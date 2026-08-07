Here's the live share price of G M Polyplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.70
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17.00
|-6.19
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.50
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10.00
|17.50
|17.56
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Amco India
|3.50
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.10
|-10.97
|41.90
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.80
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, G M Polyplast has declined 15.29% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, G M Polyplast has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.3
|68.81
|10
|68.29
|68.74
|20
|69.66
|68.75
|50
|66.75
|68.1
|100
|67.48
|70.07
|200
|75.07
|80.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, G M Polyplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|G M Polyplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|G M Polyplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 16, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|G M Polyplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 16, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|G M Polyplast - Results_ Financial Results For March 2026
|May 16, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|G M Polyplast - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
G M Polyplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH2003PLC143299 and registration number is 143299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G M Polyplast is ₹72.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The G M Polyplast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of G M Polyplast is ₹96.91 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of G M Polyplast are ₹72.00 and ₹72.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G M Polyplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G M Polyplast is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of G M Polyplast is ₹55.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The G M Polyplast has shown returns of 10.77% over the past day, 2.86% for the past month, 12.59% over 3 months, -15.29% over 1 year, -14.94% across 3 years, and 23.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G M Polyplast are 11.72 and 2.04 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global