MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC031191 and registration number is 031191. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 449.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is ₹146.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is 24.34 and PB ratio of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is ₹286.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is ₹570.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is ₹172.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.