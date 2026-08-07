Here's the live share price of Amco India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amco India
|3.50
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.70
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17.00
|-6.19
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.50
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10.00
|17.50
|17.56
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.10
|-10.97
|41.90
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.80
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amco India has declined 15.32% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Amco India has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.9
|68.75
|10
|70.26
|68.75
|20
|66.59
|67.68
|50
|64.77
|66.48
|100
|66.49
|67.67
|200
|72.64
|70.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amco India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Amco India - Board Meeting Outcome for Approved Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Amco India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Amco India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Amco India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Financial Year Ended On 31S
|Apr 30, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Amco India - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Amco India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC029035 and registration number is 029035. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amco India is ₹68.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amco India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amco India is ₹28.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amco India are ₹69.90 and ₹67.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amco India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amco India is ₹104.99 and 52-week low of Amco India is ₹56.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amco India has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 10.47% for the past month, 1.97% over 3 months, -15.32% over 1 year, 4.64% across 3 years, and 9.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amco India are 20.06 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global