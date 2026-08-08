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RTS Power Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

RTS POWER CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of RTS Power Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.50 Closed
2.12₹ 2.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RTS Power Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.15₹104.40
₹103.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹175.00
₹103.50
Open Price
₹103.95
Prev. Close
₹101.35
Volume
1,876

Source: Dion Global

RTS Power Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RTS Power Corporation		3.240.83-28.05-19.52-32.04-13.6911.35
Atlanta Electricals		4.10-3.19-1.0482.6794.5824.8414.24
Shilchar Technologies		0.376.744.6912.65-10.7377.54127.06
Ujaas Energy		63.80105.3363.2934.67131.04822.90258.69
Yash Highvoltage		3.657.9335.80114.7285.7648.8226.94
Bharat Bijlee		-6.97-13.35-16.54-10.32-17.308.0525.91
Marsons		-5.45-7.47-39.05-26.23-45.51146.9461.95
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.62-8.21-19.76-0.52-48.21-19.69-12.33
Star Delta Transformers		3.73-0.623.7027.22-4.3625.0745.36
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		3.3713.61-10.5319.2419.246.043.58
Alfa Transformers		16.5510.75-10.967.02-29.161.8534.03
Tarapur Transformers		-18.63-24.71-44.21-55.00-50.1343.1719.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RTS Power Corporation has declined 32.04% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, RTS Power Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).

RTS Power Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RTS Power Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5101.51101.59
1099.85101.07
20100.51101.53
50106.94106.51
100113.5113.22
200125.5126.13

Source: Dion Global

RTS Power Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RTS Power Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RTS Power Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 05:57 AM IST ISTRTS Power Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTRTS Power Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Statements Of The
May 08, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTRTS Power Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVING THE AUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE Q
Apr 07, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTRTS Power Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 13, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTRTS Power Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source: Dion Global

About RTS Power Corporation

RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17232WB1947PLC016105 and registration number is 016105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagabandhu Biswas
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajendra Bhutoria
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Abhay Bhutoria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Bhutoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Lodha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devesh Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rachna Bhutoria
    Director

FAQs on RTS Power Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of RTS Power Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RTS Power Corporation is ₹103.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RTS Power Corporation?

The RTS Power Corporation is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RTS Power Corporation?

The market cap of RTS Power Corporation is ₹94.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RTS Power Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RTS Power Corporation are ₹104.40 and ₹101.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RTS Power Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RTS Power Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RTS Power Corporation is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of RTS Power Corporation is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RTS Power Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The RTS Power Corporation has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, 0.83% for the past month, -28.05% over 3 months, -32.04% over 1 year, -13.69% across 3 years, and 11.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RTS Power Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RTS Power Corporation are 42.89 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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