Here's the live share price of RTS Power Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RTS Power Corporation
|3.24
|0.83
|-28.05
|-19.52
|-32.04
|-13.69
|11.35
|Atlanta Electricals
|4.10
|-3.19
|-1.04
|82.67
|94.58
|24.84
|14.24
|Shilchar Technologies
|0.37
|6.74
|4.69
|12.65
|-10.73
|77.54
|127.06
|Ujaas Energy
|63.80
|105.33
|63.29
|34.67
|131.04
|822.90
|258.69
|Yash Highvoltage
|3.65
|7.93
|35.80
|114.72
|85.76
|48.82
|26.94
|Bharat Bijlee
|-6.97
|-13.35
|-16.54
|-10.32
|-17.30
|8.05
|25.91
|Marsons
|-5.45
|-7.47
|-39.05
|-26.23
|-45.51
|146.94
|61.95
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.62
|-8.21
|-19.76
|-0.52
|-48.21
|-19.69
|-12.33
|Star Delta Transformers
|3.73
|-0.62
|3.70
|27.22
|-4.36
|25.07
|45.36
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|3.37
|13.61
|-10.53
|19.24
|19.24
|6.04
|3.58
|Alfa Transformers
|16.55
|10.75
|-10.96
|7.02
|-29.16
|1.85
|34.03
|Tarapur Transformers
|-18.63
|-24.71
|-44.21
|-55.00
|-50.13
|43.17
|19.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RTS Power Corporation has declined 32.04% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, RTS Power Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.51
|101.59
|10
|99.85
|101.07
|20
|100.51
|101.53
|50
|106.94
|106.51
|100
|113.5
|113.22
|200
|125.5
|126.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RTS Power Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:57 AM IST IST
|RTS Power Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|RTS Power Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Statements Of The
|May 08, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|RTS Power Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVING THE AUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE Q
|Apr 07, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|RTS Power Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|RTS Power Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Source: Dion Global
RTS Power Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17232WB1947PLC016105 and registration number is 016105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RTS Power Corporation is ₹103.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RTS Power Corporation is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RTS Power Corporation is ₹94.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RTS Power Corporation are ₹104.40 and ₹101.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RTS Power Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RTS Power Corporation is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of RTS Power Corporation is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RTS Power Corporation has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, 0.83% for the past month, -28.05% over 3 months, -32.04% over 1 year, -13.69% across 3 years, and 11.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RTS Power Corporation are 42.89 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global