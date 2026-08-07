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DiGiSPICE Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIGISPICE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of DiGiSPICE Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.70 Closed
2.43₹ 0.42
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DiGiSPICE Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.82₹17.77
₹17.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹35.20
₹17.70
Open Price
₹17.27
Prev. Close
₹17.28
Volume
32,496

Source: Dion Global

DiGiSPICE Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DiGiSPICE Technologies		-1.72-13.24-17.48-12.89-15.83-13.66-25.67
One97 Communications		7.4815.6320.1622.1835.2219.20-1.63
PB Fintech		0.590.14-4.365.12-9.3526.376.00
AvenuesAI		8.061.7821.70-4.5112.169.77-2.91
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions		-6.14-16.93-17.02-17.02-17.02-6.03-3.66
WSFx Global Pay		5.6513.528.01-1.505.5418.6325.64
Suvidhaa Infoserve		2.77-0.38-12.75-14.75-41.83-14.09-35.53
AGS Transact Technologies		-7.69-12.45-17.74-47.83-61.14-67.23-58.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DiGiSPICE Technologies has declined 15.83% compared to peers like One97 Communications (35.22%), PB Fintech (-9.35%), AvenuesAI (12.16%). From a 5 year perspective, DiGiSPICE Technologies has underperformed peers relative to One97 Communications (-1.63%) and PB Fintech (6.00%).

DiGiSPICE Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DiGiSPICE Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.0717.51
1018.4817.95
2019.0318.51
5019.6319.14
10019.0819.61
20021.1220.72

Source: Dion Global

DiGiSPICE Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DiGiSPICE Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.64%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DiGiSPICE Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTDiGiSPICE Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTDiGiSPICE Technologi - Correction In UDIN _ Limited Review Report
Aug 06, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTDiGiSPICE Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTDiGiSPICE Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTDiGiSPICE Technologi - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About DiGiSPICE Technologies

DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL1986PLC330369 and registration number is 330369. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Modi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rohit Ahuja
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Venkataraman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Nirankar Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mrutyunjay Mahapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Veena Vikas Mankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Vaish
    Independent Director

FAQs on DiGiSPICE Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of DiGiSPICE Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DiGiSPICE Technologies is ₹17.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DiGiSPICE Technologies?

The DiGiSPICE Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DiGiSPICE Technologies?

The market cap of DiGiSPICE Technologies is ₹415.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DiGiSPICE Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DiGiSPICE Technologies are ₹17.77 and ₹16.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DiGiSPICE Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DiGiSPICE Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DiGiSPICE Technologies is ₹35.20 and 52-week low of DiGiSPICE Technologies is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DiGiSPICE Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The DiGiSPICE Technologies has shown returns of 2.43% over the past day, -13.24% for the past month, -17.48% over 3 months, -15.83% over 1 year, -13.66% across 3 years, and -25.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DiGiSPICE Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DiGiSPICE Technologies are 22.33 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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