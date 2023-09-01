Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Bonus issue
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
G M Polyplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH2003PLC143299 and registration number is 143299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of G M Polyplast Ltd. is ₹220.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of G M Polyplast Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of G M Polyplast Ltd. is 9.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G M Polyplast Ltd. is ₹163.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G M Polyplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G M Polyplast Ltd. is ₹240.90 and 52-week low of G M Polyplast Ltd. is ₹39.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.