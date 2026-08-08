Here's the live share price of Tarapur Transformers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tarapur Transformers
|-18.63
|-24.71
|-44.21
|-55.00
|-50.13
|43.17
|19.54
|Atlanta Electricals
|4.10
|-3.19
|-1.04
|82.67
|94.58
|24.84
|14.24
|Shilchar Technologies
|0.37
|6.74
|4.69
|12.65
|-10.73
|77.54
|127.06
|Ujaas Energy
|63.80
|105.33
|63.29
|34.67
|131.04
|822.90
|258.69
|Yash Highvoltage
|3.65
|7.93
|35.80
|114.72
|85.76
|48.82
|26.94
|Bharat Bijlee
|-6.97
|-13.35
|-16.54
|-10.32
|-17.30
|8.05
|25.91
|Marsons
|-5.45
|-7.47
|-39.05
|-26.23
|-45.51
|146.94
|61.95
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.62
|-8.21
|-19.76
|-0.52
|-48.21
|-19.69
|-12.33
|Star Delta Transformers
|3.73
|-0.62
|3.70
|27.22
|-4.36
|25.07
|45.36
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|3.37
|13.61
|-10.53
|19.24
|19.24
|6.04
|3.58
|RTS Power Corporation
|3.24
|0.83
|-28.05
|-19.52
|-32.04
|-13.69
|11.35
|Alfa Transformers
|16.55
|10.75
|-10.96
|7.02
|-29.16
|1.85
|34.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tarapur Transformers has declined 50.13% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Tarapur Transformers has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.32
|15.36
|10
|17.06
|16.08
|20
|17.5
|16.88
|50
|18.66
|18.56
|100
|21.5
|20.86
|200
|26.29
|23.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tarapur Transformers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Tarapur Transformers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results F
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Tarapur Transformers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Tarapur Transformers - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 20
|May 28, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Tarapur Transformers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026
|May 21, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Tarapur Transformers - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31
Source: Dion Global
Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC047303 and registration number is 047303. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Specialized design activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarapur Transformers is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tarapur Transformers is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tarapur Transformers is ₹26.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarapur Transformers are ₹14.11 and ₹12.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarapur Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarapur Transformers is ₹40.25 and 52-week low of Tarapur Transformers is ₹12.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tarapur Transformers has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -24.71% for the past month, -44.21% over 3 months, -50.13% over 1 year, 43.17% across 3 years, and 19.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarapur Transformers are -14.27 and -14.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global