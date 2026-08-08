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Suvidhaa Infoserve Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUVIDHAA INFOSERVE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Suvidhaa Infoserve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.60 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suvidhaa Infoserve Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.54₹2.90
₹2.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.13₹4.58
₹2.60
Open Price
₹2.55
Prev. Close
₹2.60
Volume
13,336

Source: Dion Global

Suvidhaa Infoserve Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suvidhaa Infoserve		2.77-0.38-12.75-14.75-41.83-14.09-35.53
One97 Communications		7.4815.6320.1622.1835.2219.20-1.63
PB Fintech		0.590.14-4.365.12-9.3526.376.00
AvenuesAI		8.061.7821.70-4.5112.169.77-2.91
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions		-6.14-16.93-17.02-17.02-17.02-6.03-3.66
DiGiSPICE Technologies		-1.72-13.24-17.48-12.89-15.83-13.66-25.67
WSFx Global Pay		5.6513.528.01-1.505.5418.6325.64
AGS Transact Technologies		-7.69-12.45-17.74-47.83-61.14-67.23-58.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suvidhaa Infoserve has declined 41.83% compared to peers like One97 Communications (35.22%), PB Fintech (-9.35%), AvenuesAI (12.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Suvidhaa Infoserve has underperformed peers relative to One97 Communications (-1.63%) and PB Fintech (6.00%).

Suvidhaa Infoserve Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suvidhaa Infoserve Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.552.55
102.522.55
202.542.56
502.642.64
1002.762.79
2003.143.12

Source: Dion Global

Suvidhaa Infoserve Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suvidhaa Infoserve remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suvidhaa Infoserve Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTSuvidhaa Infoserve - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTSuvidhaa Infoserve - Board Comments On Fine Levied By The Exchange.
Jul 01, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTSuvidhaa Infoserve - Approval Of Rights Issue For An Amount Not Exceeding Rs. 1200 Lakhs.
Jul 01, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTSuvidhaa Infoserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Jul 01, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTSuvidhaa Infoserve - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Rights Issue For An Amount Not Exceeding Rs. 1200 Lakhs.

Source: Dion Global

About Suvidhaa Infoserve

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2007PLC109642 and registration number is 109642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tanuj Rajde
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Naresh Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Thakar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ritesh Chothani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Krupa Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shail Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suvidhaa Infoserve Share Price

What is the share price of Suvidhaa Infoserve?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suvidhaa Infoserve is ₹2.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suvidhaa Infoserve?

The Suvidhaa Infoserve is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve?

The market cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve is ₹54.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suvidhaa Infoserve?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suvidhaa Infoserve are ₹2.90 and ₹2.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suvidhaa Infoserve?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suvidhaa Infoserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suvidhaa Infoserve is ₹4.58 and 52-week low of Suvidhaa Infoserve is ₹2.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suvidhaa Infoserve performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suvidhaa Infoserve has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, -12.75% over 3 months, -41.83% over 1 year, -14.09% across 3 years, and -35.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve are -5.86 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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