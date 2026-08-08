What is the share price of K G Denim? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K G Denim is ₹14.73 as on .

What kind of stock is K G Denim? The K G Denim is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of K G Denim? The market cap of K G Denim is ₹37.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of K G Denim? Today’s highest and lowest price of K G Denim are ₹15.79 and ₹14.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K G Denim? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K G Denim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K G Denim is ₹24.80 and 52-week low of K G Denim is ₹12.51 as on .

How has the K G Denim performed historically in terms of returns? The K G Denim has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, -4.84% over 3 months, -13.2% over 1 year, -19.55% across 3 years, and -20.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of K G Denim? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K G Denim are -71.50 and -3.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global