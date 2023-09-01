Follow Us

SUVIDHAA INFOSERVE LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.30 Closed
-2.27-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.30₹4.60
₹4.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.20₹6.50
₹4.30
Open Price
₹4.30
Prev. Close
₹4.40
Volume
1,99,951

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.6
  • R24.75
  • R34.9
  • Pivot
    4.45
  • S14.3
  • S24.15
  • S34

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.584.49
  • 105.634.54
  • 205.754.46
  • 505.984.25
  • 1006.314.21
  • 2007.984.85

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. Share Holdings

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2007PLC109642 and registration number is 109642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tanuj Rajde
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Naresh Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Thakar
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ritesh Chothani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyoti Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shail Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd.?

The market cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is ₹89.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is -23.45 and PB ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is ₹4.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is ₹6.50 and 52-week low of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is ₹3.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

