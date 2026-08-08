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Marsons Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARSONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Marsons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹104.05 Closed
-3.25₹ -3.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Marsons Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.10₹108.55
₹104.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.10₹202.10
₹104.05
Open Price
₹108.55
Prev. Close
₹107.55
Volume
56,451

Source: Dion Global

Marsons Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marsons		-5.45-7.47-39.05-26.23-45.51146.9461.95
Atlanta Electricals		4.10-3.19-1.0482.6794.5824.8414.24
Shilchar Technologies		0.376.744.6912.65-10.7377.54127.06
Ujaas Energy		63.80105.3363.2934.67131.04822.90258.69
Yash Highvoltage		3.657.9335.80114.7285.7648.8226.94
Bharat Bijlee		-6.97-13.35-16.54-10.32-17.308.0525.91
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.62-8.21-19.76-0.52-48.21-19.69-12.33
Star Delta Transformers		3.73-0.623.7027.22-4.3625.0745.36
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		3.3713.61-10.5319.2419.246.043.58
RTS Power Corporation		3.240.83-28.05-19.52-32.04-13.6911.35
Alfa Transformers		16.5510.75-10.967.02-29.161.8534.03
Tarapur Transformers		-18.63-24.71-44.21-55.00-50.1343.1719.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Marsons has declined 45.51% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Marsons has outperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).

Marsons Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Marsons Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5109.88109.08
10111.62110.12
20112.67111.94
50119.91119.15
100133.11128.63
200143.48141.17

Source: Dion Global

Marsons Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Marsons remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.17%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Marsons Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTMarsons - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qu
Jul 16, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTMarsons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 15, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTMarsons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 13, 2026, 04:13 PM IST ISTMarsons - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTMarsons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Marsons

Marsons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1976 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102WB1976PLC030676 and registration number is 030676. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Munal Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Surojit Ghosh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Debashis Sarkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Shaw
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Tinku
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Varsha Kedia
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Subhash Kumar Agarwala
    Director

FAQs on Marsons Share Price

What is the share price of Marsons?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marsons is ₹104.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Marsons?

The Marsons is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marsons?

The market cap of Marsons is ₹1,790.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marsons?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marsons are ₹108.55 and ₹101.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marsons?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marsons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marsons is ₹202.10 and 52-week low of Marsons is ₹101.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Marsons performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marsons has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, -8.58% for the past month, -39.78% over 3 months, -46.16% over 1 year, 145.95% across 3 years, and 61.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marsons?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marsons are 38.66 and 8.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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