Here's the live share price of Suvidhaa Infoserve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|2.77
|-0.38
|-12.75
|-14.75
|-41.83
|-14.09
|-35.53
|One97 Communications
|7.48
|15.63
|20.16
|22.18
|35.22
|19.20
|-1.63
|PB Fintech
|0.59
|0.14
|-4.36
|5.12
|-9.35
|26.37
|6.00
|AvenuesAI
|8.06
|1.78
|21.70
|-4.51
|12.16
|9.77
|-2.91
|Turtlemint Fintech Solutions
|-6.14
|-16.93
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-6.03
|-3.66
|DiGiSPICE Technologies
|-1.72
|-13.24
|-17.48
|-12.89
|-15.83
|-13.66
|-25.67
|WSFx Global Pay
|5.65
|13.52
|8.01
|-1.50
|5.54
|18.63
|25.64
|AGS Transact Technologies
|-7.69
|-12.45
|-17.74
|-47.83
|-61.14
|-67.23
|-58.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suvidhaa Infoserve has declined 41.83% compared to peers like One97 Communications (35.22%), PB Fintech (-9.35%), AvenuesAI (12.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Suvidhaa Infoserve has underperformed peers relative to One97 Communications (-1.63%) and PB Fintech (6.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.55
|2.55
|10
|2.52
|2.55
|20
|2.54
|2.56
|50
|2.64
|2.64
|100
|2.76
|2.79
|200
|3.14
|3.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suvidhaa Infoserve remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Suvidhaa Infoserve - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Suvidhaa Infoserve - Board Comments On Fine Levied By The Exchange.
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Suvidhaa Infoserve - Approval Of Rights Issue For An Amount Not Exceeding Rs. 1200 Lakhs.
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Suvidhaa Infoserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Suvidhaa Infoserve - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Rights Issue For An Amount Not Exceeding Rs. 1200 Lakhs.
Source: Dion Global
Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2007PLC109642 and registration number is 109642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suvidhaa Infoserve is ₹2.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suvidhaa Infoserve is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve is ₹54.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suvidhaa Infoserve are ₹2.90 and ₹2.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suvidhaa Infoserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suvidhaa Infoserve is ₹4.58 and 52-week low of Suvidhaa Infoserve is ₹2.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suvidhaa Infoserve has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, -12.75% over 3 months, -41.83% over 1 year, -14.09% across 3 years, and -35.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve are -5.86 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global