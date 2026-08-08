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Tarapur Transformers Share Price

NSE
BSE

TARAPUR TRANSFORMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Tarapur Transformers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.50 Closed
-0.44₹ -0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tarapur Transformers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.21₹14.11
₹13.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.21₹40.25
₹13.50
Open Price
₹12.89
Prev. Close
₹13.56
Volume
29,572

Source: Dion Global

Tarapur Transformers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tarapur Transformers		-18.63-24.71-44.21-55.00-50.1343.1719.54
Atlanta Electricals		4.10-3.19-1.0482.6794.5824.8414.24
Shilchar Technologies		0.376.744.6912.65-10.7377.54127.06
Ujaas Energy		63.80105.3363.2934.67131.04822.90258.69
Yash Highvoltage		3.657.9335.80114.7285.7648.8226.94
Bharat Bijlee		-6.97-13.35-16.54-10.32-17.308.0525.91
Marsons		-5.45-7.47-39.05-26.23-45.51146.9461.95
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.62-8.21-19.76-0.52-48.21-19.69-12.33
Star Delta Transformers		3.73-0.623.7027.22-4.3625.0745.36
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		3.3713.61-10.5319.2419.246.043.58
RTS Power Corporation		3.240.83-28.05-19.52-32.04-13.6911.35
Alfa Transformers		16.5510.75-10.967.02-29.161.8534.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tarapur Transformers has declined 50.13% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Tarapur Transformers has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).

Tarapur Transformers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tarapur Transformers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.3215.36
1017.0616.08
2017.516.88
5018.6618.56
10021.520.86
20026.2923.53

Source: Dion Global

Tarapur Transformers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tarapur Transformers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tarapur Transformers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTTarapur Transformers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results F
Jul 13, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTTarapur Transformers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTTarapur Transformers - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 20
May 28, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTTarapur Transformers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026
May 21, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTTarapur Transformers - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31

Source: Dion Global

About Tarapur Transformers

Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC047303 and registration number is 047303. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Specialized design activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Tabbasum Azim Shaikh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Digambar Patil
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Meenakshi Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Asbab Sayyed
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Michael Elias Dalmet
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Yash Betkar
    Additional Executive Director

FAQs on Tarapur Transformers Share Price

What is the share price of Tarapur Transformers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarapur Transformers is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tarapur Transformers?

The Tarapur Transformers is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tarapur Transformers?

The market cap of Tarapur Transformers is ₹26.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tarapur Transformers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarapur Transformers are ₹14.11 and ₹12.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarapur Transformers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarapur Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarapur Transformers is ₹40.25 and 52-week low of Tarapur Transformers is ₹12.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tarapur Transformers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tarapur Transformers has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -24.71% for the past month, -44.21% over 3 months, -50.13% over 1 year, 43.17% across 3 years, and 19.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tarapur Transformers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarapur Transformers are -14.27 and -14.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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