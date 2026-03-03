Facebook Pixel Code
Varvee Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

VARVEE GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Varvee Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.26 Closed
6.44₹ 4.13
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Varvee Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.00₹76.98
₹68.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.52₹98.50
₹68.26
Open Price
₹76.98
Prev. Close
₹64.13
Volume
5,970

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Varvee Global has gained 29.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.10%.

Varvee Global’s current P/E of -3.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Varvee Global Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Varvee Global		1.880.38-12.96-23.86-1.3984.3249.14
Arvind		-3.15-3.671.2319.432.9360.8835.38
R&B Denims		-18.530.1236.3846.98102.69101.2782.76
Nandan Denim		-7.19-14.85-15.96-25.43-18.3510.0121.24
Shanti Spintex		15.3118.455.08-7.2621.66-6.54-3.98
Vinny Overseas		-8.85-15.57-19.53-25.36-18.90-53.16-16.53
K G Denim		0.620.81-8.86-21.0011.38-15.47-13.24

Over the last one year, Varvee Global has declined 1.39% compared to peers like Arvind (2.93%), R&B Denims (102.69%), Nandan Denim (-18.35%). From a 5 year perspective, Varvee Global has outperformed peers relative to Arvind (35.38%) and R&B Denims (82.76%).

Varvee Global Financials

Varvee Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5133.5265.67
10133.8566.28
20133.5566.68
50137.5468.4
100141.8170.88
200151.2170.41

Varvee Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Varvee Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Varvee Global Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 10:04 PM ISTVarvee Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Mar 02, 2026, 9:53 PM ISTVarvee Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 20, 2026, 5:57 AM ISTVarvee Global - Fixation Of Record Date For Sub-Division/ Split Of The Equity Shares Of The Company
Feb 20, 2026, 5:48 AM ISTVarvee Global - Corporate Action-Fixation Of Record Date For Sub-Division/ Split Of The Equity Shares Of The Company
Feb 20, 2026, 5:43 AM ISTVarvee Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

About Varvee Global

Varvee Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1988PLC010504 and registration number is 010504. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Denim. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jaimin Kailash Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarachand Gangasahay Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nipun V Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jitendra Modi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aarti Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kandarp G Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit N Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Varvee Global Share Price

What is the share price of Varvee Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varvee Global is ₹68.26 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Varvee Global?

The Varvee Global is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Varvee Global?

The market cap of Varvee Global is ₹160.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Varvee Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Varvee Global are ₹76.98 and ₹63.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Varvee Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varvee Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varvee Global is ₹98.50 and 52-week low of Varvee Global is ₹56.52 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Varvee Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Varvee Global has shown returns of 6.44% over the past day, -47.09% for the past month, -53.72% over 3 months, -53.1% over 1 year, 47.78% across 3 years, and 29.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Varvee Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varvee Global are -3.82 and 0.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Varvee Global News

