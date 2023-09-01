Follow Us

DIGISPICE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹34.25 Closed
-3.66-1.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.80₹35.70
₹34.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.75₹47.50
₹34.25
Open Price
₹35.55
Prev. Close
₹35.55
Volume
2,04,397

DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.43
  • R236.52
  • R337.33
  • Pivot
    34.62
  • S133.53
  • S232.72
  • S331.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.5337.99
  • 1025.7538.08
  • 2026.3635.35
  • 5028.3529.4
  • 10028.4925.91
  • 20032.3725.15

DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-16.0361.4178.1870.6515.10301.17155.97
3.756.2813.6126.065.72-8.947.66
4.6913.1515.9613.671.08386.04192.38
36.9372.7054.6241.9745.37588.84186.92
-0.640.3330.5738.77-21.79298.82139.40
-6.67-6.67-12.50-17.65-46.15-6.67-53.33
1.152.7616.516.69-6.04123.2734.65
-2.4626.9553.4453.4453.4453.4453.44
2.472.4771.1344.35-6.74388.24-8.29
0.714.41-17.44-19.77-33.6416.39-31.73

DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd.

DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL1986PLC330369 and registration number is 330369. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Modi
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rohit Ahuja
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Murali
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Rashmi Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suman Ghose Hazra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is ₹793.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is -40.77 and PB ratio of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is 3.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is ₹34.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is ₹47.50 and 52-week low of DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd. is ₹17.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

