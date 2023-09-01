Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DL1992PLC049590 and registration number is 049590. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 212.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is ₹228.86 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is 16.05 and PB ratio of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is 3.1 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is ₹109.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Polyfilm Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is ₹69.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.