Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.97
|13.97
|23.65
|8.83
|158.04
|425.66
|392.54
|-0.81
|33.52
|82.57
|109.76
|279.61
|1,453.64
|705.78
|12.98
|11.44
|36.74
|62.55
|118.22
|433.16
|200.35
|11.52
|18.34
|79.29
|139.83
|452.90
|2,052.11
|764.00
|3.98
|10.15
|25.88
|156.63
|229.25
|217.13
|220.22
|2.90
|11.91
|-10.50
|51.06
|-21.69
|-18.08
|251.10
|7.18
|3.23
|16.06
|1.82
|-28.43
|-47.04
|-79.14
|-5.91
|10.85
|52.27
|118.04
|690.31
|280.67
|33.76
|14.61
|6.92
|-3.04
|27.50
|12.09
|58.39
|30.77
|10.08
|38.23
|70.62
|10.98
|-28.44
|-66.19
|-92.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17232WB1947PLC016105 and registration number is 016105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹135.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is 12.04 and PB ratio of RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹147.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RTS Power Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹56.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.