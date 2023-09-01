Follow Us

AMCO INDIA LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | BSE
₹55.30 Closed
-1.86-1.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amco India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.07₹58.99
₹55.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹89.70
₹55.30
Open Price
₹55.50
Prev. Close
₹56.35
Volume
1,846

Amco India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.84
  • R260.37
  • R361.76
  • Pivot
    56.45
  • S153.92
  • S252.53
  • S350

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 575.1156.4
  • 1077.6656.56
  • 2078.6157.23
  • 5075.1858.42
  • 10073.8559.52
  • 20074.2661.86

Amco India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.18-10.30-7.83-3.07-22.22192.5958.00
1.06-21.26-2.3450.7681.651,512.092,118.70
-4.221.3218.2021.1111.77282.27274.31
32.9339.7442.1164.65311.69583.28583.28
2.0548.1450.0444.88-33.43285.66204.63
0.54-3.0760.0275.5084.771,289.071,134.29
3.818.3318.7026.0234.45166.8438.80
5.26-7.04-31.48-26.00-5.31485.44485.44
0.91-3.01-10.2249.48-18.10795.36475.96
14.24-4.509.6827.7858.82390.97203.29
10.36-0.34-9.632.4430.12607.94957.89
2.362.362.16-1.89-1.89-1.89-1.89
-2.86-14.89-31.93-34.628.8063.863.34
-4.86-2.2217.33-4.863.5391.3040.80

Amco India Ltd. Share Holdings

Amco India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amco India Ltd.

Amco India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC029035 and registration number is 029035. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surender Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vidhu Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dharam Pal Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nassem Ahmad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Amco India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amco India Ltd.?

The market cap of Amco India Ltd. is ₹22.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amco India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amco India Ltd. is 363.82 and PB ratio of Amco India Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amco India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amco India Ltd. is ₹55.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amco India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amco India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amco India Ltd. is ₹89.70 and 52-week low of Amco India Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

