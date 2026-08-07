What is the share price of High Energy Batteries (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for High Energy Batteries (India) is ₹573.00 as on .

What kind of stock is High Energy Batteries (India)? The High Energy Batteries (India) is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of High Energy Batteries (India)? The market cap of High Energy Batteries (India) is ₹513.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of High Energy Batteries (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of High Energy Batteries (India) are ₹588.00 and ₹570.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of High Energy Batteries (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which High Energy Batteries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of High Energy Batteries (India) is ₹685.00 and 52-week low of High Energy Batteries (India) is ₹470.00 as on .

How has the High Energy Batteries (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The High Energy Batteries (India) has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 1.44% for the past month, -11.02% over 3 months, -6.74% over 1 year, 1.27% across 3 years, and 7.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of High Energy Batteries (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of High Energy Batteries (India) are 40.15 and 4.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global