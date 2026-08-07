What is the share price of Hindustan Adhesives? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Adhesives is ₹289.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Adhesives? The Hindustan Adhesives is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Adhesives? The market cap of Hindustan Adhesives is ₹148.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Adhesives? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Adhesives are ₹296.00 and ₹264.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Adhesives? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Adhesives is ₹359.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Adhesives is ₹247.60 as on .

How has the Hindustan Adhesives performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Adhesives has shown returns of 8.45% over the past day, 9.56% for the past month, -9.12% over 3 months, -8.95% over 1 year, 14.33% across 3 years, and 2.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Adhesives? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Adhesives are 9.95 and 1.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global