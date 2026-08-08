What is the share price of R&B Denims? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R&B Denims is ₹9.09 as on .

What kind of stock is R&B Denims? The R&B Denims is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of R&B Denims? The market cap of R&B Denims is ₹245.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of R&B Denims? Today’s highest and lowest price of R&B Denims are ₹9.18 and ₹8.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R&B Denims? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R&B Denims stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R&B Denims is ₹69.80 and 52-week low of R&B Denims is ₹8.74 as on .

How has the R&B Denims performed historically in terms of returns? The R&B Denims has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.76% for the past month, -33.55% over 3 months, -70.36% over 1 year, -1.39% across 3 years, and -1.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of R&B Denims? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R&B Denims are 10.57 and 1.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global