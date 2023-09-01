What is the Market Cap of Infibeam Avenues Ltd.? The market cap of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is ₹3,917.73 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Infibeam Avenues Ltd.? P/E ratio of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is 28.07 and PB ratio of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is 1.35 as on .

What is the share price of Infibeam Avenues Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is ₹14.75 as on .