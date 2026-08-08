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WSFx Global Pay Share Price

NSE
BSE

WSFX GLOBAL PAY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of WSFx Global Pay along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.25 Closed
0.55₹ 0.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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WSFx Global Pay Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.51₹70.00
₹68.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.80₹76.86
₹68.25
Open Price
₹67.87
Prev. Close
₹67.88
Volume
1,389

Source: Dion Global

WSFx Global Pay Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
WSFx Global Pay		5.6511.617.11-1.58.0218.6325.64
One97 Communications		7.4817.8221.3822.1835.6619.2-1.63
PB Fintech		0.592.9-2.055.12-9.1226.376
AvenuesAI		8.065.8622.83-4.5112.69.77-2.91
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions		-6.14-12.74-17.02-17.02-17.02-6.03-3.66
DiGiSPICE Technologies		-1.72-13.28-14.99-12.89-15.43-13.66-25.67
Suvidhaa Infoserve		2.772.36-11.26-14.75-40.37-14.09-35.53
AGS Transact Technologies		-7.69-12.45-17.74-47.83-61.87-67.23-58.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, WSFx Global Pay has gained 8.02% compared to peers like One97 Communications (35.66%), PB Fintech (-9.12%), AvenuesAI (12.60%). From a 5 year perspective, WSFx Global Pay has outperformed peers relative to One97 Communications (-1.63%) and PB Fintech (6.00%).

WSFx Global Pay Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

WSFx Global Pay Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.3666.4
1064.0665.24
2062.8364.05
5062.0262.85
10061.9162.46
20062.0463.7

Source: Dion Global

WSFx Global Pay Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, WSFx Global Pay saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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WSFx Global Pay Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTWSFx Global Pay - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter End
Aug 03, 2026, 05:57 AM IST ISTWSFx Global Pay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTWSFx Global Pay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTWSFx Global Pay - Announcement Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR)
Jul 21, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTWSFx Global Pay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About WSFx Global Pay

WSFx Global Pay Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC039660 and registration number is 039660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Financial Technologies (Fintech)
  • Address
    Unit 622, The Summit Business Bay - Omkar, Prakash Wadi, Opp. PVR Cinema, Mumbai Maharashtra 400093
  • Contact
    investors@wsfx.in
    http://www.wsfx.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Venkataraman
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Srikrishna Narasimhan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Asha Himanshu Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Singh Amar
    Independent Director

FAQs on WSFx Global Pay Share Price

What is the share price of WSFx Global Pay?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WSFx Global Pay is ₹68.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is WSFx Global Pay?

The WSFx Global Pay is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of WSFx Global Pay?

The market cap of WSFx Global Pay is ₹78.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of WSFx Global Pay?

Today’s highest and lowest price of WSFx Global Pay are ₹70.00 and ₹66.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of WSFx Global Pay?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WSFx Global Pay stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WSFx Global Pay is ₹76.86 and 52-week low of WSFx Global Pay is ₹53.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the WSFx Global Pay performed historically in terms of returns?

The WSFx Global Pay has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, 13.52% for the past month, 8.01% over 3 months, 5.54% over 1 year, 18.63% across 3 years, and 25.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of WSFx Global Pay?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WSFx Global Pay are -17.34 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

WSFx Global Pay News

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