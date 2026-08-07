Here's the live share price of Alfa Transformers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alfa Transformers
|16.55
|10.75
|-10.96
|7.02
|-29.16
|1.85
|34.03
|Atlanta Electricals
|4.1
|-3.19
|-1.04
|82.67
|94.58
|24.84
|14.24
|Shilchar Technologies
|0.37
|6.74
|4.69
|12.65
|-10.73
|77.54
|127.06
|Ujaas Energy
|63.8
|105.33
|63.29
|34.67
|131.04
|822.9
|258.69
|Yash Highvoltage
|3.65
|7.93
|35.8
|114.72
|85.76
|48.82
|26.94
|Bharat Bijlee
|-6.97
|-13.35
|-16.54
|-10.32
|-17.3
|8.05
|25.91
|Marsons
|-5.45
|-7.47
|-39.05
|-26.23
|-45.51
|146.94
|61.95
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.62
|-8.21
|-19.76
|-0.52
|-48.21
|-19.69
|-12.33
|Star Delta Transformers
|3.73
|-0.62
|3.7
|27.22
|-4.36
|25.07
|45.36
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|3.37
|13.61
|-10.53
|19.24
|19.24
|6.04
|3.58
|RTS Power Corporation
|3.24
|0.83
|-28.05
|-19.52
|-32.04
|-13.69
|11.35
|Tarapur Transformers
|-18.63
|-24.71
|-44.21
|-55
|-50.13
|43.17
|19.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alfa Transformers has declined 29.16% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Alfa Transformers has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.66
|38.63
|10
|39.59
|39.04
|20
|39.78
|39.92
|50
|43.09
|41.85
|100
|43.92
|43.15
|200
|43.52
|47.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alfa Transformers saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|Alfa Transformer - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Take On Record Un-A
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Alfa Transformer - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Alfa Transformer - Intimation Regarding Re-Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Alfa Transformer - Intimation Regarding Resignation Of Internal Auditor
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Alfa Transformer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Alfa Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102OR1982PLC001151 and registration number is 001151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfa Transformers is ₹44.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alfa Transformers is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alfa Transformers is ₹40.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alfa Transformers are ₹44.80 and ₹41.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfa Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfa Transformers is ₹75.80 and 52-week low of Alfa Transformers is ₹27.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alfa Transformers has shown returns of 5.4% over the past day, 10.75% for the past month, -10.96% over 3 months, -29.16% over 1 year, 1.85% across 3 years, and 34.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alfa Transformers are 0.00 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global