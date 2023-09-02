Follow Us

WSFX GLOBAL PAY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹52.98 Closed
2.181.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
WSFx Global Pay Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.41₹53.45
₹52.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.05₹63.95
₹52.98
Open Price
₹51.85
Prev. Close
₹51.85
Volume
2,620

WSFx Global Pay Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154.48
  • R255.99
  • R358.52
  • Pivot
    51.95
  • S150.44
  • S247.91
  • S346.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.6853.56
  • 1025.3553.46
  • 2025.8251.01
  • 5028.8645.77
  • 10028.9841.56
  • 20026.8837.39

WSFx Global Pay Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.8526.8742.8861.2871.18201.8885.89
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

WSFx Global Pay Ltd. Share Holdings

WSFx Global Pay Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About WSFx Global Pay Ltd.

WSFx Global Pay Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC039660 and registration number is 039660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Finance & Investments
  • Address
    Unit 622, The Summit Business Bay - Omkar, Prakash Wadi, Opp. PVR Cinema, Mumbai Maharashtra 400093
  • Contact
    investors@wsfx.inhttp://www.wsfx.in

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Venkataraman
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Narasimhan Srikrishna
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Asha Himanshu Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Gopal Daga
    Independent Director

FAQs on WSFx Global Pay Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of WSFx Global Pay Ltd.?

The market cap of WSFx Global Pay Ltd. is ₹61.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of WSFx Global Pay Ltd.?

P/E ratio of WSFx Global Pay Ltd. is 32.72 and PB ratio of WSFx Global Pay Ltd. is 2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of WSFx Global Pay Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WSFx Global Pay Ltd. is ₹52.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of WSFx Global Pay Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WSFx Global Pay Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WSFx Global Pay Ltd. is ₹63.95 and 52-week low of WSFx Global Pay Ltd. is ₹23.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

