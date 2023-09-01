Follow Us

NANDAN DENIM LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Denim | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.10 Closed
9.482
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nandan Denim Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.10₹23.90
₹23.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.05₹36.45
₹23.10
Open Price
₹21.10
Prev. Close
₹21.10
Volume
17,36,415

Nandan Denim Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.23
  • R225.47
  • R327.03
  • Pivot
    22.67
  • S121.43
  • S219.87
  • S318.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.4220.98
  • 1028.520.6
  • 2029.0120.13
  • 5029.7519.89
  • 10029.8920.38
  • 20040.3822.42

Nandan Denim Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.6821.5810.5321.90-24.26214.29-14.60
5.7631.0339.47112.9278.48411.52-56.10
5.9815.59-8.1320.11174.912,970.42626.67
-3.23-13.04-51.22-80.7156.8294.6279.01
-2.324.9813.1712.35-15.4893.33-21.36
1.829.4520.4347.3751.60-43.7147.61

Nandan Denim Ltd. Share Holdings

Nandan Denim Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nandan Denim Ltd.

Nandan Denim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1994PLC022719 and registration number is 022719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2175.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vedprakash D Chiripal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jyotiprasad Chiripal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Giraj Mohan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Falguni Vasavada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Narendra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kirit Vaikunthraya Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shaktidan Gadhavi
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Nandan Denim Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nandan Denim Ltd.?

The market cap of Nandan Denim Ltd. is ₹332.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nandan Denim Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nandan Denim Ltd. is -41.4 and PB ratio of Nandan Denim Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nandan Denim Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nandan Denim Ltd. is ₹23.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nandan Denim Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nandan Denim Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nandan Denim Ltd. is ₹36.45 and 52-week low of Nandan Denim Ltd. is ₹15.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

