What is the Market Cap of Ujaas Energy Ltd.? The market cap of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is ₹44.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ujaas Energy Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is -2.33 and PB ratio of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is 0.87 as on .

What is the share price of Ujaas Energy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujaas Energy Ltd. is ₹2.20 as on .