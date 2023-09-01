Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.18
|-10.30
|-7.83
|-3.07
|-22.22
|192.59
|58.00
|1.06
|-21.26
|-2.34
|50.76
|81.65
|1,512.09
|2,118.70
|-4.22
|1.32
|18.20
|21.11
|11.77
|282.27
|274.31
|32.93
|39.74
|42.11
|64.65
|311.69
|583.28
|583.28
|2.05
|48.14
|50.04
|44.88
|-33.43
|285.66
|204.63
|0.54
|-3.07
|60.02
|75.50
|84.77
|1,289.07
|1,134.29
|3.81
|8.33
|18.70
|26.02
|34.45
|166.84
|38.80
|5.26
|-7.04
|-31.48
|-26.00
|-5.31
|485.44
|485.44
|0.91
|-3.01
|-10.22
|49.48
|-18.10
|795.36
|475.96
|14.24
|-4.50
|9.68
|27.78
|58.82
|390.97
|203.29
|10.36
|-0.34
|-9.63
|2.44
|30.12
|607.94
|957.89
|2.36
|2.36
|2.16
|-1.89
|-1.89
|-1.89
|-1.89
|-2.86
|-14.89
|-31.93
|-34.62
|8.80
|63.86
|3.34
|-4.86
|-2.22
|17.33
|-4.86
|3.53
|91.30
|40.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Amco India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC029035 and registration number is 029035. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Amco India Ltd. is ₹22.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amco India Ltd. is 363.82 and PB ratio of Amco India Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amco India Ltd. is ₹55.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amco India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amco India Ltd. is ₹89.70 and 52-week low of Amco India Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.