VINNY OVERSEAS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Denim | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vinny Overseas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.00₹3.05
₹3.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.91₹16.80
₹3.00
Open Price
₹3.05
Prev. Close
₹3.00
Volume
3,65,065

Vinny Overseas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.03
  • R23.07
  • R33.08
  • Pivot
    3.02
  • S12.98
  • S22.97
  • S32.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.543.02
  • 1056.153
  • 2051.263.1
  • 5054.973.89
  • 10050.425.02
  • 20043.275.49

Vinny Overseas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.23-13.04-51.22-80.7156.8294.6279.01
5.7631.0339.47112.9278.48411.52-56.10
12.6821.5810.5321.90-24.26214.29-14.60
5.9815.59-8.1320.11174.912,970.42626.67
-2.324.9813.1712.35-15.4893.33-21.36
1.829.4520.4347.3751.60-43.7147.61

Vinny Overseas Ltd. Share Holdings

Vinny Overseas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue & Stock Split
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vinny Overseas Ltd.

Vinny Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1992PLC017742 and registration number is 017742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 109.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hiralal Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Latadevi Parekh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nishita Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vandani Chowdhary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Kailash Chandra Jagetiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divyaprakash Jagdishchandra Chechani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Pathak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vinny Overseas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vinny Overseas Ltd.?

The market cap of Vinny Overseas Ltd. is ₹69.79 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vinny Overseas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vinny Overseas Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vinny Overseas Ltd. is 2.59 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Vinny Overseas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinny Overseas Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinny Overseas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinny Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinny Overseas Ltd. is ₹16.80 and 52-week low of Vinny Overseas Ltd. is ₹1.91 as on Aug 31, 2023.

