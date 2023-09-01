Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-16.03
|61.41
|78.18
|70.65
|15.10
|301.17
|155.97
|3.75
|6.28
|13.61
|26.06
|5.72
|-8.94
|7.66
|4.69
|13.15
|15.96
|13.67
|1.08
|386.04
|192.38
|36.93
|72.70
|54.62
|41.97
|45.37
|588.84
|186.92
|-0.64
|0.33
|30.57
|38.77
|-21.79
|298.82
|139.40
|-6.67
|-6.67
|-12.50
|-17.65
|-46.15
|-6.67
|-53.33
|1.15
|2.76
|16.51
|6.69
|-6.04
|123.27
|34.65
|-2.46
|26.95
|53.44
|53.44
|53.44
|53.44
|53.44
|2.47
|2.47
|71.13
|44.35
|-6.74
|388.24
|-8.29
|0.71
|4.41
|-17.44
|-19.77
|-33.64
|16.39
|-31.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL1986PLC330369 and registration number is 330369. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is ₹793.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is -40.77 and PB ratio of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is 3.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is ₹34.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is ₹47.50 and 52-week low of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is ₹17.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.