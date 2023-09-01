Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|12 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|24 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Marsons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1976 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102WB1976PLC030676 and registration number is 030676. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Marsons Ltd. is ₹89.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Marsons Ltd. is 26.53 and PB ratio of Marsons Ltd. is 19.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marsons Ltd. is ₹6.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marsons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marsons Ltd. is ₹9.97 and 52-week low of Marsons Ltd. is ₹3.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.