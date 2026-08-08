What is the share price of Shervani Industrial Syndicate? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shervani Industrial Syndicate is ₹295.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shervani Industrial Syndicate? The Shervani Industrial Syndicate is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shervani Industrial Syndicate? The market cap of Shervani Industrial Syndicate is ₹75.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shervani Industrial Syndicate? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shervani Industrial Syndicate are ₹315.00 and ₹295.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shervani Industrial Syndicate? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shervani Industrial Syndicate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shervani Industrial Syndicate is ₹453.00 and 52-week low of Shervani Industrial Syndicate is ₹265.00 as on .

How has the Shervani Industrial Syndicate performed historically in terms of returns? The Shervani Industrial Syndicate has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.94% for the past month, -11.95% over 3 months, -28.72% over 1 year, -10.15% across 3 years, and -0.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shervani Industrial Syndicate? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shervani Industrial Syndicate are 292.08 and 0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global