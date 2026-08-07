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Hindustan Adhesives Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN ADHESIVES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Adhesives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹289.90 Closed
8.45₹ 22.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Adhesives Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹264.00₹296.00
₹289.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹247.60₹359.00
₹289.90
Open Price
₹268.60
Prev. Close
₹267.30
Volume
1,853

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Adhesives Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.7-13.88-4.98-17-6.19
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.5
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-1017.517.56
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Amco India		3.510.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.1-10.9741.9
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.8-13.919.79-8.44-3.9

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Adhesives has declined 8.95% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Adhesives has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).

Hindustan Adhesives Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Adhesives Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5258.37263.79
10258.36262.09
20261.11263.96
50282.92275.93
100292.79287.38
200301.94300.65

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Adhesives Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Adhesives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindustan Adhesives Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 04:16 PM IST ISTHind. Adhesives - Reply To Compliance Observation Under Regulation 46 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 15, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTHind. Adhesives - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTHind. Adhesives - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 26, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTHind. Adhesives - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For Quarter And Financial Year Ended On
Jun 26, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTHind. Adhesives - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations A

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Adhesives

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC031191 and registration number is 031191. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M S Bagla
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Urmila Goenka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Pathak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudeep Pande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hindustan Adhesives Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Adhesives?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Adhesives is ₹289.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Adhesives?

The Hindustan Adhesives is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Adhesives?

The market cap of Hindustan Adhesives is ₹148.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Adhesives?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Adhesives are ₹296.00 and ₹264.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Adhesives?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Adhesives is ₹359.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Adhesives is ₹247.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Adhesives performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Adhesives has shown returns of 8.45% over the past day, 9.56% for the past month, -9.12% over 3 months, -8.95% over 1 year, 14.33% across 3 years, and 2.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Adhesives?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Adhesives are 9.95 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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