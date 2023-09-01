What is the Market Cap of Akzo Nobel India Ltd.? The market cap of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is ₹12,462.33 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Akzo Nobel India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is 33.86 and PB ratio of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is 9.48 as on .

What is the share price of Akzo Nobel India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akzo Nobel India Ltd. is ₹2,736.55 as on .