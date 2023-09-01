Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Alfa Transformers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALFA TRANSFORMERS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Transformers | Smallcap | BSE
₹45.68 Closed
1.990.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:37 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alfa Transformers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.90₹45.68
₹45.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.78₹51.00
₹45.68
Open Price
₹43.90
Prev. Close
₹44.79
Volume
70,585

Alfa Transformers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R146.27
  • R246.87
  • R348.05
  • Pivot
    45.09
  • S144.49
  • S243.31
  • S342.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.0246.35
  • 106.9646.77
  • 206.9445.62
  • 506.6641.15
  • 1006.7335.32
  • 2007.1827.76

Alfa Transformers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.9110.8552.27118.04690.31280.6733.76
-0.8133.5282.57109.76279.611,453.64705.78
12.9811.4436.7462.55118.22433.16200.35
11.5218.3479.29139.83452.902,052.11764.00
13.9713.9723.658.83158.04425.66392.54
3.9810.1525.88156.63229.25217.13220.22
2.9011.91-10.5051.06-21.69-18.08251.10
7.183.2316.061.82-28.43-47.04-79.14
14.616.92-3.0427.5012.0958.3930.77
10.0838.2370.6210.98-28.44-66.19-92.25

Alfa Transformers Ltd. Share Holdings

Alfa Transformers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Jun, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alfa Transformers Ltd.

Alfa Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102OR1982PLC001151 and registration number is 001151. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Electric Equipment - Transformers
  • Address
    Plot No.- 3337, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneshwar Orissa 751010
  • Contact
    info@alfa.inhttp://www.alfa.in

Management

  • Mr. Balmukunda Das
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Dillip Kumar Das
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Das
    Whole Time Director - Finance
  • Mr. Debasis Das
    Whole Time Director - Marketing
  • Mrs. Sujita Patnaik
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suryakanta Das
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandip Kumar Mohanty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alfa Transformers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alfa Transformers Ltd.?

The market cap of Alfa Transformers Ltd. is ₹41.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alfa Transformers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alfa Transformers Ltd. is 16.32 and PB ratio of Alfa Transformers Ltd. is 30.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alfa Transformers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfa Transformers Ltd. is ₹45.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alfa Transformers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfa Transformers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfa Transformers Ltd. is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Alfa Transformers Ltd. is ₹5.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data