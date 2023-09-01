Follow Us

Tarapur Transformers Ltd. Share Price

TARAPUR TRANSFORMERS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Transformers | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.10 Closed
3.030.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tarapur Transformers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.75₹5.15
₹5.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.80₹7.55
₹5.10
Open Price
₹5.05
Prev. Close
₹4.95
Volume
19,082

Tarapur Transformers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.25
  • R25.4
  • R35.65
  • Pivot
    5
  • S14.85
  • S24.6
  • S34.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.244.75
  • 104.364.68
  • 204.534.67
  • 504.534.74
  • 1004.214.72
  • 2004.514.61

Tarapur Transformers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.334.08-0.9736.0014.6172.8824.39
-0.8533.5582.32109.31279.461,450.64703.73
13.3311.9637.2563.22118.90430.96202.88
7.322.3312.820-30.16-48.24-79.44
9.4862.82108.2029.59-17.53-60.44-91.01

Tarapur Transformers Ltd. Share Holdings

Tarapur Transformers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tarapur Transformers Ltd.

Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC047303 and registration number is 047303. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Specialized design activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Sakharam More
    Director
  • Mr. Rajendrakumar Anandilal Choudhary
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Mahabir Gupta
    Director
  • Ms. Reena Omprakash Trivedi
    Director
  • Mr. Sureshkumar Anandilal Choudhary
    Director
  • Mr. Michael Elias Dalmet
    Director
  • Mrs. Tabbasum Azim Shaikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tarapur Transformers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tarapur Transformers Ltd.?

The market cap of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is ₹9.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tarapur Transformers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is -0.43 and PB ratio of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is -0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tarapur Transformers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is ₹5.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarapur Transformers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarapur Transformers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is ₹7.55 and 52-week low of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

