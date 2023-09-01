Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTAN ADHESIVES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | BSE
₹286.35 Closed
0.922.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹282.20₹290.00
₹286.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹172.00₹570.00
₹286.35
Open Price
₹282.20
Prev. Close
₹283.75
Volume
3,705

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1289.67
  • R2293.73
  • R3297.47
  • Pivot
    285.93
  • S1281.87
  • S2278.13
  • S3274.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5404.42286.07
  • 10408.65282.87
  • 20433.75266.11
  • 50451.81236.45
  • 100437.81229.66
  • 200436.8251.81

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.0548.1450.0444.88-33.43285.66204.63
1.06-21.26-2.3450.7681.651,512.092,118.70
-4.221.3218.2021.1111.77282.27274.31
32.9339.7442.1164.65311.69583.28583.28
0.54-3.0760.0275.5084.771,289.071,134.29
3.818.3318.7026.0234.45166.8438.80
5.26-7.04-31.48-26.00-5.31485.44485.44
0.91-3.01-10.2249.48-18.10795.36475.96
14.24-4.509.6827.7858.82390.97203.29
10.36-0.34-9.632.4430.12607.94957.89
2.362.362.16-1.89-1.89-1.89-1.89
-4.18-10.30-7.83-3.07-22.22192.5958.00
-2.86-14.89-31.93-34.628.8063.863.34
-4.86-2.2217.33-4.863.5391.3040.80

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC031191 and registration number is 031191. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 449.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M S Bagla
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Urmila Goenka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suresh Sridhar Ajila
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Pathak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudeep Pande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is ₹146.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is 24.34 and PB ratio of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is ₹286.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is ₹570.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is ₹172.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data