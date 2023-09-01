Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alfa Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102OR1982PLC001151 and registration number is 001151. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alfa Transformers Ltd. is ₹41.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alfa Transformers Ltd. is 16.32 and PB ratio of Alfa Transformers Ltd. is 30.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfa Transformers Ltd. is ₹45.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfa Transformers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfa Transformers Ltd. is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Alfa Transformers Ltd. is ₹5.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.