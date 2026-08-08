Here's the live share price of Star Delta Transformers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Star Delta Transformers
|3.73
|-0.62
|3.70
|27.22
|-4.36
|25.07
|45.36
|Atlanta Electricals
|4.10
|-3.19
|-1.04
|82.67
|94.58
|24.84
|14.24
|Shilchar Technologies
|0.37
|6.74
|4.69
|12.65
|-10.73
|77.54
|127.06
|Ujaas Energy
|63.80
|105.33
|63.29
|34.67
|131.04
|822.90
|258.69
|Yash Highvoltage
|3.65
|7.93
|35.80
|114.72
|85.76
|48.82
|26.94
|Bharat Bijlee
|-6.97
|-13.35
|-16.54
|-10.32
|-17.30
|8.05
|25.91
|Marsons
|-5.45
|-7.47
|-39.05
|-26.23
|-45.51
|146.94
|61.95
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.62
|-8.21
|-19.76
|-0.52
|-48.21
|-19.69
|-12.33
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|3.37
|13.61
|-10.53
|19.24
|19.24
|6.04
|3.58
|RTS Power Corporation
|3.24
|0.83
|-28.05
|-19.52
|-32.04
|-13.69
|11.35
|Alfa Transformers
|16.55
|10.75
|-10.96
|7.02
|-29.16
|1.85
|34.03
|Tarapur Transformers
|-18.63
|-24.71
|-44.21
|-55.00
|-50.13
|43.17
|19.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Star Delta Transformers has declined 4.36% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Star Delta Transformers has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|577.59
|575.53
|10
|578.87
|579.27
|20
|590.73
|589.16
|50
|613.4
|596.63
|100
|573.61
|586.51
|200
|565.92
|590.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Star Delta Transformers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Star Delta Transform - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Star Delta Transform - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI LODR Regulation - Related Party Transaction Report For Half
|May 30, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Star Delta Transform - Results- Financial Results For The FY 2025-26.
|May 30, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Star Delta Transform - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Star Delta Transformers Limited Held On 30/05/20
|May 26, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Star Delta Transform - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102MP1977PLC001393 and registration number is 001393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Delta Transformers is ₹605.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Star Delta Transformers is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Star Delta Transformers is ₹181.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Delta Transformers are ₹625.00 and ₹580.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Delta Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Delta Transformers is ₹718.80 and 52-week low of Star Delta Transformers is ₹392.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Star Delta Transformers has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -0.62% for the past month, 3.7% over 3 months, -4.36% over 1 year, 25.07% across 3 years, and 45.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Delta Transformers are 14.28 and 1.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global