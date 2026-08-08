Here's the live share price of Vinny Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vinny Overseas
|2.86
|0
|-9.24
|-12.90
|-16.92
|-21.30
|-15.74
|Arvind
|9.07
|3.96
|25.15
|44.50
|85.73
|59.67
|41.79
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|-5.81
|-9.17
|-4.60
|-4.60
|-4.60
|-1.56
|-0.94
|Nandan Denim
|-1.27
|-2.10
|-19.10
|-26.03
|-33.81
|7.88
|-4.05
|Varvee Global
|0.64
|-3.38
|2.95
|-7.15
|-31.15
|75.15
|38.56
|R&B Denims
|-0.44
|-13.76
|-33.55
|-84.00
|-70.36
|-1.39
|-1.29
|Shanti Spintex
|2.83
|-18.20
|-30.47
|-29.08
|-41.95
|-23.31
|-14.72
|K G Denim
|4.84
|-4.41
|-4.84
|-8.11
|-13.20
|-19.55
|-20.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vinny Overseas has declined 16.92% compared to peers like Arvind (85.73%), United Polyfab Gujarat (-4.60%), Nandan Denim (-33.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinny Overseas has underperformed peers relative to Arvind (41.79%) and United Polyfab Gujarat (-0.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.06
|1.07
|10
|1.06
|1.07
|20
|1.07
|1.07
|50
|1.1
|1.09
|100
|1.12
|1.12
|200
|1.17
|1.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vinny Overseas saw a rise in promoter holding to 39.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Vinny Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Vinny Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Vinny Overseas - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026 In Terms Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Vinny Overseas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Vinny Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Vinny Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1992PLC017742 and registration number is 017742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinny Overseas is ₹1.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vinny Overseas is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vinny Overseas is ₹50.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinny Overseas are ₹1.08 and ₹1.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinny Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinny Overseas is ₹1.59 and 52-week low of Vinny Overseas is ₹0.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vinny Overseas has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -9.24% over 3 months, -16.92% over 1 year, -21.3% across 3 years, and -15.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinny Overseas are 54.55 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global