Here's the live share price of Command Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.70
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17.00
|-6.19
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.50
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10.00
|17.50
|17.56
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Amco India
|3.50
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.10
|-10.97
|41.90
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.80
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Command Polymers has declined 30.08% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Command Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.75
|23.85
|10
|26.52
|25.82
|20
|28.62
|28.21
|50
|32.32
|30.27
|100
|29.64
|29.74
|200
|22.15
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Command Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Command Polymers - Non - Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Command Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Command Polymers - Financial Results
|May 30, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Command Polymers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 18, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Command Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 30Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Command Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201WB1998PLC088098 and registration number is 088098. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Command Polymers is ₹21.85 as on Jul 28, 2026.
The Command Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Command Polymers is ₹20.49 Cr as on Jul 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Command Polymers are ₹21.85 and ₹21.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Command Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Command Polymers is ₹31.39 and 52-week low of Command Polymers is ₹21.85 as on Jul 28, 2026.
The Command Polymers has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -30.08% over 1 year, -4.89% across 3 years, and -3.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Command Polymers are 39.80 and 1.27 on Jul 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global