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R&B Denims Share Price

NSE
BSE

R&B DENIMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of R&B Denims along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.09 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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R&B Denims Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.91₹9.18
₹9.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.74₹69.80
₹9.09
Open Price
₹8.91
Prev. Close
₹9.09
Volume
43,055

Source: Dion Global

R&B Denims Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
R&B Denims		-0.44-13.76-33.55-84.00-70.36-1.39-1.29
Arvind		9.073.9625.1544.5085.7359.6741.79
United Polyfab Gujarat		-5.81-9.17-4.60-4.60-4.60-1.56-0.94
Nandan Denim		-1.27-2.10-19.10-26.03-33.817.88-4.05
Varvee Global		0.64-3.382.95-7.15-31.1575.1538.56
Shanti Spintex		2.83-18.20-30.47-29.08-41.95-23.31-14.72
Vinny Overseas		2.860-9.24-12.90-16.92-21.30-15.74
K G Denim		4.84-4.41-4.84-8.11-13.20-19.55-20.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, R&B Denims has declined 70.36% compared to peers like Arvind (85.73%), United Polyfab Gujarat (-4.60%), Nandan Denim (-33.81%). From a 5 year perspective, R&B Denims has underperformed peers relative to Arvind (41.79%) and United Polyfab Gujarat (-0.94%).

R&B Denims Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

R&B Denims Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.099.07
109.259.19
209.639.49
5010.311.3
10015.3416.76
20030.9223.71

Source: Dion Global

R&B Denims Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, R&B Denims remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.15%, FII holding rose to 3.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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R&B Denims Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTR&B Denims - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 14, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTR&B Denims - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTR&B Denims - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 28, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTR&B Denims - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting : Intimation Of Loan Agreement
Jul 15, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTR&B Denims - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About R&B Denims

R&B Denims Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2010PLC062949 and registration number is 062949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 291.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Dalmia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Dalmia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ankur Mangilal Borana
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anita Pankaj Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Krishna Omprakash Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanav Sham Sunder Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Mangilal Borana
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirmit Dalmia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Rathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nitika Abhishek Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on R&B Denims Share Price

What is the share price of R&B Denims?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R&B Denims is ₹9.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is R&B Denims?

The R&B Denims is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of R&B Denims?

The market cap of R&B Denims is ₹245.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of R&B Denims?

Today’s highest and lowest price of R&B Denims are ₹9.18 and ₹8.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R&B Denims?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R&B Denims stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R&B Denims is ₹69.80 and 52-week low of R&B Denims is ₹8.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the R&B Denims performed historically in terms of returns?

The R&B Denims has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.76% for the past month, -33.55% over 3 months, -70.36% over 1 year, -1.39% across 3 years, and -1.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of R&B Denims?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R&B Denims are 10.57 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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