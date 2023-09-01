Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AKZO NOBEL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Paints/Varnishes | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,736.55 Closed
-0.4-10.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,720.00₹2,777.00
₹2,736.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,923.55₹2,965.20
₹2,736.55
Open Price
₹2,747.50
Prev. Close
₹2,747.50
Volume
9,804

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,772.6
  • R22,803.3
  • R32,829.6
  • Pivot
    2,746.3
  • S12,715.6
  • S22,689.3
  • S32,658.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,142.682,753.82
  • 102,142.652,766.55
  • 202,169.52,768.82
  • 502,072.112,695.82
  • 1001,965.112,580.57
  • 2001,929.682,434

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.02-3.0510.9527.5740.0030.3158.34
0.01-2.490.5814.74-5.4364.68139.39
2.202.4810.6623.966.7030.10119.20
5.520.3218.4124.831.173.76-1.03
4.460.237.4559.14-1.99-49.21-49.21
3.379.7037.1537.3654.28226.76457.67
0.11-0.2174.80169.1997.3097.3097.30
2.133.594.128.34-4.01133.9272.50
1.853.9462.72227.38227.38227.38227.38

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. Share Holdings

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund7,33,5120.86203.56
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan4,18,1941.58116.06
Tata Small Cap Fund2,87,4841.479.78
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,81,8001.0150.45
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,81,8001.0150.45
HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund1,26,3452.9935.06
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan1,25,0000.9734.69
Templeton India Equity Income Fund1,15,0002.0231.91
UTI Dividend Yield Fund1,07,0000.9529.69
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund1,00,0000.6627.75
View All Mutual Funds

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Akzo Nobel India Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:47 AM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Akzo Nobel India Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:45 AM

About Akzo Nobel India Ltd.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1954 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292WB1954PLC021516 and registration number is 021516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3148.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Oscar Wezenbeek
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajiv Rajgopal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishna Rallapalli
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hemant Sahai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Smriti Rekha Vijay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Akzo Nobel India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Akzo Nobel India Ltd.?

The market cap of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is ₹12,462.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Akzo Nobel India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is 33.86 and PB ratio of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is 9.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Akzo Nobel India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is ₹2,736.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akzo Nobel India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akzo Nobel India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is ₹2,965.20 and 52-week low of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is ₹1,923.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data