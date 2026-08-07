Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Lalbhai group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Lalbhai group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Arvind SmartSpaces
|653.05
|52.15
|8.68
|383.34
|Arvind
|560.15
|13.45
|2.46
|30.42
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|1676.10
|31.40
|1.91
|7.09
|Atul
|6774.85
|-20.20
|-0.30
|4.97
|Arvind Fashions
|457.45
|-1.55
|-0.34
|4.93
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Amal
|747.55
|-5.70
|-0.76
|5.55
|LS Industries
|31.75
|-1.44
|-4.34
|11.79
|The Anup Engineering
|1897.00
|-96.95
|-4.86
|9.18
The top gainers among the Lalbhai group stocks today are Arvind SmartSpaces (up 8.68%) and Arvind (up 2.46%). On the other hand, the top losers include The Anup Engineering (down 4.86%) and LS Industries (down 4.34%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Lalbhai Group has a strong presence across industries, including textiles, and chemicals.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Lalbhai group here.
Aside of the Lalbhai Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.