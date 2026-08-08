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Vinny Overseas Share Price

NSE
BSE

VINNY OVERSEAS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Vinny Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.08 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vinny Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.06₹1.08
₹1.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.92₹1.59
₹1.08
Open Price
₹1.06
Prev. Close
₹1.08
Volume
9,642

Source: Dion Global

Vinny Overseas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vinny Overseas		2.860-9.24-12.90-16.92-21.30-15.74
Arvind		9.073.9625.1544.5085.7359.6741.79
United Polyfab Gujarat		-5.81-9.17-4.60-4.60-4.60-1.56-0.94
Nandan Denim		-1.27-2.10-19.10-26.03-33.817.88-4.05
Varvee Global		0.64-3.382.95-7.15-31.1575.1538.56
R&B Denims		-0.44-13.76-33.55-84.00-70.36-1.39-1.29
Shanti Spintex		2.83-18.20-30.47-29.08-41.95-23.31-14.72
K G Denim		4.84-4.41-4.84-8.11-13.20-19.55-20.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vinny Overseas has declined 16.92% compared to peers like Arvind (85.73%), United Polyfab Gujarat (-4.60%), Nandan Denim (-33.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinny Overseas has underperformed peers relative to Arvind (41.79%) and United Polyfab Gujarat (-0.94%).

Vinny Overseas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vinny Overseas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.061.07
101.061.07
201.071.07
501.11.09
1001.121.12
2001.171.2

Source: Dion Global

Vinny Overseas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vinny Overseas saw a rise in promoter holding to 39.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vinny Overseas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTVinny Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTVinny Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTVinny Overseas - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026 In Terms Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Jul 10, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTVinny Overseas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTVinny Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Vinny Overseas

Vinny Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1992PLC017742 and registration number is 017742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hiralal Jagdishchand Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Latadevi Hiralal Parekh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nishita Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vandani Sumanti Chowdhary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Kailash Chandra Jagetiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divyaprakash Jagdishchandra Chechani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neelam Gurbaxani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vinny Overseas Share Price

What is the share price of Vinny Overseas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinny Overseas is ₹1.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vinny Overseas?

The Vinny Overseas is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vinny Overseas?

The market cap of Vinny Overseas is ₹50.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vinny Overseas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinny Overseas are ₹1.08 and ₹1.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinny Overseas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinny Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinny Overseas is ₹1.59 and 52-week low of Vinny Overseas is ₹0.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vinny Overseas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vinny Overseas has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -9.24% over 3 months, -16.92% over 1 year, -21.3% across 3 years, and -15.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vinny Overseas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinny Overseas are 54.55 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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