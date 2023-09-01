Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
K G Denim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1992PLC003798 and registration number is 003798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 586.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of K G Denim Ltd. is ₹77.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of K G Denim Ltd. is -2.26 and PB ratio of K G Denim Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K G Denim Ltd. is ₹30.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K G Denim Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K G Denim Ltd. is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of K G Denim Ltd. is ₹22.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.