Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.98
|15.59
|-8.13
|20.11
|174.91
|2,970.42
|626.67
|5.76
|31.03
|39.47
|112.92
|78.48
|411.52
|-56.10
|12.68
|21.58
|10.53
|21.90
|-24.26
|214.29
|-14.60
|-3.23
|-13.04
|-51.22
|-80.71
|56.82
|94.62
|79.01
|-2.32
|4.98
|13.17
|12.35
|-15.48
|93.33
|-21.36
|1.82
|9.45
|20.43
|47.37
|51.60
|-43.71
|47.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109GJ2010PLC062928 and registration number is 062928. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 661.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is ₹228.37 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is 32.89 and PB ratio of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is 3.59 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is ₹109.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is ₹35.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.