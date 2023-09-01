Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.68
|21.58
|10.53
|21.90
|-24.26
|214.29
|-14.60
|5.76
|31.03
|39.47
|112.92
|78.48
|411.52
|-56.10
|5.98
|15.59
|-8.13
|20.11
|174.91
|2,970.42
|626.67
|-3.23
|-13.04
|-51.22
|-80.71
|56.82
|94.62
|79.01
|-2.32
|4.98
|13.17
|12.35
|-15.48
|93.33
|-21.36
|1.82
|9.45
|20.43
|47.37
|51.60
|-43.71
|47.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nandan Denim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1994PLC022719 and registration number is 022719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2175.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nandan Denim Ltd. is ₹332.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nandan Denim Ltd. is -41.4 and PB ratio of Nandan Denim Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nandan Denim Ltd. is ₹23.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nandan Denim Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nandan Denim Ltd. is ₹36.45 and 52-week low of Nandan Denim Ltd. is ₹15.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.