Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.33
|4.08
|-0.97
|36.00
|14.61
|72.88
|24.39
|-0.85
|33.55
|82.32
|109.31
|279.46
|1,450.64
|703.73
|13.33
|11.96
|37.25
|63.22
|118.90
|430.96
|202.88
|7.32
|2.33
|12.82
|0
|-30.16
|-48.24
|-79.44
|9.48
|62.82
|108.20
|29.59
|-17.53
|-60.44
|-91.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC047303 and registration number is 047303. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Specialized design activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is ₹9.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is -0.43 and PB ratio of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is -0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is ₹5.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarapur Transformers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is ₹7.55 and 52-week low of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.