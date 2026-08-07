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List of Lalbhai group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Lalbhai group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Lalbhai group stocks here.

Lalbhai Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Arvind SmartSpaces		653.0552.158.68383.34
Arvind		560.1513.452.4630.42
Bosch Home Comfort India		1676.1031.401.917.09
Atul		6774.85-20.20-0.304.97
Arvind Fashions		457.45-1.55-0.344.93
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Amal		747.55-5.70-0.765.55
LS Industries		31.75-1.44-4.3411.79
The Anup Engineering		1897.00-96.95-4.869.18
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Lalbhai group stocks today are Arvind SmartSpaces (up 8.68%) and Arvind (up 2.46%). On the other hand, the top losers include The Anup Engineering (down 4.86%) and LS Industries (down 4.34%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Lalbhai Group has a strong presence across industries, including textiles, and chemicals.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Lalbhai group here.

Aside of the Lalbhai Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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