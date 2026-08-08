Here's the live share price of Nandan Denim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nandan Denim
|-1.27
|-2.10
|-19.10
|-26.03
|-33.81
|7.88
|-4.05
|Arvind
|9.07
|3.96
|25.15
|44.50
|85.73
|59.67
|41.79
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|-5.81
|-9.17
|-4.60
|-4.60
|-4.60
|-1.56
|-0.94
|Varvee Global
|0.64
|-3.38
|2.95
|-7.15
|-31.15
|75.15
|38.56
|R&B Denims
|-0.44
|-13.76
|-33.55
|-84.00
|-70.36
|-1.39
|-1.29
|Shanti Spintex
|2.83
|-18.20
|-30.47
|-29.08
|-41.95
|-23.31
|-14.72
|Vinny Overseas
|2.86
|0
|-9.24
|-12.90
|-16.92
|-21.30
|-15.74
|K G Denim
|4.84
|-4.41
|-4.84
|-8.11
|-13.20
|-19.55
|-20.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nandan Denim has declined 33.81% compared to peers like Arvind (85.73%), United Polyfab Gujarat (-4.60%), Varvee Global (-31.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Nandan Denim has underperformed peers relative to Arvind (41.79%) and United Polyfab Gujarat (-0.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.34
|2.37
|10
|2.34
|2.36
|20
|2.36
|2.37
|50
|2.47
|2.45
|100
|2.52
|2.55
|200
|2.77
|2.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nandan Denim remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.31%, FII holding fell to 0.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Nandan Denim - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Nandan Denim - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Nandan Denim - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates On Acquisition
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Nandan Denim - General
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Nandan Denim - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Source: Dion Global
Nandan Denim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1994PLC022719 and registration number is 022719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2871.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nandan Denim is ₹2.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nandan Denim is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nandan Denim is ₹335.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nandan Denim are ₹2.33 and ₹2.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nandan Denim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nandan Denim is ₹3.74 and 52-week low of Nandan Denim is ₹1.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nandan Denim has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, -2.1% for the past month, -19.1% over 3 months, -33.81% over 1 year, 7.88% across 3 years, and -4.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nandan Denim are 10.14 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global