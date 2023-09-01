High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999TN1961PLC004606 and registration number is 004606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.