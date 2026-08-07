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Alfa Transformers Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALFA TRANSFORMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Alfa Transformers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.50 Closed
5.40₹ 2.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alfa Transformers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.05₹44.80
₹44.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.03₹75.80
₹44.50
Open Price
₹42.57
Prev. Close
₹42.22
Volume
44,668

Source: Dion Global

Alfa Transformers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alfa Transformers		16.5510.75-10.967.02-29.161.8534.03
Atlanta Electricals		4.1-3.19-1.0482.6794.5824.8414.24
Shilchar Technologies		0.376.744.6912.65-10.7377.54127.06
Ujaas Energy		63.8105.3363.2934.67131.04822.9258.69
Yash Highvoltage		3.657.9335.8114.7285.7648.8226.94
Bharat Bijlee		-6.97-13.35-16.54-10.32-17.38.0525.91
Marsons		-5.45-7.47-39.05-26.23-45.51146.9461.95
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.62-8.21-19.76-0.52-48.21-19.69-12.33
Star Delta Transformers		3.73-0.623.727.22-4.3625.0745.36
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		3.3713.61-10.5319.2419.246.043.58
RTS Power Corporation		3.240.83-28.05-19.52-32.04-13.6911.35
Tarapur Transformers		-18.63-24.71-44.21-55-50.1343.1719.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alfa Transformers has declined 29.16% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Alfa Transformers has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).

Alfa Transformers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alfa Transformers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.6638.63
1039.5939.04
2039.7839.92
5043.0941.85
10043.9243.15
20043.5247.28

Source: Dion Global

Alfa Transformers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alfa Transformers saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alfa Transformers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTAlfa Transformer - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Take On Record Un-A
Jul 29, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTAlfa Transformer - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 28, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTAlfa Transformer - Intimation Regarding Re-Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Jul 28, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTAlfa Transformer - Intimation Regarding Resignation Of Internal Auditor
Jul 28, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTAlfa Transformer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Alfa Transformers

Alfa Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102OR1982PLC001151 and registration number is 001151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dillip Kumar Das
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Debasis Das
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sujita Patnaik
    Director
  • Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Satapathy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Sagar Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alfa Transformers Share Price

What is the share price of Alfa Transformers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfa Transformers is ₹44.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alfa Transformers?

The Alfa Transformers is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alfa Transformers?

The market cap of Alfa Transformers is ₹40.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alfa Transformers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alfa Transformers are ₹44.80 and ₹41.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alfa Transformers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfa Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfa Transformers is ₹75.80 and 52-week low of Alfa Transformers is ₹27.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alfa Transformers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alfa Transformers has shown returns of 5.4% over the past day, 10.75% for the past month, -10.96% over 3 months, -29.16% over 1 year, 1.85% across 3 years, and 34.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alfa Transformers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alfa Transformers are 0.00 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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