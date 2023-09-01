Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.28
|30.60
|15.39
|45.77
|122.71
|68.93
|-45.17
|4.73
|18.93
|27.25
|36.67
|19.06
|208.42
|68.00
|-7.11
|-19.00
|20.91
|44.18
|40.95
|714.63
|485.42
|-1.84
|-7.84
|20.56
|25.38
|27.09
|59.82
|2.02
|-0.64
|5.39
|47.28
|40.50
|34.39
|82.26
|19.28
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UP1948PLC001891 and registration number is 001891. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dry Cells. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is ₹135.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is 5.67 and PB ratio of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is ₹500.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is ₹599.00 and 52-week low of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. is ₹210.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.