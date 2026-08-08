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Nandan Denim Share Price

NSE
BSE

NANDAN DENIM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Nandan Denim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.33 Closed
0.43₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nandan Denim Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.30₹2.33
₹2.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.80₹3.74
₹2.33
Open Price
₹2.30
Prev. Close
₹2.32
Volume
1,18,773

Source: Dion Global

Nandan Denim Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nandan Denim		-1.27-2.10-19.10-26.03-33.817.88-4.05
Arvind		9.073.9625.1544.5085.7359.6741.79
United Polyfab Gujarat		-5.81-9.17-4.60-4.60-4.60-1.56-0.94
Varvee Global		0.64-3.382.95-7.15-31.1575.1538.56
R&B Denims		-0.44-13.76-33.55-84.00-70.36-1.39-1.29
Shanti Spintex		2.83-18.20-30.47-29.08-41.95-23.31-14.72
Vinny Overseas		2.860-9.24-12.90-16.92-21.30-15.74
K G Denim		4.84-4.41-4.84-8.11-13.20-19.55-20.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nandan Denim has declined 33.81% compared to peers like Arvind (85.73%), United Polyfab Gujarat (-4.60%), Varvee Global (-31.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Nandan Denim has underperformed peers relative to Arvind (41.79%) and United Polyfab Gujarat (-0.94%).

Nandan Denim Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nandan Denim Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.342.37
102.342.36
202.362.37
502.472.45
1002.522.55
2002.772.79

Source: Dion Global

Nandan Denim Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nandan Denim remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.31%, FII holding fell to 0.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nandan Denim Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTNandan Denim - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 15, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTNandan Denim - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTNandan Denim - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates On Acquisition
Jul 02, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTNandan Denim - General
Jul 02, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTNandan Denim - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Nandan Denim

Nandan Denim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1994PLC022719 and registration number is 022719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2871.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jyotiprasad Chiripal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shaktidan Gadhavi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nalini Nageswaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Narendra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kirit Vaikunthraya Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nandan Denim Share Price

What is the share price of Nandan Denim?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nandan Denim is ₹2.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nandan Denim?

The Nandan Denim is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nandan Denim?

The market cap of Nandan Denim is ₹335.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nandan Denim?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nandan Denim are ₹2.33 and ₹2.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nandan Denim?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nandan Denim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nandan Denim is ₹3.74 and 52-week low of Nandan Denim is ₹1.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nandan Denim performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nandan Denim has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, -2.1% for the past month, -19.1% over 3 months, -33.81% over 1 year, 7.88% across 3 years, and -4.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nandan Denim?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nandan Denim are 10.14 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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