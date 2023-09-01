Follow Us

Marsons Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MARSONS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Transformers | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.39 Closed
4.750.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Marsons Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.01₹6.40
₹6.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.02₹9.97
₹6.39
Open Price
₹6.35
Prev. Close
₹6.10
Volume
32,463

Marsons Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.52
  • R26.66
  • R36.91
  • Pivot
    6.27
  • S16.13
  • S25.88
  • S35.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.936.2
  • 104.126.28
  • 204.86.32
  • 506.956.29
  • 1008.266.19
  • 2009.416.3

Marsons Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.9011.91-10.5051.06-21.69-18.08251.10
-0.8133.5282.57109.76279.611,453.64705.78
12.9811.4436.7462.55118.22433.16200.35
11.5218.3479.29139.83452.902,052.11764.00
13.9713.9723.658.83158.04425.66392.54
3.9810.1525.88156.63229.25217.13220.22
7.183.2316.061.82-28.43-47.04-79.14
-5.9110.8552.27118.04690.31280.6733.76
14.616.92-3.0427.5012.0958.3930.77
10.0838.2370.6210.98-28.44-66.19-92.25

Marsons Ltd. Share Holdings

Marsons Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
12 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
24 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Marsons Ltd.

Marsons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1976 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102WB1976PLC030676 and registration number is 030676. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Kumar Agarwala
    Director
  • Mr. Binay Kumar Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sutama Chowdhury
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marsons Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Marsons Ltd.?

The market cap of Marsons Ltd. is ₹89.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Marsons Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Marsons Ltd. is 26.53 and PB ratio of Marsons Ltd. is 19.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Marsons Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marsons Ltd. is ₹6.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marsons Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marsons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marsons Ltd. is ₹9.97 and 52-week low of Marsons Ltd. is ₹3.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

