What is the Market Cap of K G Denim Ltd.? The market cap of K G Denim Ltd. is ₹77.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of K G Denim Ltd.? P/E ratio of K G Denim Ltd. is -2.26 and PB ratio of K G Denim Ltd. is 1.32 as on .

What is the share price of K G Denim Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K G Denim Ltd. is ₹30.19 as on .