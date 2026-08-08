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Premier Polyfilm Share Price

NSE
BSE

PREMIER POLYFILM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Premier Polyfilm along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.56 Closed
-1.41₹ -1.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Premier Polyfilm Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.10₹72.58
₹71.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹85.34
₹71.56
Open Price
₹72.00
Prev. Close
₹72.58
Volume
8,165

Source: Dion Global

Premier Polyfilm Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.70-13.88-4.98-17.00-6.19
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.50
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-10.0017.5017.56
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Amco India		3.5010.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.10-10.9741.90
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.80-13.919.79-8.44-3.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Premier Polyfilm has gained 56.76% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Shish Industries (47.11%), Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) (-10.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Premier Polyfilm has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Shish Industries (39.50%).

Premier Polyfilm Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Premier Polyfilm Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.172.73
1074.9173
2071.0871.66
5064.2366.74
10060.661.94
20053.1757.54

Source: Dion Global

Premier Polyfilm Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Premier Polyfilm saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.02%, FII holding rose to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Premier Polyfilm Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTPremier Polyfilm - Intimation
Jul 18, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTPremier Polyfilm - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTPremier Polyfilm - Fixation Of Record Date For Dividend
Jul 18, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTPremier Polyfilm - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 18Th July, 2026
Jul 11, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTPremier Polyfilm - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2

Source: Dion Global

About Premier Polyfilm

Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DL1992PLC049590 and registration number is 049590. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 338.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amitaabh Goenka
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R B Verma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayank Goenka
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhupinder Kaur Marwah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Dabriwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Agarwalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Premier Polyfilm Share Price

What is the share price of Premier Polyfilm?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Polyfilm is ₹71.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Premier Polyfilm?

The Premier Polyfilm is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Polyfilm?

The market cap of Premier Polyfilm is ₹749.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Premier Polyfilm?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Polyfilm are ₹72.58 and ₹71.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier Polyfilm?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Polyfilm stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Polyfilm is ₹85.34 and 52-week low of Premier Polyfilm is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Premier Polyfilm performed historically in terms of returns?

The Premier Polyfilm has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, 13.71% for the past month, 27.69% over 3 months, 56.76% over 1 year, 49.24% across 3 years, and 31.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Premier Polyfilm?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Polyfilm are 21.45 and 5.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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