Here's the live share price of R&B Denims along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|R&B Denims
|-0.44
|-13.76
|-33.55
|-84.00
|-70.36
|-1.39
|-1.29
|Arvind
|9.07
|3.96
|25.15
|44.50
|85.73
|59.67
|41.79
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|-5.81
|-9.17
|-4.60
|-4.60
|-4.60
|-1.56
|-0.94
|Nandan Denim
|-1.27
|-2.10
|-19.10
|-26.03
|-33.81
|7.88
|-4.05
|Varvee Global
|0.64
|-3.38
|2.95
|-7.15
|-31.15
|75.15
|38.56
|Shanti Spintex
|2.83
|-18.20
|-30.47
|-29.08
|-41.95
|-23.31
|-14.72
|Vinny Overseas
|2.86
|0
|-9.24
|-12.90
|-16.92
|-21.30
|-15.74
|K G Denim
|4.84
|-4.41
|-4.84
|-8.11
|-13.20
|-19.55
|-20.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, R&B Denims has declined 70.36% compared to peers like Arvind (85.73%), United Polyfab Gujarat (-4.60%), Nandan Denim (-33.81%). From a 5 year perspective, R&B Denims has underperformed peers relative to Arvind (41.79%) and United Polyfab Gujarat (-0.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.09
|9.07
|10
|9.25
|9.19
|20
|9.63
|9.49
|50
|10.3
|11.3
|100
|15.34
|16.76
|200
|30.92
|23.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, R&B Denims remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.15%, FII holding rose to 3.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|R&B Denims - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 14, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|R&B Denims - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|R&B Denims - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|R&B Denims - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting : Intimation Of Loan Agreement
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|R&B Denims - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
R&B Denims Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2010PLC062949 and registration number is 062949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 291.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R&B Denims is ₹9.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The R&B Denims is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of R&B Denims is ₹245.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of R&B Denims are ₹9.18 and ₹8.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R&B Denims stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R&B Denims is ₹69.80 and 52-week low of R&B Denims is ₹8.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The R&B Denims has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.76% for the past month, -33.55% over 3 months, -70.36% over 1 year, -1.39% across 3 years, and -1.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R&B Denims are 10.57 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global