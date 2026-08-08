What is the share price of Marsons? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marsons is ₹104.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Marsons? The Marsons is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marsons? The market cap of Marsons is ₹1,790.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Marsons? Today’s highest and lowest price of Marsons are ₹108.55 and ₹101.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marsons? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marsons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marsons is ₹202.10 and 52-week low of Marsons is ₹101.10 as on .

How has the Marsons performed historically in terms of returns? The Marsons has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, -8.58% for the past month, -39.78% over 3 months, -46.16% over 1 year, 145.95% across 3 years, and 61.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marsons? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marsons are 38.66 and 8.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global