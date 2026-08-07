Here's the live share price of High Energy Batteries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|High Energy Batteries (India)
|0.95
|1.44
|-11.02
|-0.83
|-6.74
|1.27
|7.16
|Eveready Industries India
|2.39
|-4.22
|4.58
|3.15
|-15.26
|1.23
|-1.5
|Indo National
|1.5
|-3.31
|-24.84
|-6.99
|-28.69
|-8.07
|-8.19
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|1.44
|-4.04
|-17.8
|-24.61
|-26.84
|-8
|-2.87
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|-3.44
|4.94
|-11.95
|-24.74
|-28.72
|-10.15
|-0.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, High Energy Batteries (India) has declined 6.74% compared to peers like Eveready Industries India (-15.26%), Indo National (-28.69%), Panasonic Energy India Company (-26.84%). From a 5 year perspective, High Energy Batteries (India) has outperformed peers relative to Eveready Industries India (-1.50%) and Indo National (-8.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|567.28
|579.5
|10
|585.61
|581.8
|20
|593.14
|581.75
|50
|551.78
|571.12
|100
|562.61
|567.48
|200
|568.26
|574.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, High Energy Batteries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.99%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|High Energy Bat. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 25.07.2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|High Energy Bat. - Unaudited Financials For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|High Energy Bat. - Filed Final Report With IEPFA On Second 100 Days Campaign - "Saksham Niveshak"
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|High Energy Bat. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|High Energy Bat. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999TN1961PLC004606 and registration number is 004606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for High Energy Batteries (India) is ₹573.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The High Energy Batteries (India) is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of High Energy Batteries (India) is ₹513.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of High Energy Batteries (India) are ₹588.00 and ₹570.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which High Energy Batteries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of High Energy Batteries (India) is ₹685.00 and 52-week low of High Energy Batteries (India) is ₹470.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The High Energy Batteries (India) has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 1.44% for the past month, -11.02% over 3 months, -6.74% over 1 year, 1.27% across 3 years, and 7.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of High Energy Batteries (India) are 40.15 and 4.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global