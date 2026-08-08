What is the share price of Nandan Denim? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nandan Denim is ₹2.33 as on .

What kind of stock is Nandan Denim? The Nandan Denim is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nandan Denim? The market cap of Nandan Denim is ₹335.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nandan Denim? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nandan Denim are ₹2.33 and ₹2.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nandan Denim? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nandan Denim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nandan Denim is ₹3.74 and 52-week low of Nandan Denim is ₹1.80 as on .

How has the Nandan Denim performed historically in terms of returns? The Nandan Denim has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, -2.1% for the past month, -19.1% over 3 months, -33.81% over 1 year, 7.88% across 3 years, and -4.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nandan Denim? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nandan Denim are 10.14 and 0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global