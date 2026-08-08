What is the share price of Tarapur Transformers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarapur Transformers is ₹13.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Tarapur Transformers? The Tarapur Transformers is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tarapur Transformers? The market cap of Tarapur Transformers is ₹26.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tarapur Transformers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarapur Transformers are ₹14.11 and ₹12.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarapur Transformers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarapur Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarapur Transformers is ₹40.25 and 52-week low of Tarapur Transformers is ₹12.21 as on .

How has the Tarapur Transformers performed historically in terms of returns? The Tarapur Transformers has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -24.71% for the past month, -44.21% over 3 months, -50.13% over 1 year, 43.17% across 3 years, and 19.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tarapur Transformers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarapur Transformers are -14.27 and -14.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global