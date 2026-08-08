Here's the live share price of Shervani Industrial Syndicate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|-3.44
|3.15
|-13.24
|-24.74
|-31.82
|-10.15
|-0.51
|Eveready Industries India
|2.39
|-0.61
|5.84
|3.15
|-13.79
|1.23
|-1.5
|High Energy Batteries (India)
|0.95
|2.97
|-10.64
|-0.83
|-11.18
|1.27
|7.16
|Indo National
|1.5
|-2.61
|-24.27
|-6.99
|-28.47
|-8.07
|-8.19
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|1.44
|-0.7
|-17.31
|-24.61
|-27.06
|-8
|-2.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shervani Industrial Syndicate has declined 31.82% compared to peers like Eveready Industries India (-13.79%), High Energy Batteries (India) (-11.18%), Indo National (-28.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Shervani Industrial Syndicate has outperformed peers relative to Eveready Industries India (-1.50%) and High Energy Batteries (India) (7.16%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|300.91
|304.54
|10
|293.7
|300.73
|20
|290.56
|296.16
|50
|291.06
|299.21
|100
|318.67
|317.52
|200
|359.93
|348.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shervani Industrial Syndicate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Shervani Industrial - Appointment Of Mr. Bal Krishna Misra As Additional & Whole Time Director For The Term Of 5 Years Subjec
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Shervani Industrial - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Shervani Industrial - Appointment Of Additional & Whole Time Director
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Shervani Industrial - Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Shervani Industrial - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Statement For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UP1948PLC001891 and registration number is 001891. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dry Cells. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shervani Industrial Syndicate is ₹295.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shervani Industrial Syndicate is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shervani Industrial Syndicate is ₹75.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shervani Industrial Syndicate are ₹315.00 and ₹295.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shervani Industrial Syndicate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shervani Industrial Syndicate is ₹453.00 and 52-week low of Shervani Industrial Syndicate is ₹265.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shervani Industrial Syndicate has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.94% for the past month, -11.95% over 3 months, -28.72% over 1 year, -10.15% across 3 years, and -0.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shervani Industrial Syndicate are 292.08 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global