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Super Spinning Mills Share Price

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BSE

SUPER SPINNING MILLS

L G Balakrishnan Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Super Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.61 Closed
2.00₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Super Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.61₹5.61
₹5.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹10.79
₹5.61
Open Price
₹5.61
Prev. Close
₹5.50
Volume
18,490

Source: Dion Global

Super Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Super Spinning Mills		2.005.06-3.94-30.48-38.15-12.10-15.31
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Super Spinning Mills has declined 38.15% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Super Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Super Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.25.33
105.115.26
205.325.25
505.215.29
1005.215.65
2006.886.62

Source: Dion Global

Super Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Super Spinning Mills saw a rise in promoter holding to 43.44%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Super Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTSuper Spinning - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) On Newspaper Publication
Aug 07, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTSuper Spinning - Weblink Letters To Shareholders Mentioning The Annual Report For The FY 2025-26
Aug 06, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTSuper Spinning - Notice Of 64Th Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTSuper Spinning - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTSuper Spinning - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Super Spinning Mills

Super Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1962PLC001200 and registration number is 001200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sumanth Ramamurthi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. B Lakshmi Narayana
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Krishna Ramamurthi
    Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Govind Ramamurthi
    Director
  • Mr. Venkat Kumar Vikram
    Director
  • Mrs. T M Malavika
    Director

FAQs on Super Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Super Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Spinning Mills is ₹5.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Super Spinning Mills?

The Super Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Super Spinning Mills is ₹30.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Spinning Mills are ₹5.61 and ₹5.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Spinning Mills is ₹10.79 and 52-week low of Super Spinning Mills is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Super Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Super Spinning Mills has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 5.06% for the past month, -3.94% over 3 months, -38.15% over 1 year, -12.1% across 3 years, and -15.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Spinning Mills are 0.00 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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