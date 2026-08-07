What is the share price of Alfa Transformers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfa Transformers is ₹44.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Alfa Transformers? The Alfa Transformers is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alfa Transformers? The market cap of Alfa Transformers is ₹40.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alfa Transformers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alfa Transformers are ₹44.80 and ₹41.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alfa Transformers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfa Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfa Transformers is ₹75.80 and 52-week low of Alfa Transformers is ₹27.03 as on .

How has the Alfa Transformers performed historically in terms of returns? The Alfa Transformers has shown returns of 5.4% over the past day, 10.75% for the past month, -10.96% over 3 months, -29.16% over 1 year, 1.85% across 3 years, and 34.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alfa Transformers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alfa Transformers are 0.00 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global