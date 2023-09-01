Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2007PLC109642 and registration number is 109642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is ₹89.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is -23.45 and PB ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is ₹4.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is ₹6.50 and 52-week low of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is ₹3.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.