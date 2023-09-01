Follow Us

G M POLYPLAST LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | BSE
₹163.50 Closed
2.193.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

G M Polyplast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.10₹166.00
₹163.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.75₹240.90
₹163.50
Open Price
₹166.00
Prev. Close
₹160.00
Volume
74,200

G M Polyplast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1167.63
  • R2171.77
  • R3177.53
  • Pivot
    161.87
  • S1157.73
  • S2151.97
  • S3147.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5569.49139.75
  • 10537.25130.29
  • 20470.38123.58
  • 50355.26122.16
  • 100275.15121.42
  • 200194.76102.68

G M Polyplast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
32.9339.7442.1164.65311.69583.28583.28
1.06-21.26-2.3450.7681.651,512.092,118.70
-4.221.3218.2021.1111.77282.27274.31
1.7847.7549.6544.50-33.60284.65203.83
0.54-3.0760.0275.5084.771,289.071,134.29
3.938.4518.8426.1734.60167.1438.96
5.26-7.04-31.48-26.00-5.31485.44485.44
0.91-3.01-10.2249.48-18.10795.36475.96
14.24-4.509.6827.7858.82390.97203.29
10.36-0.34-9.632.4430.12607.94957.89
2.362.362.16-1.89-1.89-1.89-1.89
-4.18-10.30-7.83-3.07-22.22192.5958.00
-2.86-14.89-31.93-34.628.8063.863.34
-4.86-2.2217.33-4.863.5391.3040.80

G M Polyplast Ltd. Share Holdings

G M Polyplast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Bonus issue
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About G M Polyplast Ltd.

G M Polyplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH2003PLC143299 and registration number is 143299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Balbirsingh Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sarita Dinesh Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Balbirsingh Bholuram Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Ramaswamy Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Patil Sapkal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suhas Rane
    Independent Director

FAQs on G M Polyplast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of G M Polyplast Ltd.?

The market cap of G M Polyplast Ltd. is ₹220.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of G M Polyplast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of G M Polyplast Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of G M Polyplast Ltd. is 9.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of G M Polyplast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G M Polyplast Ltd. is ₹163.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G M Polyplast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G M Polyplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G M Polyplast Ltd. is ₹240.90 and 52-week low of G M Polyplast Ltd. is ₹39.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

