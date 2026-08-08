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Ujaas Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

UJAAS ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Ujaas Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹262.00 Closed
2.60₹ 6.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ujaas Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹255.40₹268.10
₹262.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.69₹268.10
₹262.00
Open Price
₹265.90
Prev. Close
₹255.35
Volume
89,344

Source: Dion Global

Ujaas Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ujaas Energy		63.80105.3363.2934.67131.04822.90258.69
Atlanta Electricals		4.10-3.19-1.0482.6794.5824.8414.24
Shilchar Technologies		0.376.744.6912.65-10.7377.54127.06
Yash Highvoltage		3.657.9335.80114.7285.7648.8226.94
Bharat Bijlee		-6.97-13.35-16.54-10.32-17.308.0525.91
Marsons		-5.45-7.47-39.05-26.23-45.51146.9461.95
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.62-8.21-19.76-0.52-48.21-19.69-12.33
Star Delta Transformers		3.73-0.623.7027.22-4.3625.0745.36
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		3.3713.61-10.5319.2419.246.043.58
RTS Power Corporation		3.240.83-28.05-19.52-32.04-13.6911.35
Alfa Transformers		16.5510.75-10.967.02-29.161.8534.03
Tarapur Transformers		-18.63-24.71-44.21-55.00-50.1343.1719.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ujaas Energy has gained 131.04% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Yash Highvoltage (85.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Ujaas Energy has outperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).

Ujaas Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ujaas Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5145.44193.28
10133.3168.7
20130.14151.11
50134.59142.88
100144.32141.67
200134.77128.44

Source: Dion Global

Ujaas Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ujaas Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ujaas Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTUjaas Energy - Clarification On Price Movement In Equity Shares Of Ujaas Energy Limited
Jul 30, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTUjaas Energy - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.07.2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTUjaas Energy - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTUjaas Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.07.2026.
Jul 16, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTUjaas Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Ujaas Energy

Ujaas Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MP1999PLC013571 and registration number is 013571. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Electric Equipment - Transformers
  • Address
    Survey No. 211/1, Opposite Sector- C and Metalman, Sanwer Road, Indore Madhya Pradesh 452015
  • Contact
    info@ujaas.com
    http://www.ujaas.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Geeta Mundra
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anurag Mundra
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vikalp Mundra
    Director
  • Ms. Surabhi Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Kataria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ujaas Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Ujaas Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujaas Energy is ₹262.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ujaas Energy?

The Ujaas Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ujaas Energy?

The market cap of Ujaas Energy is ₹5,247.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ujaas Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ujaas Energy are ₹268.10 and ₹255.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ujaas Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ujaas Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ujaas Energy is ₹268.10 and 52-week low of Ujaas Energy is ₹90.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ujaas Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ujaas Energy has shown returns of 2.6% over the past day, 105.33% for the past month, 63.29% over 3 months, 131.04% over 1 year, 822.9% across 3 years, and 258.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ujaas Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ujaas Energy are 0.00 and 24.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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