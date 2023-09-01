Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1962PLC001200 and registration number is 001200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹46.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is -2.51 and PB ratio of Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹8.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹12.40 and 52-week low of Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹5.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.