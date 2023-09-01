Follow Us

COMMAND POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Command Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.00₹27.80
₹26.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.40₹28.10
₹26.00
Open Price
₹27.80
Prev. Close
₹26.00
Volume
0

Command Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.2
  • R228.4
  • R329
  • Pivot
    26.6
  • S125.4
  • S224.8
  • S323.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.325.96
  • 102.6525.83
  • 201.3225.76
  • 500.530
  • 1000.270
  • 2000.130

Command Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.362.362.16-1.89-1.89-1.89-1.89
1.06-21.26-2.3450.7681.651,512.092,118.70
-4.221.3218.2021.1111.77282.27274.31
32.9339.7442.1164.65311.69583.28583.28
1.7847.7549.6544.50-33.60284.65203.83
0.54-3.0760.0275.5084.771,289.071,134.29
3.938.4518.8426.1734.60167.1438.96
5.26-7.04-31.48-26.00-5.31485.44485.44
0.91-3.01-10.2249.48-18.10795.36475.96
14.24-4.509.6827.7858.82390.97203.29
10.36-0.34-9.632.4430.12607.94957.89
-4.18-10.30-7.83-3.07-22.22192.5958.00
-2.86-14.89-31.93-34.628.8063.863.34
-4.86-2.2217.33-4.863.5391.3040.80

Command Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

Command Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Command Polymers Ltd.

Plastics - Sheets/Films

Management

  • Mr. Guddi Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Purshotam Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashi Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Singhal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Command Polymers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Command Polymers Ltd.?

The market cap of Command Polymers Ltd. is ₹24.38 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Command Polymers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Command Polymers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Command Polymers Ltd. is 2.01 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Command Polymers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Command Polymers Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Command Polymers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Command Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Command Polymers Ltd. is ₹28.10 and 52-week low of Command Polymers Ltd. is ₹25.40 as on Aug 30, 2023.

