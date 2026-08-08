Here's the live share price of Premier Polyfilm along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.70
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17.00
|-6.19
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.50
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10.00
|17.50
|17.56
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Amco India
|3.50
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.10
|-10.97
|41.90
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.80
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Premier Polyfilm has gained 56.76% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Shish Industries (47.11%), Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) (-10.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Premier Polyfilm has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Shish Industries (39.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.1
|72.73
|10
|74.91
|73
|20
|71.08
|71.66
|50
|64.23
|66.74
|100
|60.6
|61.94
|200
|53.17
|57.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Premier Polyfilm saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.02%, FII holding rose to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Premier Polyfilm - Intimation
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Premier Polyfilm - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Premier Polyfilm - Fixation Of Record Date For Dividend
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Premier Polyfilm - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 18Th July, 2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Premier Polyfilm - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2
Source: Dion Global
Premier Polyfilm Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DL1992PLC049590 and registration number is 049590. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 338.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Polyfilm is ₹71.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Premier Polyfilm is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Premier Polyfilm is ₹749.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Polyfilm are ₹72.58 and ₹71.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Polyfilm stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Polyfilm is ₹85.34 and 52-week low of Premier Polyfilm is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Premier Polyfilm has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, 13.71% for the past month, 27.69% over 3 months, 56.76% over 1 year, 49.24% across 3 years, and 31.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Polyfilm are 21.45 and 5.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global