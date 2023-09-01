Follow Us

UNITED POLYFAB GUJARAT LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Denim | Smallcap | NSE
₹109.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.50₹109.00
₹109.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.95₹150.00
₹109.00
Open Price
₹106.00
Prev. Close
₹109.00
Volume
3,209

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1110.17
  • R2111.33
  • R3113.67
  • Pivot
    107.83
  • S1106.67
  • S2104.33
  • S3103.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 580.63106.23
  • 1072.61103.91
  • 2055.75101.21
  • 5045.7498.58
  • 10043.0197.22
  • 20044.7990.9

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.9815.59-8.1320.11174.912,970.42626.67
5.7631.0339.47112.9278.48411.52-56.10
12.6821.5810.5321.90-24.26214.29-14.60
-3.23-13.04-51.22-80.7156.8294.6279.01
-2.324.9813.1712.35-15.4893.33-21.36
1.829.4520.4347.3751.60-43.7147.61

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. Share Holdings

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd.

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109GJ2010PLC062928 and registration number is 062928. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 661.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gagan Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Hada
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sejal Parmar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Otavani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Safalkumar Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd.?

The market cap of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is ₹228.37 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is 32.89 and PB ratio of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is 3.59 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is ₹109.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd. is ₹35.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.

