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AGS Transact Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of AGS Transact Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.04 Closed
-0.49₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AGS Transact Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.99₹2.15
₹2.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.01₹6.25
₹2.04
Open Price
₹2.04
Prev. Close
₹2.05
Volume
72,014

Source: Dion Global

AGS Transact Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AGS Transact Technologies		-7.69-12.45-17.74-47.83-61.14-67.23-58.27
One97 Communications		7.4815.6320.1622.1835.2219.20-1.63
PB Fintech		0.590.14-4.365.12-9.3526.376.00
AvenuesAI		8.061.7821.70-4.5112.169.77-2.91
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions		-6.14-16.93-17.02-17.02-17.02-6.03-3.66
DiGiSPICE Technologies		-1.72-13.24-17.48-12.89-15.83-13.66-25.67
WSFx Global Pay		5.6513.528.01-1.505.5418.6325.64
Suvidhaa Infoserve		2.77-0.38-12.75-14.75-41.83-14.09-35.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AGS Transact Technologies has declined 61.14% compared to peers like One97 Communications (35.22%), PB Fintech (-9.35%), AvenuesAI (12.16%). From a 5 year perspective, AGS Transact Technologies has underperformed peers relative to One97 Communications (-1.63%) and PB Fintech (6.00%).

AGS Transact Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AGS Transact Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.262.2
102.522.32
202.542.46
502.842.8
1003.43.4
2004.077.36

Source: Dion Global

AGS Transact Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AGS Transact Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AGS Transact Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
45,87,24100

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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AGS Transact Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTAGS Transact Tech. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTAGS Transact Tech. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jun 19, 2026, 03:38 AM IST ISTAGS Transact Tech. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jun 11, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTAGS Transact Tech. - Results-Delay in Financial Results
May 18, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTAGS Transact Tech. - Intimation Regarding Lapse Of Warrants And Forfeiture Of Upfront Amount

Source: Dion Global

About AGS Transact Technologies

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2002PLC138213 and registration number is 138213. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1043.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Badrinarain Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. P Stanley Johnson
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinayak R Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Subrata Kumar Mitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudip Bandyopadhyay
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Jhuma Guha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sivanandhan Dhanushkodi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti Malhotra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AGS Transact Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of AGS Transact Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGS Transact Technologies is ₹2.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AGS Transact Technologies?

The AGS Transact Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AGS Transact Technologies?

The market cap of AGS Transact Technologies is ₹26.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AGS Transact Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AGS Transact Technologies are ₹2.15 and ₹1.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AGS Transact Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGS Transact Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGS Transact Technologies is ₹6.25 and 52-week low of AGS Transact Technologies is ₹2.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AGS Transact Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The AGS Transact Technologies has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -12.45% for the past month, -17.74% over 3 months, -61.14% over 1 year, -67.23% across 3 years, and -58.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AGS Transact Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AGS Transact Technologies are -0.15 and 0.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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