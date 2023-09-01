Follow Us

STAR DELTA TRANSFORMERS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Transformers | Smallcap | BSE
₹361.85 Closed
-1.99-7.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Star Delta Transformers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹361.85₹362.00
₹361.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.80₹376.55
₹361.85
Open Price
₹362.00
Prev. Close
₹369.20
Volume
701

Star Delta Transformers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1361.95
  • R2362.05
  • R3362.1
  • Pivot
    361.9
  • S1361.8
  • S2361.75
  • S3361.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5126.33360.69
  • 10121.03348.97
  • 20119.64332.02
  • 50115.69299.34
  • 100111.9261.5
  • 200109.64215.71

Star Delta Transformers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.9810.1525.88156.63229.25217.13220.22
-0.8133.5282.57109.76279.611,453.64705.78
12.9811.4436.7462.55118.22433.16200.35
11.5218.3479.29139.83452.902,052.11764.00
13.9713.9723.658.83158.04425.66392.54
2.9011.91-10.5051.06-21.69-18.08251.10
7.183.2316.061.82-28.43-47.04-79.14
-5.9110.8552.27118.04690.31280.6733.76
14.616.92-3.0427.5012.0958.3930.77
10.0838.2370.6210.98-28.44-66.19-92.25

Star Delta Transformers Ltd. Share Holdings

Star Delta Transformers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Star Delta Transformers Ltd.

Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102MP1977PLC001393 and registration number is 001393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishore Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shalini Mathur
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Ankur Chouksey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Star Delta Transformers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Star Delta Transformers Ltd.?

The market cap of Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is ₹108.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Star Delta Transformers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is 12.69 and PB ratio of Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Star Delta Transformers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is ₹361.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Delta Transformers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Delta Transformers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is ₹376.55 and 52-week low of Star Delta Transformers Ltd. is ₹102.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

