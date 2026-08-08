Here's the live share price of K G Denim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|K G Denim
|4.84
|-4.41
|-4.84
|-8.11
|-13.20
|-19.55
|-20.81
|Arvind
|9.07
|3.96
|25.15
|44.50
|85.73
|59.67
|41.79
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|-5.81
|-9.17
|-4.60
|-4.60
|-4.60
|-1.56
|-0.94
|Nandan Denim
|-1.27
|-2.10
|-19.10
|-26.03
|-33.81
|7.88
|-4.05
|Varvee Global
|0.64
|-3.38
|2.95
|-7.15
|-31.15
|75.15
|38.56
|R&B Denims
|-0.44
|-13.76
|-33.55
|-84.00
|-70.36
|-1.39
|-1.29
|Shanti Spintex
|2.83
|-18.20
|-30.47
|-29.08
|-41.95
|-23.31
|-14.72
|Vinny Overseas
|2.86
|0
|-9.24
|-12.90
|-16.92
|-21.30
|-15.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, K G Denim has declined 13.20% compared to peers like Arvind (85.73%), United Polyfab Gujarat (-4.60%), Nandan Denim (-33.81%). From a 5 year perspective, K G Denim has underperformed peers relative to Arvind (41.79%) and United Polyfab Gujarat (-0.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.27
|14.18
|10
|14.38
|14.3
|20
|14.73
|14.56
|50
|15.32
|15.01
|100
|15.21
|15.37
|200
|16.04
|16.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, K G Denim saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.75%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|K G Denim - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|K G Denim - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obl
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|K G Denim - Board Meeting Intimation for Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|K G Denim - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|K G Denim - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
K G Denim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1992PLC003798 and registration number is 003798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K G Denim is ₹14.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The K G Denim is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of K G Denim is ₹37.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of K G Denim are ₹15.79 and ₹14.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K G Denim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K G Denim is ₹24.80 and 52-week low of K G Denim is ₹12.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The K G Denim has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, -4.84% over 3 months, -13.2% over 1 year, -19.55% across 3 years, and -20.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K G Denim are -71.50 and -3.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global