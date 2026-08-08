What is the share price of Ujaas Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujaas Energy is ₹262.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ujaas Energy? The Ujaas Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ujaas Energy? The market cap of Ujaas Energy is ₹5,247.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ujaas Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ujaas Energy are ₹268.10 and ₹255.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ujaas Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ujaas Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ujaas Energy is ₹268.10 and 52-week low of Ujaas Energy is ₹90.69 as on .

How has the Ujaas Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Ujaas Energy has shown returns of 2.6% over the past day, 105.33% for the past month, 63.29% over 3 months, 131.04% over 1 year, 822.9% across 3 years, and 258.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ujaas Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ujaas Energy are 0.00 and 24.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global