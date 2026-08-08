Here's the live share price of United Polyfab Gujarat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|-5.81
|-9.17
|-4.60
|-4.60
|-4.60
|-1.56
|-0.94
|Arvind
|9.07
|3.96
|25.15
|44.50
|85.73
|59.67
|41.79
|Nandan Denim
|-1.27
|-2.10
|-19.10
|-26.03
|-33.81
|7.88
|-4.05
|Varvee Global
|0.64
|-3.38
|2.95
|-7.15
|-31.15
|75.15
|38.56
|R&B Denims
|-0.44
|-13.76
|-33.55
|-84.00
|-70.36
|-1.39
|-1.29
|Shanti Spintex
|2.83
|-18.20
|-30.47
|-29.08
|-41.95
|-23.31
|-14.72
|Vinny Overseas
|2.86
|0
|-9.24
|-12.90
|-16.92
|-21.30
|-15.74
|K G Denim
|4.84
|-4.41
|-4.84
|-8.11
|-13.20
|-19.55
|-20.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, United Polyfab Gujarat has declined 4.60% compared to peers like Arvind (85.73%), Nandan Denim (-33.81%), Varvee Global (-31.15%). From a 5 year perspective, United Polyfab Gujarat has underperformed peers relative to Arvind (41.79%) and Nandan Denim (-4.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.48
|30.01
|10
|29.78
|30.07
|20
|30.22
|30.36
|50
|32.13
|31.81
|100
|18.74
|0
|200
|9.37
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, United Polyfab Gujarat saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.51%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.16%, FII holding unchanged at 6.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|United Polyfab Gujar - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|United Polyfab Gujar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|United Polyfab Gujar - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|United Polyfab Gujar - Intimation For Resignation Of Company Secretary And Compliane Officer
|May 20, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|United Polyfab Gujar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Resul
Source: Dion Global
United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109GJ2010PLC062928 and registration number is 062928. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 682.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Polyfab Gujarat is ₹29.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Polyfab Gujarat is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of United Polyfab Gujarat is ₹665.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of United Polyfab Gujarat are ₹29.35 and ₹28.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Polyfab Gujarat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Polyfab Gujarat is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of United Polyfab Gujarat is ₹27.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Polyfab Gujarat has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, -9.17% for the past month, -4.6% over 3 months, -4.6% over 1 year, -1.56% across 3 years, and -0.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Polyfab Gujarat are 26.15 and 5.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global