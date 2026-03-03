Here's the live share price of Varvee Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Varvee Global has gained 29.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.10%.
Varvee Global’s current P/E of -3.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Varvee Global
|1.88
|0.38
|-12.96
|-23.86
|-1.39
|84.32
|49.14
|Arvind
|-3.15
|-3.67
|1.23
|19.43
|2.93
|60.88
|35.38
|R&B Denims
|-18.53
|0.12
|36.38
|46.98
|102.69
|101.27
|82.76
|Nandan Denim
|-7.19
|-14.85
|-15.96
|-25.43
|-18.35
|10.01
|21.24
|Shanti Spintex
|15.31
|18.45
|5.08
|-7.26
|21.66
|-6.54
|-3.98
|Vinny Overseas
|-8.85
|-15.57
|-19.53
|-25.36
|-18.90
|-53.16
|-16.53
|K G Denim
|0.62
|0.81
|-8.86
|-21.00
|11.38
|-15.47
|-13.24
Over the last one year, Varvee Global has declined 1.39% compared to peers like Arvind (2.93%), R&B Denims (102.69%), Nandan Denim (-18.35%). From a 5 year perspective, Varvee Global has outperformed peers relative to Arvind (35.38%) and R&B Denims (82.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|133.52
|65.67
|10
|133.85
|66.28
|20
|133.55
|66.68
|50
|137.54
|68.4
|100
|141.81
|70.88
|200
|151.21
|70.41
In the latest quarter, Varvee Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
|Varvee Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Mar 02, 2026, 9:53 PM IST
|Varvee Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 20, 2026, 5:57 AM IST
|Varvee Global - Fixation Of Record Date For Sub-Division/ Split Of The Equity Shares Of The Company
|Feb 20, 2026, 5:48 AM IST
|Varvee Global - Corporate Action-Fixation Of Record Date For Sub-Division/ Split Of The Equity Shares Of The Company
|Feb 20, 2026, 5:43 AM IST
|Varvee Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Varvee Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1988PLC010504 and registration number is 010504. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Denim. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varvee Global is ₹68.26 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Varvee Global is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Varvee Global is ₹160.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Varvee Global are ₹76.98 and ₹63.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varvee Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varvee Global is ₹98.50 and 52-week low of Varvee Global is ₹56.52 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Varvee Global has shown returns of 6.44% over the past day, -47.09% for the past month, -53.72% over 3 months, -53.1% over 1 year, 47.78% across 3 years, and 29.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varvee Global are -3.82 and 0.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.