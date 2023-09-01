Follow Us

Ujaas Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UJAAS ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Transformers | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.20 Closed
4.760.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ujaas Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.15₹2.20
₹2.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.70₹3.85
₹2.20
Open Price
₹2.15
Prev. Close
₹2.10
Volume
6,57,786

Ujaas Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.22
  • R22.23
  • R32.27
  • Pivot
    2.18
  • S12.17
  • S22.13
  • S32.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.042.08
  • 103.052.07
  • 203.12.08
  • 503.212.09
  • 1003.312.14
  • 2004.132.37

Ujaas Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.322.3312.820-30.16-48.24-79.44
-0.6333.8582.73109.77280.301,454.08705.51
12.9511.5836.7962.67118.16429.18201.86
13.334.08-0.9736.0014.6172.8824.39
9.4862.82108.2029.59-17.53-60.44-91.01

Ujaas Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Ujaas Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ujaas Energy Ltd.

Ujaas Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MP1999PLC013571 and registration number is 013571. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Mundra
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Vikalp Mundra
    Director
  • Mr. Anurag Mundra
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Piyush Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Dandekar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Yamini Karmarkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ujaas Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ujaas Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is ₹44.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ujaas Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is -2.33 and PB ratio of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ujaas Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujaas Energy Ltd. is ₹2.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ujaas Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ujaas Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is ₹3.85 and 52-week low of Ujaas Energy Ltd. is ₹1.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

