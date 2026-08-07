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High Energy Batteries (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of High Energy Batteries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹573.00 Closed
0.01₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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High Energy Batteries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹570.00₹588.00
₹573.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹470.00₹685.00
₹573.00
Open Price
₹580.45
Prev. Close
₹572.95
Volume
7,472

Source: Dion Global

High Energy Batteries (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
High Energy Batteries (India)		0.951.44-11.02-0.83-6.741.277.16
Eveready Industries India		2.39-4.224.583.15-15.261.23-1.5
Indo National		1.5-3.31-24.84-6.99-28.69-8.07-8.19
Panasonic Energy India Company		1.44-4.04-17.8-24.61-26.84-8-2.87
Shervani Industrial Syndicate		-3.444.94-11.95-24.74-28.72-10.15-0.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, High Energy Batteries (India) has declined 6.74% compared to peers like Eveready Industries India (-15.26%), Indo National (-28.69%), Panasonic Energy India Company (-26.84%). From a 5 year perspective, High Energy Batteries (India) has outperformed peers relative to Eveready Industries India (-1.50%) and Indo National (-8.19%).

High Energy Batteries (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

High Energy Batteries (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5567.28579.5
10585.61581.8
20593.14581.75
50551.78571.12
100562.61567.48
200568.26574.36

Source: Dion Global

High Energy Batteries (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, High Energy Batteries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.99%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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High Energy Batteries (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTHigh Energy Bat. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 25.07.2026
Jul 25, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTHigh Energy Bat. - Unaudited Financials For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTHigh Energy Bat. - Filed Final Report With IEPFA On Second 100 Days Campaign - "Saksham Niveshak"
Jul 10, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTHigh Energy Bat. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 10, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTHigh Energy Bat. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About High Energy Batteries (India)

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999TN1961PLC004606 and registration number is 004606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Gopalaratnam
    Chairman
  • Dr. G A Pathanjali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Ignatius
    Director - Operations
  • Dr. Vijayamohanan K Pillai
    Director
  • Commodore Saroj Kumar Patel
    Director
  • Dr. R Subrahmaniya Sivam
    Director
  • Mrs. Jayashree Ajit Shankar
    Director
  • Mr. C V Ramana
    Nominee Director

FAQs on High Energy Batteries (India) Share Price

What is the share price of High Energy Batteries (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for High Energy Batteries (India) is ₹573.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is High Energy Batteries (India)?

The High Energy Batteries (India) is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of High Energy Batteries (India)?

The market cap of High Energy Batteries (India) is ₹513.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of High Energy Batteries (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of High Energy Batteries (India) are ₹588.00 and ₹570.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of High Energy Batteries (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which High Energy Batteries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of High Energy Batteries (India) is ₹685.00 and 52-week low of High Energy Batteries (India) is ₹470.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the High Energy Batteries (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The High Energy Batteries (India) has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 1.44% for the past month, -11.02% over 3 months, -6.74% over 1 year, 1.27% across 3 years, and 7.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of High Energy Batteries (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of High Energy Batteries (India) are 40.15 and 4.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

High Energy Batteries (India) News

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