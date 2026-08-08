Here's the live share price of Marsons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marsons
|-5.45
|-7.47
|-39.05
|-26.23
|-45.51
|146.94
|61.95
|Atlanta Electricals
|4.10
|-3.19
|-1.04
|82.67
|94.58
|24.84
|14.24
|Shilchar Technologies
|0.37
|6.74
|4.69
|12.65
|-10.73
|77.54
|127.06
|Ujaas Energy
|63.80
|105.33
|63.29
|34.67
|131.04
|822.90
|258.69
|Yash Highvoltage
|3.65
|7.93
|35.80
|114.72
|85.76
|48.82
|26.94
|Bharat Bijlee
|-6.97
|-13.35
|-16.54
|-10.32
|-17.30
|8.05
|25.91
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.62
|-8.21
|-19.76
|-0.52
|-48.21
|-19.69
|-12.33
|Star Delta Transformers
|3.73
|-0.62
|3.70
|27.22
|-4.36
|25.07
|45.36
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|3.37
|13.61
|-10.53
|19.24
|19.24
|6.04
|3.58
|RTS Power Corporation
|3.24
|0.83
|-28.05
|-19.52
|-32.04
|-13.69
|11.35
|Alfa Transformers
|16.55
|10.75
|-10.96
|7.02
|-29.16
|1.85
|34.03
|Tarapur Transformers
|-18.63
|-24.71
|-44.21
|-55.00
|-50.13
|43.17
|19.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Marsons has declined 45.51% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Marsons has outperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|109.88
|109.08
|10
|111.62
|110.12
|20
|112.67
|111.94
|50
|119.91
|119.15
|100
|133.11
|128.63
|200
|143.48
|141.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Marsons remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.17%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Marsons - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qu
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Marsons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Marsons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:13 PM IST IST
|Marsons - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Marsons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Marsons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1976 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102WB1976PLC030676 and registration number is 030676. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marsons is ₹104.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marsons is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Marsons is ₹1,790.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marsons are ₹108.55 and ₹101.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marsons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marsons is ₹202.10 and 52-week low of Marsons is ₹101.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marsons has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, -8.58% for the past month, -39.78% over 3 months, -46.16% over 1 year, 145.95% across 3 years, and 61.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marsons are 38.66 and 8.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global