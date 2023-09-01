Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.61
|4.27
|8.53
|45.74
|-27.83
|402.12
|284.75
|5.85
|30.90
|39.75
|113.11
|78.46
|410.47
|-56.06
|12.87
|21.27
|11.08
|20.32
|-24.59
|205.28
|-14.52
|2.86
|8.68
|16.07
|8.75
|-24.62
|19.09
|-11.47
|-5.99
|-15.10
|-51.23
|-80.99
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-2.02
|4.45
|13.30
|12.58
|-16.03
|90.81
|-21.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
R&B Denims Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2010PLC062949 and registration number is 062949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of R&B Denims Ltd. is ₹215.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of R&B Denims Ltd. is 16.76 and PB ratio of R&B Denims Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R&B Denims Ltd. is ₹30.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R&B Denims Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R&B Denims Ltd. is ₹53.80 and 52-week low of R&B Denims Ltd. is ₹13.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.