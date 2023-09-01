Follow Us

K G Denim Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

K G DENIM LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Denim | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.19 Closed
0.670.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

K G Denim Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.00₹31.98
₹30.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.10₹44.00
₹30.19
Open Price
₹31.98
Prev. Close
₹29.99
Volume
7,339

K G Denim Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.78
  • R233.37
  • R334.76
  • Pivot
    30.39
  • S128.8
  • S227.41
  • S325.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.1329.79
  • 1033.6329.28
  • 2034.0128.78
  • 5037.3628.34
  • 10036.3528.38
  • 20044.3929.93

K G Denim Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.868.6816.078.75-24.6219.09-11.47
5.8530.9039.75113.1178.46410.47-56.06
12.8721.2711.0820.32-24.59205.28-14.52
-0.614.278.5345.74-27.83402.12284.75
-5.99-15.10-51.23-80.99-17.02-17.02-17.02
-2.024.4513.3012.58-16.0390.81-21.82

K G Denim Ltd. Share Holdings

K G Denim Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About K G Denim Ltd.

K G Denim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1992PLC003798 and registration number is 003798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 586.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K G Baalakrishnan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. B Sriramulu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B Srihari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jaganmohan Ramachandran
    Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Pattabi Raman
    Director
  • Mr. N Govindarajan
    Director
  • Mr. M B N Rao
    Director
  • Mr. A P Seturaaman
    Director
  • Mr. A Velusamy
    Director
  • Mrs. T Anandhi
    Director

FAQs on K G Denim Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of K G Denim Ltd.?

The market cap of K G Denim Ltd. is ₹77.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of K G Denim Ltd.?

P/E ratio of K G Denim Ltd. is -2.26 and PB ratio of K G Denim Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of K G Denim Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K G Denim Ltd. is ₹30.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K G Denim Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K G Denim Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K G Denim Ltd. is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of K G Denim Ltd. is ₹22.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

