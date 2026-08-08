What is the share price of RTS Power Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RTS Power Corporation is ₹103.50 as on .

What kind of stock is RTS Power Corporation? The RTS Power Corporation is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RTS Power Corporation? The market cap of RTS Power Corporation is ₹94.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RTS Power Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of RTS Power Corporation are ₹104.40 and ₹101.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RTS Power Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RTS Power Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RTS Power Corporation is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of RTS Power Corporation is ₹80.00 as on .

How has the RTS Power Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The RTS Power Corporation has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, 0.83% for the past month, -28.05% over 3 months, -32.04% over 1 year, -13.69% across 3 years, and 11.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RTS Power Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RTS Power Corporation are 42.89 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global