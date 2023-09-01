Follow Us

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Share Price

AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹65.35 Closed
0.930.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.75₹68.80
₹65.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.45₹88.70
₹65.35
Open Price
₹64.95
Prev. Close
₹64.75
Volume
12,57,505

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167.78
  • R270.32
  • R371.83
  • Pivot
    66.27
  • S163.73
  • S262.22
  • S359.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 581.7364.23
  • 1082.3163.37
  • 2081.261.83
  • 5083.7659.69
  • 10081.5259.03
  • 20086.9163.49

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan45,87,2410.0427.25
Quant Small Cap Fund17,28,5850.1510.27

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2002PLC138213 and registration number is 138213. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1317.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 120.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Badrinarain Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. P Stanley Johnson
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinayak R Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anupama Ravi Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subrata Kumar Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudip Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Chugh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Narain Bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jhuma Guha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivanandhan Dhanushkodi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is ₹793.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is -119.91 and PB ratio of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is ₹65.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is ₹88.70 and 52-week low of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is ₹44.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

