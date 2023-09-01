What is the Market Cap of Tarapur Transformers Ltd.? The market cap of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is ₹9.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tarapur Transformers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is -0.43 and PB ratio of Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is -0.69 as on .

What is the share price of Tarapur Transformers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarapur Transformers Ltd. is ₹5.10 as on .