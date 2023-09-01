Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.23
|-13.04
|-51.22
|-80.71
|56.82
|94.62
|79.01
|5.76
|31.03
|39.47
|112.92
|78.48
|411.52
|-56.10
|12.68
|21.58
|10.53
|21.90
|-24.26
|214.29
|-14.60
|5.98
|15.59
|-8.13
|20.11
|174.91
|2,970.42
|626.67
|-2.32
|4.98
|13.17
|12.35
|-15.48
|93.33
|-21.36
|1.82
|9.45
|20.43
|47.37
|51.60
|-43.71
|47.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & Stock Split
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vinny Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1992PLC017742 and registration number is 017742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 109.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vinny Overseas Ltd. is ₹69.79 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vinny Overseas Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vinny Overseas Ltd. is 2.59 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinny Overseas Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinny Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinny Overseas Ltd. is ₹16.80 and 52-week low of Vinny Overseas Ltd. is ₹1.91 as on Aug 31, 2023.