|495.76
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saven Technologies has declined 30.80% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.14%), Infosys (-17.60%), HCL Technologies (-8.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Saven Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37
|33.92
|10
|37.23
|35.25
|20
|36.98
|36.3
|50
|37.3
|36.96
|100
|36.35
|37.64
|200
|40.26
|39.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saven Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:40 PM IST IST
|Saven Technologies - Status Of Re-Lodgement Of Physical Share Transfers Under Special Window For The Month Of July 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Saven Technologies - Reg - 33-Results
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Saven Technologies - Reg 33
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Saven Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR, 2015- Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.07.2
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Saven Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Saven Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC015737 and registration number is 015737. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saven Technologies is ₹31.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saven Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saven Technologies is ₹34.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saven Technologies are ₹32.43 and ₹31.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saven Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saven Technologies is ₹49.90 and 52-week low of Saven Technologies is ₹30.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saven Technologies has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, -20.76% for the past month, -13.22% over 3 months, -31.26% over 1 year, -8.58% across 3 years, and 2.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saven Technologies are 12.24 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global