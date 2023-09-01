Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102MP1977PLC001393 and registration number is 001393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is ₹108.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is 12.69 and PB ratio of Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is ₹361.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Delta Transformers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is ₹376.55 and 52-week low of Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is ₹102.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.