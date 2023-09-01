Follow Us

Premier Polyfilm Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PREMIER POLYFILM LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | NSE
₹109.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Premier Polyfilm Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.25₹111.65
₹109.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.35₹130.00
₹109.25
Open Price
₹111.65
Prev. Close
₹109.25
Volume
5,777

Premier Polyfilm Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1110.85
  • R2112.45
  • R3113.25
  • Pivot
    110.05
  • S1108.45
  • S2107.65
  • S3106.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 592.16111.06
  • 1091.83112.18
  • 2092.01111.38
  • 5096.93106.57
  • 10093.97100.92
  • 20091.2396.2

Premier Polyfilm Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.101.5820.8524.0813.98287.41297.27
-1.47-1.33-1.70-1.70-1.70-1.70-1.70
2.340.51-6.40-1.78-26.3577.5034.95
3.529.3518.9826.4535.12169.5540.78

Premier Polyfilm Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Premier Polyfilm Ltd.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DL1992PLC049590 and registration number is 049590. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 212.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amitaabh Goenka
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R B Verma
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhupinder Kaur Marwah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rashmee Singhania
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Dabriwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Agarwalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Premier Polyfilm Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Polyfilm Ltd.?

The market cap of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is ₹228.86 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Premier Polyfilm Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is 16.05 and PB ratio of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is 3.1 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Premier Polyfilm Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is ₹109.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier Polyfilm Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Polyfilm Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is ₹69.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.

