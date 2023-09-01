Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ujaas Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MP1999PLC013571 and registration number is 013571. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is ₹44.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is -2.33 and PB ratio of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujaas Energy Ltd. is ₹2.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ujaas Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is ₹3.85 and 52-week low of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is ₹1.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.