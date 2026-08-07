Here's the live share price of Hindustan Adhesives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.7
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17
|-6.19
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.5
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10
|17.5
|17.56
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Amco India
|3.5
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.1
|-10.97
|41.9
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.8
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.9
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Adhesives has declined 8.95% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Adhesives has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|258.37
|263.79
|10
|258.36
|262.09
|20
|261.11
|263.96
|50
|282.92
|275.93
|100
|292.79
|287.38
|200
|301.94
|300.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Adhesives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:16 PM IST IST
|Hind. Adhesives - Reply To Compliance Observation Under Regulation 46 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|Hind. Adhesives - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Hind. Adhesives - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 26, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Hind. Adhesives - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For Quarter And Financial Year Ended On
|Jun 26, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Hind. Adhesives - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations A
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC031191 and registration number is 031191. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Adhesives is ₹289.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Adhesives is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Adhesives is ₹148.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Adhesives are ₹296.00 and ₹264.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Adhesives is ₹359.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Adhesives is ₹247.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Adhesives has shown returns of 8.45% over the past day, 9.56% for the past month, -9.12% over 3 months, -8.95% over 1 year, 14.33% across 3 years, and 2.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Adhesives are 9.95 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global