Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Dry Cells | Smallcap | BSE
₹490.00 Closed
-1.96-9.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹489.85₹490.00
₹490.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹277.00₹609.00
₹490.00
Open Price
₹489.85
Prev. Close
₹499.80
Volume
12,277

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1490.05
  • R2490.1
  • R3490.2
  • Pivot
    489.95
  • S1489.9
  • S2489.8
  • S3489.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5314.62515.2
  • 10318.49523.09
  • 20321.9527.35
  • 50338.45510.27
  • 100315.67470.47
  • 200332.09421.67

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.11-19.0020.9144.1840.95714.63485.42
4.7318.9327.2536.6719.06208.4268.00
-1.84-7.8420.5625.3827.0959.822.02
-0.645.3947.2840.5034.3982.2619.28
-0.2830.6015.3945.77122.7168.93-45.17

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd.

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999TN1961PLC004606 and registration number is 004606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Gopalaratnam
    Chairman
  • Dr. G A Pathanjali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Ignatius
    Director - Operations
  • Mrs. Lalitha Lakshmanan
    Director
  • Dr. Vijayamohanan K Pillai
    Director
  • Mr. A L Somayaji
    Director
  • Commodore R P Prem Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. M Natarajan
    Director
  • Mr. N P Sinha
    Nominee Director

FAQs on High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is ₹439.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is 18.32 and PB ratio of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is 5.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is ₹490.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is ₹609.00 and 52-week low of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is ₹277.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data