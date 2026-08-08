What is the share price of Star Delta Transformers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Delta Transformers is ₹605.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Star Delta Transformers? The Star Delta Transformers is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Star Delta Transformers? The market cap of Star Delta Transformers is ₹181.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Star Delta Transformers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Delta Transformers are ₹625.00 and ₹580.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Delta Transformers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Delta Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Delta Transformers is ₹718.80 and 52-week low of Star Delta Transformers is ₹392.55 as on .

How has the Star Delta Transformers performed historically in terms of returns? The Star Delta Transformers has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -0.62% for the past month, 3.7% over 3 months, -4.36% over 1 year, 25.07% across 3 years, and 45.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Star Delta Transformers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Delta Transformers are 14.28 and 1.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global