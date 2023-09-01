Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.36
|-1.99
|-2.32
|-7.81
|-6.65
|-23.58
|-74.56
|-0.06
|-2.11
|1.66
|-0.19
|7.90
|50.43
|64.61
|1.67
|5.76
|9.42
|-3.49
|-1.39
|57.94
|101.34
|2.76
|4.15
|3.84
|7.69
|28.05
|71.95
|126.05
|1.62
|2.31
|2.26
|6.50
|1.44
|53.30
|80.03
|3.43
|6.55
|6.72
|11.80
|16.97
|114.57
|199.09
|3.24
|7.39
|9.57
|8.98
|16.64
|68.72
|64.70
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.72
|6.04
|23.05
|18.09
|16.17
|115.76
|94.98
|-0.24
|1.38
|-4.59
|17.59
|-19.25
|563.82
|404.02
|7.89
|15.26
|7.15
|12.94
|63.04
|476.32
|562.16
|4.34
|6.88
|14.37
|30.78
|33.25
|39.19
|0.55
|3.72
|12.52
|19.50
|26.78
|55.73
|188.31
|294.68
|4.63
|9.91
|9.12
|42.26
|110.56
|1,364.27
|1,055.07
|7.58
|16.97
|24.62
|79.55
|105.02
|342.31
|131.96
|2.39
|-0.41
|5.62
|35.24
|92.24
|351.95
|302.08
|9.04
|22.26
|53.66
|90.74
|64.13
|213.65
|76.12
|-3.01
|-18.93
|24.34
|46.20
|34.12
|344.61
|2,279.46
|3.93
|8.74
|37.34
|85.58
|131.18
|209.15
|58.87
|5.90
|9.82
|21.67
|60.42
|21.32
|291.48
|177.78
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,38,272
|0.19
|1.13
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,79,059
|0.19
|0.73
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,03,335
|0.19
|0.46
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,72,410
|0.19
|0.26
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|79,002
|0.19
|0.12
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|49,186
|0.19
|0.08
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|52,782
|0.02
|0.08
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|10,946
|0.19
|0.02
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|11,143
|0.02
|0.02
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|468
|0.02
|0
Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203GJ2010PLC061366 and registration number is 061366. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1167.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 267.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is ₹3,917.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is 28.07 and PB ratio of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is ₹14.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infibeam Avenues Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is ₹20.35 and 52-week low of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is ₹12.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.