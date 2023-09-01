Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LTD.

Sector : Dry Cells | Smallcap | BSE
₹500.20 Closed
1.949.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹485.25₹505.00
₹500.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹210.50₹599.00
₹500.20
Open Price
₹499.00
Prev. Close
₹490.70
Volume
1,087

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1508.38
  • R2516.57
  • R3528.13
  • Pivot
    496.82
  • S1488.63
  • S2477.07
  • S3468.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5233.64500.51
  • 10234.79495.81
  • 20241.18476.08
  • 50232.75446.84
  • 100220.64423.87
  • 200233.17386.59

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.2830.6015.3945.77122.7168.93-45.17
4.7318.9327.2536.6719.06208.4268.00
-7.11-19.0020.9144.1840.95714.63485.42
-1.84-7.8420.5625.3827.0959.822.02
-0.645.3947.2840.5034.3982.2619.28

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. Share Holdings

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UP1948PLC001891 and registration number is 001891. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dry Cells. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saleem Iqbal Shervani
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mustafa Rashid Shervani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tahir Hasan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sadiq Husain Siddiqui
    Director - Corporate Affairs
  • Dr. Ashutosh Pratap Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Gopal Swarup Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Mr. Raju Verghese
    Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Aslam Sayeed
    Director
  • Ms. Aradhika Chopra
    Director

FAQs on Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd.?

The market cap of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is ₹135.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is 5.67 and PB ratio of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is ₹500.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is ₹599.00 and 52-week low of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is ₹210.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data