Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Infibeam Avenues Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INFIBEAM AVENUES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹14.75 Closed
1.030.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Infibeam Avenues Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.45₹15.05
₹14.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.85₹20.35
₹14.75
Open Price
₹14.60
Prev. Close
₹14.60
Volume
1,80,94,437

Infibeam Avenues Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.08
  • R215.37
  • R315.68
  • Pivot
    14.77
  • S114.48
  • S214.17
  • S313.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.3614.46
  • 1014.3614.36
  • 2014.5114.42
  • 5015.1814.69
  • 10014.6514.89
  • 20016.9815.32

Infibeam Avenues Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.36-1.99-2.32-7.81-6.65-23.58-74.56
-0.06-2.111.66-0.197.9050.4364.61
1.675.769.42-3.49-1.3957.94101.34
2.764.153.847.6928.0571.95126.05
1.622.312.266.501.4453.3080.03
3.436.556.7211.8016.97114.57199.09
3.247.399.578.9816.6468.7264.70
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.726.0423.0518.0916.17115.7694.98
-0.241.38-4.5917.59-19.25563.82404.02
7.8915.267.1512.9463.04476.32562.16
4.346.8814.3730.7833.2539.190.55
3.7212.5219.5026.7855.73188.31294.68
4.639.919.1242.26110.561,364.271,055.07
7.5816.9724.6279.55105.02342.31131.96
2.39-0.415.6235.2492.24351.95302.08
9.0422.2653.6690.7464.13213.6576.12
-3.01-18.9324.3446.2034.12344.612,279.46
3.938.7437.3485.58131.18209.1558.87
5.909.8221.6760.4221.32291.48177.78

Infibeam Avenues Ltd. Share Holdings

Infibeam Avenues Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,38,2720.191.13
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,79,0590.190.73
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,03,3350.190.46
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,72,4100.190.26
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF79,0020.190.12
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund49,1860.190.08
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund52,7820.020.08
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund10,9460.190.02
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF11,1430.020.02
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF4680.020
View All Mutual Funds

Infibeam Avenues Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Press Release (Revised)
    Infibeam Avenues Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a revised press release dated August 08, 2023, titled "Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023".
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:36 AM

About Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203GJ2010PLC061366 and registration number is 061366. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1167.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 267.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    28th Floor, GIFT Two Building, Gandhinagar District Gujarat 382355
  • Contact
    ir@ia.ooohttp://www.ia.ooo

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Mehta
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vishal Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishwas Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Keyoor Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Roopkishan Dave
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vijaylaxmi Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyushkumar Sinha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Infibeam Avenues Ltd.?

The market cap of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is ₹3,917.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Infibeam Avenues Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is 28.07 and PB ratio of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Infibeam Avenues Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is ₹14.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infibeam Avenues Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infibeam Avenues Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is ₹20.35 and 52-week low of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is ₹12.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data