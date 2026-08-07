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G M Polyplast Share Price

NSE
BSE

G M POLYPLAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of G M Polyplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.00 Closed
10.77₹ 7.00
As on Jul 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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G M Polyplast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.00₹72.00
₹72.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹98.00
₹72.00
Open Price
₹72.00
Prev. Close
₹65.00
Volume
700

Source: Dion Global

G M Polyplast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.70-13.88-4.98-17.00-6.19
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.50
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-10.0017.5017.56
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Amco India		3.5010.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.10-10.9741.90
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.80-13.919.79-8.44-3.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, G M Polyplast has declined 15.29% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, G M Polyplast has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).

G M Polyplast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

G M Polyplast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.368.81
1068.2968.74
2069.6668.75
5066.7568.1
10067.4870.07
20075.0780.99

Source: Dion Global

G M Polyplast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, G M Polyplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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G M Polyplast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTG M Polyplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 21, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTG M Polyplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 16, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTG M Polyplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 16, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTG M Polyplast - Results_ Financial Results For March 2026
May 16, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTG M Polyplast - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About G M Polyplast

G M Polyplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH2003PLC143299 and registration number is 143299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Balbirsingh Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sarita Dinesh Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Balbirsingh Bholuram Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Ramaswamy Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Patil Sapkal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suhas Rane
    Independent Director

FAQs on G M Polyplast Share Price

What is the share price of G M Polyplast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G M Polyplast is ₹72.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is G M Polyplast?

The G M Polyplast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G M Polyplast?

The market cap of G M Polyplast is ₹96.91 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of G M Polyplast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of G M Polyplast are ₹72.00 and ₹72.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G M Polyplast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G M Polyplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G M Polyplast is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of G M Polyplast is ₹55.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.

How has the G M Polyplast performed historically in terms of returns?

The G M Polyplast has shown returns of 10.77% over the past day, 2.86% for the past month, 12.59% over 3 months, -15.29% over 1 year, -14.94% across 3 years, and 23.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G M Polyplast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G M Polyplast are 11.72 and 2.04 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

G M Polyplast News

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