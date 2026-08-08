What is the share price of Super Spinning Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Spinning Mills is ₹5.61 as on .

What kind of stock is Super Spinning Mills? The Super Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Spinning Mills? The market cap of Super Spinning Mills is ₹30.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Spinning Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Spinning Mills are ₹5.61 and ₹5.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Spinning Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Spinning Mills is ₹10.79 and 52-week low of Super Spinning Mills is ₹3.80 as on .

How has the Super Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Super Spinning Mills has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 5.06% for the past month, -3.94% over 3 months, -38.15% over 1 year, -12.1% across 3 years, and -15.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Spinning Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Spinning Mills are 0.00 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global