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Command Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

COMMAND POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Command Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.85 Closed
-5.00₹ -1.15
As on Jul 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Command Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.85₹21.85
₹21.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.85₹31.39
₹21.85
Open Price
₹21.85
Prev. Close
₹23.00
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Command Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.70-13.88-4.98-17.00-6.19
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.50
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-10.0017.5017.56
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Amco India		3.5010.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.10-10.9741.90
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.80-13.919.79-8.44-3.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Command Polymers has declined 30.08% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Command Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).

Command Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Command Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.7523.85
1026.5225.82
2028.6228.21
5032.3230.27
10029.6429.74
20022.150

Source: Dion Global

Command Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Command Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Command Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTCommand Polymers - Non - Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Jul 10, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTCommand Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTCommand Polymers - Financial Results
May 30, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTCommand Polymers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 18, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTCommand Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 30Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Command Polymers

Command Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201WB1998PLC088098 and registration number is 088098. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishnu Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Guddi Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Purshotam Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashi Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Command Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of Command Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Command Polymers is ₹21.85 as on Jul 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is Command Polymers?

The Command Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Command Polymers?

The market cap of Command Polymers is ₹20.49 Cr as on Jul 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Command Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Command Polymers are ₹21.85 and ₹21.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Command Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Command Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Command Polymers is ₹31.39 and 52-week low of Command Polymers is ₹21.85 as on Jul 28, 2026.

How has the Command Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Command Polymers has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -30.08% over 1 year, -4.89% across 3 years, and -3.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Command Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Command Polymers are 39.80 and 1.27 on Jul 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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