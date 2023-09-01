Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|7,33,512
|0.86
|203.56
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|4,18,194
|1.58
|116.06
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|2,87,484
|1.4
|79.78
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,81,800
|1.01
|50.45
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,81,800
|1.01
|50.45
|HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund
|1,26,345
|2.99
|35.06
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|1,25,000
|0.97
|34.69
|Templeton India Equity Income Fund
|1,15,000
|2.02
|31.91
|UTI Dividend Yield Fund
|1,07,000
|0.95
|29.69
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|1,00,000
|0.66
|27.75
Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1954 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292WB1954PLC021516 and registration number is 021516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3148.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is ₹12,462.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is 33.86 and PB ratio of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is 9.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is ₹2,736.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akzo Nobel India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is ₹2,965.20 and 52-week low of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is ₹1,923.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.