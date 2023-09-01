Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.11
|-19.00
|20.91
|44.18
|40.95
|714.63
|485.42
|4.73
|18.93
|27.25
|36.67
|19.06
|208.42
|68.00
|-1.84
|-7.84
|20.56
|25.38
|27.09
|59.82
|2.02
|-0.64
|5.39
|47.28
|40.50
|34.39
|82.26
|19.28
|-0.28
|30.60
|15.39
|45.77
|122.71
|68.93
|-45.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999TN1961PLC004606 and registration number is 004606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is ₹439.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is 18.32 and PB ratio of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is 5.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is ₹490.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is ₹609.00 and 52-week low of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. is ₹277.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.