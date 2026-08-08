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Star Delta Transformers Share Price

NSE
BSE

STAR DELTA TRANSFORMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Star Delta Transformers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹605.90 Closed
-0.70₹ -4.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Star Delta Transformers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹580.00₹625.00
₹605.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹392.55₹718.80
₹605.90
Open Price
₹625.00
Prev. Close
₹610.20
Volume
3,636

Source: Dion Global

Star Delta Transformers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Star Delta Transformers		3.73-0.623.7027.22-4.3625.0745.36
Atlanta Electricals		4.10-3.19-1.0482.6794.5824.8414.24
Shilchar Technologies		0.376.744.6912.65-10.7377.54127.06
Ujaas Energy		63.80105.3363.2934.67131.04822.90258.69
Yash Highvoltage		3.657.9335.80114.7285.7648.8226.94
Bharat Bijlee		-6.97-13.35-16.54-10.32-17.308.0525.91
Marsons		-5.45-7.47-39.05-26.23-45.51146.9461.95
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.62-8.21-19.76-0.52-48.21-19.69-12.33
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		3.3713.61-10.5319.2419.246.043.58
RTS Power Corporation		3.240.83-28.05-19.52-32.04-13.6911.35
Alfa Transformers		16.5510.75-10.967.02-29.161.8534.03
Tarapur Transformers		-18.63-24.71-44.21-55.00-50.1343.1719.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Star Delta Transformers has declined 4.36% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Star Delta Transformers has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).

Star Delta Transformers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Star Delta Transformers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5577.59575.53
10578.87579.27
20590.73589.16
50613.4596.63
100573.61586.51
200565.92590.41

Source: Dion Global

Star Delta Transformers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Star Delta Transformers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Star Delta Transformers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTStar Delta Transform - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTStar Delta Transform - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI LODR Regulation - Related Party Transaction Report For Half
May 30, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTStar Delta Transform - Results- Financial Results For The FY 2025-26.
May 30, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTStar Delta Transform - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Star Delta Transformers Limited Held On 30/05/20
May 26, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTStar Delta Transform - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Star Delta Transformers

Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102MP1977PLC001393 and registration number is 001393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishore Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shalini Mathur
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Shashendra Lahri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Star Delta Transformers Share Price

What is the share price of Star Delta Transformers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Delta Transformers is ₹605.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Star Delta Transformers?

The Star Delta Transformers is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Star Delta Transformers?

The market cap of Star Delta Transformers is ₹181.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Star Delta Transformers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Delta Transformers are ₹625.00 and ₹580.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Delta Transformers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Delta Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Delta Transformers is ₹718.80 and 52-week low of Star Delta Transformers is ₹392.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Star Delta Transformers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Star Delta Transformers has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -0.62% for the past month, 3.7% over 3 months, -4.36% over 1 year, 25.07% across 3 years, and 45.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Star Delta Transformers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Delta Transformers are 14.28 and 1.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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