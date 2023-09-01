Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Super Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPER SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹8.50 Closed
-0.58-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Super Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.40₹8.80
₹8.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.40₹12.40
₹8.50
Open Price
₹8.80
Prev. Close
₹8.55
Volume
62,383

Super Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.77
  • R28.98
  • R39.17
  • Pivot
    8.58
  • S18.37
  • S28.18
  • S37.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.058.59
  • 1010.168.47
  • 2010.318.17
  • 5010.177.64
  • 10010.057.51
  • 20012.037.95

Super Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.8016.4425.002.41-17.48104.829.68
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87

Super Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Super Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Super Spinning Mills Ltd.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1962PLC001200 and registration number is 001200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sumanth Ramamurthi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sudarsan Varadaraj
    Director
  • Mr. C G Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Suguna Ravichandran
    Director
  • Mr. B Lakshmi Narayana
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Krishna Ramamurthi
    Director

FAQs on Super Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Super Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹46.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Super Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is -2.51 and PB ratio of Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Super Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹8.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹12.40 and 52-week low of Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹5.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data