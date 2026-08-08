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United Polyfab Gujarat Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITED POLYFAB GUJARAT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of United Polyfab Gujarat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.01 Closed
-0.24₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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United Polyfab Gujarat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.30₹29.35
₹29.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.75₹38.00
₹29.01
Open Price
₹29.35
Prev. Close
₹29.08
Volume
2,563

Source: Dion Global

United Polyfab Gujarat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Polyfab Gujarat		-5.81-9.17-4.60-4.60-4.60-1.56-0.94
Arvind		9.073.9625.1544.5085.7359.6741.79
Nandan Denim		-1.27-2.10-19.10-26.03-33.817.88-4.05
Varvee Global		0.64-3.382.95-7.15-31.1575.1538.56
R&B Denims		-0.44-13.76-33.55-84.00-70.36-1.39-1.29
Shanti Spintex		2.83-18.20-30.47-29.08-41.95-23.31-14.72
Vinny Overseas		2.860-9.24-12.90-16.92-21.30-15.74
K G Denim		4.84-4.41-4.84-8.11-13.20-19.55-20.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, United Polyfab Gujarat has declined 4.60% compared to peers like Arvind (85.73%), Nandan Denim (-33.81%), Varvee Global (-31.15%). From a 5 year perspective, United Polyfab Gujarat has underperformed peers relative to Arvind (41.79%) and Nandan Denim (-4.05%).

United Polyfab Gujarat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

United Polyfab Gujarat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.4830.01
1029.7830.07
2030.2230.36
5032.1331.81
10018.740
2009.370

Source: Dion Global

United Polyfab Gujarat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, United Polyfab Gujarat saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.51%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.16%, FII holding unchanged at 6.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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United Polyfab Gujarat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTUnited Polyfab Gujar - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 09, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTUnited Polyfab Gujar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTUnited Polyfab Gujar - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTUnited Polyfab Gujar - Intimation For Resignation Of Company Secretary And Compliane Officer
May 20, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTUnited Polyfab Gujar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Resul

Source: Dion Global

About United Polyfab Gujarat

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109GJ2010PLC062928 and registration number is 062928. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 682.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gagan Nirmalkumar Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Kamalkishore Hada
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sejal Shantilal Parmar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Kamlesh Otavani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Safalkumar Hasmukhbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on United Polyfab Gujarat Share Price

What is the share price of United Polyfab Gujarat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Polyfab Gujarat is ₹29.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is United Polyfab Gujarat?

The United Polyfab Gujarat is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Polyfab Gujarat?

The market cap of United Polyfab Gujarat is ₹665.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of United Polyfab Gujarat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of United Polyfab Gujarat are ₹29.35 and ₹28.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Polyfab Gujarat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Polyfab Gujarat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Polyfab Gujarat is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of United Polyfab Gujarat is ₹27.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the United Polyfab Gujarat performed historically in terms of returns?

The United Polyfab Gujarat has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, -9.17% for the past month, -4.6% over 3 months, -4.6% over 1 year, -1.56% across 3 years, and -0.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Polyfab Gujarat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Polyfab Gujarat are 26.15 and 5.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

United Polyfab Gujarat News

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