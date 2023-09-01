Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

RTS Power Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RTS POWER CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Transformers | Smallcap | BSE
₹147.75 Closed
-3.37-5.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RTS Power Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.70₹156.30
₹147.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.25₹175.00
₹147.75
Open Price
₹154.00
Prev. Close
₹152.90
Volume
30,771

RTS Power Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1154.3
  • R2160.1
  • R3163.9
  • Pivot
    150.5
  • S1144.7
  • S2140.9
  • S3135.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 580.19139.5
  • 1075.63137.17
  • 2071.33136.13
  • 5066.4132.4
  • 10059.11129.04
  • 20062.41119.75

RTS Power Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.9713.9723.658.83158.04425.66392.54
-0.8133.5282.57109.76279.611,453.64705.78
12.9811.4436.7462.55118.22433.16200.35
11.5218.3479.29139.83452.902,052.11764.00
3.9810.1525.88156.63229.25217.13220.22
2.9011.91-10.5051.06-21.69-18.08251.10
7.183.2316.061.82-28.43-47.04-79.14
-5.9110.8552.27118.04690.31280.6733.76
14.616.92-3.0427.5012.0958.3930.77
10.0838.2370.6210.98-28.44-66.19-92.25

RTS Power Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

RTS Power Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RTS Power Corporation Ltd.

RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17232WB1947PLC016105 and registration number is 016105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sardul Singh Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajendra Bhutoria
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Alok Kumar Banthia
    Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Bhutoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhay Bhutoria
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rachna Bhutoria
    Director
  • Mr. Ram Lal Saini
    Director

FAQs on RTS Power Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RTS Power Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹135.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RTS Power Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is 12.04 and PB ratio of RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RTS Power Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹147.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RTS Power Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RTS Power Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹56.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data