What is the share price of Amco India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amco India is ₹68.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Amco India? The Amco India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amco India? The market cap of Amco India is ₹28.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amco India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amco India are ₹69.90 and ₹67.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amco India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amco India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amco India is ₹104.99 and 52-week low of Amco India is ₹56.50 as on .

How has the Amco India performed historically in terms of returns? The Amco India has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 10.47% for the past month, 1.97% over 3 months, -15.32% over 1 year, 4.64% across 3 years, and 9.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amco India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amco India are 20.06 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global