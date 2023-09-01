What is the Market Cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd.? The market cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is ₹89.20 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd.? P/E ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is -23.45 and PB ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is 0.69 as on .

What is the share price of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is ₹4.30 as on .