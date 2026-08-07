What is the share price of G M Polyplast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G M Polyplast is ₹72.00 as on .

What kind of stock is G M Polyplast? The G M Polyplast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G M Polyplast? The market cap of G M Polyplast is ₹96.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of G M Polyplast? Today’s highest and lowest price of G M Polyplast are ₹72.00 and ₹72.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G M Polyplast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G M Polyplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G M Polyplast is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of G M Polyplast is ₹55.00 as on .

How has the G M Polyplast performed historically in terms of returns? The G M Polyplast has shown returns of 10.77% over the past day, 2.86% for the past month, 12.59% over 3 months, -15.29% over 1 year, -14.94% across 3 years, and 23.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G M Polyplast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G M Polyplast are 11.72 and 2.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global