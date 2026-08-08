Here's the live share price of Ujaas Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ujaas Energy
|63.80
|105.33
|63.29
|34.67
|131.04
|822.90
|258.69
|Atlanta Electricals
|4.10
|-3.19
|-1.04
|82.67
|94.58
|24.84
|14.24
|Shilchar Technologies
|0.37
|6.74
|4.69
|12.65
|-10.73
|77.54
|127.06
|Yash Highvoltage
|3.65
|7.93
|35.80
|114.72
|85.76
|48.82
|26.94
|Bharat Bijlee
|-6.97
|-13.35
|-16.54
|-10.32
|-17.30
|8.05
|25.91
|Marsons
|-5.45
|-7.47
|-39.05
|-26.23
|-45.51
|146.94
|61.95
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.62
|-8.21
|-19.76
|-0.52
|-48.21
|-19.69
|-12.33
|Star Delta Transformers
|3.73
|-0.62
|3.70
|27.22
|-4.36
|25.07
|45.36
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|3.37
|13.61
|-10.53
|19.24
|19.24
|6.04
|3.58
|RTS Power Corporation
|3.24
|0.83
|-28.05
|-19.52
|-32.04
|-13.69
|11.35
|Alfa Transformers
|16.55
|10.75
|-10.96
|7.02
|-29.16
|1.85
|34.03
|Tarapur Transformers
|-18.63
|-24.71
|-44.21
|-55.00
|-50.13
|43.17
|19.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ujaas Energy has gained 131.04% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Yash Highvoltage (85.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Ujaas Energy has outperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|145.44
|193.28
|10
|133.3
|168.7
|20
|130.14
|151.11
|50
|134.59
|142.88
|100
|144.32
|141.67
|200
|134.77
|128.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ujaas Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Ujaas Energy - Clarification On Price Movement In Equity Shares Of Ujaas Energy Limited
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Ujaas Energy - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.07.2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Ujaas Energy - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Ujaas Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.07.2026.
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Ujaas Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Ujaas Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MP1999PLC013571 and registration number is 013571. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujaas Energy is ₹262.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ujaas Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ujaas Energy is ₹5,247.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ujaas Energy are ₹268.10 and ₹255.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ujaas Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ujaas Energy is ₹268.10 and 52-week low of Ujaas Energy is ₹90.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ujaas Energy has shown returns of 2.6% over the past day, 105.33% for the past month, 63.29% over 3 months, 131.04% over 1 year, 822.9% across 3 years, and 258.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ujaas Energy are 0.00 and 24.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global