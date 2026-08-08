What is the share price of Premier Polyfilm? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Polyfilm is ₹71.56 as on .

What kind of stock is Premier Polyfilm? The Premier Polyfilm is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Polyfilm? The market cap of Premier Polyfilm is ₹749.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Premier Polyfilm? Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Polyfilm are ₹72.58 and ₹71.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier Polyfilm? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Polyfilm stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Polyfilm is ₹85.34 and 52-week low of Premier Polyfilm is ₹38.00 as on .

How has the Premier Polyfilm performed historically in terms of returns? The Premier Polyfilm has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, 13.71% for the past month, 27.69% over 3 months, 56.76% over 1 year, 49.24% across 3 years, and 31.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Premier Polyfilm? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Polyfilm are 21.45 and 5.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global