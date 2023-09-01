Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.95
|9.46
|10.02
|16.18
|-24.28
|-59.42
|-59.42
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|45,87,241
|0.04
|27.25
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|17,28,585
|0.15
|10.27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2002PLC138213 and registration number is 138213. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1317.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 120.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is ₹793.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is -119.91 and PB ratio of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is ₹65.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is ₹88.70 and 52-week low of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is ₹44.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.