What is the share price of Suvidhaa Infoserve? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suvidhaa Infoserve is ₹2.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Suvidhaa Infoserve? The Suvidhaa Infoserve is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve? The market cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve is ₹54.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suvidhaa Infoserve? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suvidhaa Infoserve are ₹2.90 and ₹2.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suvidhaa Infoserve? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suvidhaa Infoserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suvidhaa Infoserve is ₹4.58 and 52-week low of Suvidhaa Infoserve is ₹2.13 as on .

How has the Suvidhaa Infoserve performed historically in terms of returns? The Suvidhaa Infoserve has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, -12.75% over 3 months, -41.83% over 1 year, -14.09% across 3 years, and -35.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve are -5.86 and 2.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global