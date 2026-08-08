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Shervani Industrial Syndicate Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Shervani Industrial Syndicate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹295.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shervani Industrial Syndicate Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹295.00₹315.00
₹295.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹265.00₹453.00
₹295.00
Open Price
₹310.00
Prev. Close
₹295.00
Volume
397

Source: Dion Global

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shervani Industrial Syndicate		-3.443.15-13.24-24.74-31.82-10.15-0.51
Eveready Industries India		2.39-0.615.843.15-13.791.23-1.5
High Energy Batteries (India)		0.952.97-10.64-0.83-11.181.277.16
Indo National		1.5-2.61-24.27-6.99-28.47-8.07-8.19
Panasonic Energy India Company		1.44-0.7-17.31-24.61-27.06-8-2.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shervani Industrial Syndicate has declined 31.82% compared to peers like Eveready Industries India (-13.79%), High Energy Batteries (India) (-11.18%), Indo National (-28.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Shervani Industrial Syndicate has outperformed peers relative to Eveready Industries India (-1.50%) and High Energy Batteries (India) (7.16%).

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5300.91304.54
10293.7300.73
20290.56296.16
50291.06299.21
100318.67317.52
200359.93348.89

Source: Dion Global

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shervani Industrial Syndicate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shervani Industrial Syndicate Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTShervani Industrial - Appointment Of Mr. Bal Krishna Misra As Additional & Whole Time Director For The Term Of 5 Years Subjec
Aug 07, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTShervani Industrial - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTShervani Industrial - Appointment Of Additional & Whole Time Director
Aug 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTShervani Industrial - Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTShervani Industrial - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Statement For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shervani Industrial Syndicate

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UP1948PLC001891 and registration number is 001891. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dry Cells. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saleem Iqbal Shervani
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mustafa Rashid Shervani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sadiq Husain Siddiqui
    Director - Corporate Affairs
  • Ms. Aradhika Chopra
    Director
  • Mr. Kartik Singhal
    Director
  • Mrs. Sheila Singh
    Director

FAQs on Shervani Industrial Syndicate Share Price

What is the share price of Shervani Industrial Syndicate?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shervani Industrial Syndicate is ₹295.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shervani Industrial Syndicate?

The Shervani Industrial Syndicate is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shervani Industrial Syndicate?

The market cap of Shervani Industrial Syndicate is ₹75.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shervani Industrial Syndicate?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shervani Industrial Syndicate are ₹315.00 and ₹295.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shervani Industrial Syndicate?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shervani Industrial Syndicate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shervani Industrial Syndicate is ₹453.00 and 52-week low of Shervani Industrial Syndicate is ₹265.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shervani Industrial Syndicate performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shervani Industrial Syndicate has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.94% for the past month, -11.95% over 3 months, -28.72% over 1 year, -10.15% across 3 years, and -0.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shervani Industrial Syndicate?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shervani Industrial Syndicate are 292.08 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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