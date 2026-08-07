Here's the live share price of DiGiSPICE Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DiGiSPICE Technologies
|-1.72
|-13.24
|-17.48
|-12.89
|-15.83
|-13.66
|-25.67
|One97 Communications
|7.48
|15.63
|20.16
|22.18
|35.22
|19.20
|-1.63
|PB Fintech
|0.59
|0.14
|-4.36
|5.12
|-9.35
|26.37
|6.00
|AvenuesAI
|8.06
|1.78
|21.70
|-4.51
|12.16
|9.77
|-2.91
|Turtlemint Fintech Solutions
|-6.14
|-16.93
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-6.03
|-3.66
|WSFx Global Pay
|5.65
|13.52
|8.01
|-1.50
|5.54
|18.63
|25.64
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|2.77
|-0.38
|-12.75
|-14.75
|-41.83
|-14.09
|-35.53
|AGS Transact Technologies
|-7.69
|-12.45
|-17.74
|-47.83
|-61.14
|-67.23
|-58.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DiGiSPICE Technologies has declined 15.83% compared to peers like One97 Communications (35.22%), PB Fintech (-9.35%), AvenuesAI (12.16%). From a 5 year perspective, DiGiSPICE Technologies has underperformed peers relative to One97 Communications (-1.63%) and PB Fintech (6.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.07
|17.51
|10
|18.48
|17.95
|20
|19.03
|18.51
|50
|19.63
|19.14
|100
|19.08
|19.61
|200
|21.12
|20.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DiGiSPICE Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.64%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|DiGiSPICE Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|DiGiSPICE Technologi - Correction In UDIN _ Limited Review Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|DiGiSPICE Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|DiGiSPICE Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|DiGiSPICE Technologi - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL1986PLC330369 and registration number is 330369. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DiGiSPICE Technologies is ₹17.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DiGiSPICE Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DiGiSPICE Technologies is ₹415.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DiGiSPICE Technologies are ₹17.77 and ₹16.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DiGiSPICE Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DiGiSPICE Technologies is ₹35.20 and 52-week low of DiGiSPICE Technologies is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DiGiSPICE Technologies has shown returns of 2.43% over the past day, -13.24% for the past month, -17.48% over 3 months, -15.83% over 1 year, -13.66% across 3 years, and -25.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DiGiSPICE Technologies are 22.33 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global