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Amco India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMCO INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Amco India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.98 Closed
-0.03₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amco India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.15₹69.90
₹68.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.50₹104.99
₹68.98
Open Price
₹69.00
Prev. Close
₹69.00
Volume
397

Source: Dion Global

Amco India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amco India		3.5010.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.70-13.88-4.98-17.00-6.19
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.50
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-10.0017.5017.56
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.10-10.9741.90
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.80-13.919.79-8.44-3.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amco India has declined 15.32% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Amco India has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).

Amco India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amco India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.968.75
1070.2668.75
2066.5967.68
5064.7766.48
10066.4967.67
20072.6470.64

Source: Dion Global

Amco India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amco India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amco India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTAmco India - Board Meeting Outcome for Approved Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June
Jul 14, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTAmco India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTAmco India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTAmco India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Financial Year Ended On 31S
Apr 30, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTAmco India - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Amco India

Amco India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC029035 and registration number is 029035. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vidhu Gupta
    Director
  • Ms. Prarthana Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naseem Ahmad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Amco India Share Price

What is the share price of Amco India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amco India is ₹68.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amco India?

The Amco India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amco India?

The market cap of Amco India is ₹28.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amco India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amco India are ₹69.90 and ₹67.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amco India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amco India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amco India is ₹104.99 and 52-week low of Amco India is ₹56.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amco India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amco India has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 10.47% for the past month, 1.97% over 3 months, -15.32% over 1 year, 4.64% across 3 years, and 9.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amco India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amco India are 20.06 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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