What is the share price of AGS Transact Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGS Transact Technologies is ₹2.04 as on .

What kind of stock is AGS Transact Technologies? The AGS Transact Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AGS Transact Technologies? The market cap of AGS Transact Technologies is ₹26.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AGS Transact Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of AGS Transact Technologies are ₹2.15 and ₹1.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AGS Transact Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGS Transact Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGS Transact Technologies is ₹6.25 and 52-week low of AGS Transact Technologies is ₹2.01 as on .

How has the AGS Transact Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The AGS Transact Technologies has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -12.45% for the past month, -17.74% over 3 months, -61.14% over 1 year, -67.23% across 3 years, and -58.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AGS Transact Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AGS Transact Technologies are -0.15 and 0.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global