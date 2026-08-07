Here's the live share price of AGS Transact Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AGS Transact Technologies
|-7.69
|-12.45
|-17.74
|-47.83
|-61.14
|-67.23
|-58.27
|One97 Communications
|7.48
|15.63
|20.16
|22.18
|35.22
|19.20
|-1.63
|PB Fintech
|0.59
|0.14
|-4.36
|5.12
|-9.35
|26.37
|6.00
|AvenuesAI
|8.06
|1.78
|21.70
|-4.51
|12.16
|9.77
|-2.91
|Turtlemint Fintech Solutions
|-6.14
|-16.93
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-6.03
|-3.66
|DiGiSPICE Technologies
|-1.72
|-13.24
|-17.48
|-12.89
|-15.83
|-13.66
|-25.67
|WSFx Global Pay
|5.65
|13.52
|8.01
|-1.50
|5.54
|18.63
|25.64
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|2.77
|-0.38
|-12.75
|-14.75
|-41.83
|-14.09
|-35.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AGS Transact Technologies has declined 61.14% compared to peers like One97 Communications (35.22%), PB Fintech (-9.35%), AvenuesAI (12.16%). From a 5 year perspective, AGS Transact Technologies has underperformed peers relative to One97 Communications (-1.63%) and PB Fintech (6.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.26
|2.2
|10
|2.52
|2.32
|20
|2.54
|2.46
|50
|2.84
|2.8
|100
|3.4
|3.4
|200
|4.07
|7.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AGS Transact Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|45,87,241
|0
|0
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|AGS Transact Tech. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|AGS Transact Tech. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jun 19, 2026, 03:38 AM IST IST
|AGS Transact Tech. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jun 11, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|AGS Transact Tech. - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|May 18, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|AGS Transact Tech. - Intimation Regarding Lapse Of Warrants And Forfeiture Of Upfront Amount
Source: Dion Global
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2002PLC138213 and registration number is 138213. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1043.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGS Transact Technologies is ₹2.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AGS Transact Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AGS Transact Technologies is ₹26.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AGS Transact Technologies are ₹2.15 and ₹1.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGS Transact Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGS Transact Technologies is ₹6.25 and 52-week low of AGS Transact Technologies is ₹2.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AGS Transact Technologies has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -12.45% for the past month, -17.74% over 3 months, -61.14% over 1 year, -67.23% across 3 years, and -58.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AGS Transact Technologies are -0.15 and 0.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global