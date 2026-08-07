What is the share price of DiGiSPICE Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DiGiSPICE Technologies is ₹17.70 as on .

What kind of stock is DiGiSPICE Technologies? The DiGiSPICE Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DiGiSPICE Technologies? The market cap of DiGiSPICE Technologies is ₹415.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DiGiSPICE Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of DiGiSPICE Technologies are ₹17.77 and ₹16.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DiGiSPICE Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DiGiSPICE Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DiGiSPICE Technologies is ₹35.20 and 52-week low of DiGiSPICE Technologies is ₹15.00 as on .

How has the DiGiSPICE Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The DiGiSPICE Technologies has shown returns of 2.43% over the past day, -13.24% for the past month, -17.48% over 3 months, -15.83% over 1 year, -13.66% across 3 years, and -25.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DiGiSPICE Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DiGiSPICE Technologies are 22.33 and 1.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global