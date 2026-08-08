Here's the live share price of WSFx Global Pay along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|WSFx Global Pay
|5.65
|11.61
|7.11
|-1.5
|8.02
|18.63
|25.64
|One97 Communications
|7.48
|17.82
|21.38
|22.18
|35.66
|19.2
|-1.63
|PB Fintech
|0.59
|2.9
|-2.05
|5.12
|-9.12
|26.37
|6
|AvenuesAI
|8.06
|5.86
|22.83
|-4.51
|12.6
|9.77
|-2.91
|Turtlemint Fintech Solutions
|-6.14
|-12.74
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-6.03
|-3.66
|DiGiSPICE Technologies
|-1.72
|-13.28
|-14.99
|-12.89
|-15.43
|-13.66
|-25.67
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|2.77
|2.36
|-11.26
|-14.75
|-40.37
|-14.09
|-35.53
|AGS Transact Technologies
|-7.69
|-12.45
|-17.74
|-47.83
|-61.87
|-67.23
|-58.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, WSFx Global Pay has gained 8.02% compared to peers like One97 Communications (35.66%), PB Fintech (-9.12%), AvenuesAI (12.60%). From a 5 year perspective, WSFx Global Pay has outperformed peers relative to One97 Communications (-1.63%) and PB Fintech (6.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.36
|66.4
|10
|64.06
|65.24
|20
|62.83
|64.05
|50
|62.02
|62.85
|100
|61.91
|62.46
|200
|62.04
|63.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, WSFx Global Pay saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|WSFx Global Pay - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter End
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:57 AM IST IST
|WSFx Global Pay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|WSFx Global Pay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|WSFx Global Pay - Announcement Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR)
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|WSFx Global Pay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
WSFx Global Pay Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC039660 and registration number is 039660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WSFx Global Pay is ₹68.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The WSFx Global Pay is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of WSFx Global Pay is ₹78.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of WSFx Global Pay are ₹70.00 and ₹66.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WSFx Global Pay stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WSFx Global Pay is ₹76.86 and 52-week low of WSFx Global Pay is ₹53.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The WSFx Global Pay has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, 13.52% for the past month, 8.01% over 3 months, 5.54% over 1 year, 18.63% across 3 years, and 25.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WSFx Global Pay are -17.34 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global