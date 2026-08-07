What is the share price of Command Polymers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Command Polymers is ₹21.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Command Polymers? The Command Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Command Polymers? The market cap of Command Polymers is ₹20.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Command Polymers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Command Polymers are ₹21.85 and ₹21.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Command Polymers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Command Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Command Polymers is ₹31.39 and 52-week low of Command Polymers is ₹21.85 as on .

How has the Command Polymers performed historically in terms of returns? The Command Polymers has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -30.08% over 1 year, -4.89% across 3 years, and -3.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Command Polymers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Command Polymers are 39.80 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global