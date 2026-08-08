What is the share price of United Polyfab Gujarat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Polyfab Gujarat is ₹29.01 as on .

What kind of stock is United Polyfab Gujarat? The United Polyfab Gujarat is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Polyfab Gujarat? The market cap of United Polyfab Gujarat is ₹665.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of United Polyfab Gujarat? Today’s highest and lowest price of United Polyfab Gujarat are ₹29.35 and ₹28.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Polyfab Gujarat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Polyfab Gujarat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Polyfab Gujarat is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of United Polyfab Gujarat is ₹27.75 as on .

How has the United Polyfab Gujarat performed historically in terms of returns? The United Polyfab Gujarat has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, -9.17% for the past month, -4.6% over 3 months, -4.6% over 1 year, -1.56% across 3 years, and -0.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Polyfab Gujarat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Polyfab Gujarat are 26.15 and 5.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global