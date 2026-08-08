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K G Denim Share Price

NSE
BSE

K G DENIM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of K G Denim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.73 Closed
3.08₹ 0.44
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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K G Denim Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.29₹15.79
₹14.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.51₹24.80
₹14.73
Open Price
₹15.79
Prev. Close
₹14.29
Volume
7,447

Source: Dion Global

K G Denim Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
K G Denim		4.84-4.41-4.84-8.11-13.20-19.55-20.81
Arvind		9.073.9625.1544.5085.7359.6741.79
United Polyfab Gujarat		-5.81-9.17-4.60-4.60-4.60-1.56-0.94
Nandan Denim		-1.27-2.10-19.10-26.03-33.817.88-4.05
Varvee Global		0.64-3.382.95-7.15-31.1575.1538.56
R&B Denims		-0.44-13.76-33.55-84.00-70.36-1.39-1.29
Shanti Spintex		2.83-18.20-30.47-29.08-41.95-23.31-14.72
Vinny Overseas		2.860-9.24-12.90-16.92-21.30-15.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, K G Denim has declined 13.20% compared to peers like Arvind (85.73%), United Polyfab Gujarat (-4.60%), Nandan Denim (-33.81%). From a 5 year perspective, K G Denim has underperformed peers relative to Arvind (41.79%) and United Polyfab Gujarat (-0.94%).

K G Denim Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

K G Denim Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.2714.18
1014.3814.3
2014.7314.56
5015.3215.01
10015.2115.37
20016.0416.15

Source: Dion Global

K G Denim Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, K G Denim saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.75%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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K G Denim Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTK G Denim - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
Aug 05, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTK G Denim - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obl
Jul 25, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTK G Denim - Board Meeting Intimation for Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement
Jul 10, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTK G Denim - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTK G Denim - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About K G Denim

K G Denim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1992PLC003798 and registration number is 003798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K G Baalakrishnan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. B Sriramulu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D Kumaravel
    Director
  • Mr. A Velusamy
    Director
  • Mr. Jaganmohan Ramachandran
    Director
  • Mr. R Selvakumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Geetha
    Director
  • Mr. N B Anand
    Director
  • Mr. N Govindarajan
    Director
  • Mr. B Srihari
    Director

FAQs on K G Denim Share Price

What is the share price of K G Denim?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K G Denim is ₹14.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is K G Denim?

The K G Denim is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of K G Denim?

The market cap of K G Denim is ₹37.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of K G Denim?

Today’s highest and lowest price of K G Denim are ₹15.79 and ₹14.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K G Denim?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K G Denim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K G Denim is ₹24.80 and 52-week low of K G Denim is ₹12.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the K G Denim performed historically in terms of returns?

The K G Denim has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, -4.84% over 3 months, -13.2% over 1 year, -19.55% across 3 years, and -20.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of K G Denim?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K G Denim are -71.50 and -3.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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