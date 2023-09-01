Follow Us

R&B DENIMS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Denim | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.78 Closed
-3.78-1.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

R&B Denims Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.61₹32.39
₹30.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.95₹53.80
₹30.78
Open Price
₹31.20
Prev. Close
₹31.99
Volume
8,237

R&B Denims Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.91
  • R233.04
  • R333.69
  • Pivot
    31.26
  • S130.13
  • S229.48
  • S328.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.8731.55
  • 1049.4431.06
  • 2047.7830.53
  • 5045.6829.75
  • 10054.629.7
  • 20063.6932.8

R&B Denims Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.614.278.5345.74-27.83402.12284.75
5.8530.9039.75113.1178.46410.47-56.06
12.8721.2711.0820.32-24.59205.28-14.52
2.868.6816.078.75-24.6219.09-11.47
-5.99-15.10-51.23-80.99-17.02-17.02-17.02
-2.024.4513.3012.58-16.0390.81-21.82

R&B Denims Ltd. Share Holdings

R&B Denims Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About R&B Denims Ltd.

R&B Denims Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2010PLC062949 and registration number is 062949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajkumar Borana
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Dalmia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Dalmia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ankur Borana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Kalawatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manaklal Tiwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anita Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on R&B Denims Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of R&B Denims Ltd.?

The market cap of R&B Denims Ltd. is ₹215.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of R&B Denims Ltd.?

P/E ratio of R&B Denims Ltd. is 16.76 and PB ratio of R&B Denims Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of R&B Denims Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R&B Denims Ltd. is ₹30.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R&B Denims Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R&B Denims Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R&B Denims Ltd. is ₹53.80 and 52-week low of R&B Denims Ltd. is ₹13.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

