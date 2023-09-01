What is the Market Cap of Premier Polyfilm Ltd.? The market cap of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is ₹228.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Premier Polyfilm Ltd.? P/E ratio of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is 16.05 and PB ratio of Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is 3.1 as on .

What is the share price of Premier Polyfilm Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is ₹109.25 as on .