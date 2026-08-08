Here's the live share price of Super Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Super Spinning Mills
|2.00
|5.06
|-3.94
|-30.48
|-38.15
|-12.10
|-15.31
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Super Spinning Mills has declined 38.15% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.2
|5.33
|10
|5.11
|5.26
|20
|5.32
|5.25
|50
|5.21
|5.29
|100
|5.21
|5.65
|200
|6.88
|6.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Super Spinning Mills saw a rise in promoter holding to 43.44%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Super Spinning - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) On Newspaper Publication
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Super Spinning - Weblink Letters To Shareholders Mentioning The Annual Report For The FY 2025-26
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Super Spinning - Notice Of 64Th Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Super Spinning - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|Super Spinning - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1962PLC001200 and registration number is 001200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Spinning Mills is ₹5.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Super Spinning Mills is ₹30.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Spinning Mills are ₹5.61 and ₹5.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Spinning Mills is ₹10.79 and 52-week low of Super Spinning Mills is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Spinning Mills has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 5.06% for the past month, -3.94% over 3 months, -38.15% over 1 year, -12.1% across 3 years, and -15.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Spinning Mills are 0.00 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global