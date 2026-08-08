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Raj Packaging Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJ PACKAGING INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Raj Packaging Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.60 Closed
-4.67₹ -1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Raj Packaging Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.60₹30.50
₹28.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.99₹45.85
₹28.60
Open Price
₹30.50
Prev. Close
₹30.00
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Raj Packaging Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.80-13.919.79-8.44-3.90
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.70-13.88-4.98-17.00-6.19
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.50
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-10.0017.5017.56
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Amco India		3.5010.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.10-10.9741.90
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raj Packaging Industries has gained 9.79% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Raj Packaging Industries has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).

Raj Packaging Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raj Packaging Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.1129.69
1028.1728.89
2028.1228.55
5028.8728.84
10029.2129.78
20033.1730.74

Source: Dion Global

Raj Packaging Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raj Packaging Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Raj Packaging Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTRaj Packaging Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.20
Aug 01, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTRaj Packaging Ind. - Resignation Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer
Jul 09, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTRaj Packaging Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTRaj Packaging Ind. - Audited Financial Results For March 31, 2026
May 23, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTRaj Packaging Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 23, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Raj Packaging Industries

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TG1987PLC007550 and registration number is 007550. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prem Chand Kankaria
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Neepa Kankaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pushp Raj Singhvi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Maheshwari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Dayaniwas Sharma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Raj Packaging Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Raj Packaging Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Packaging Industries is ₹28.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raj Packaging Industries?

The Raj Packaging Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Packaging Industries?

The market cap of Raj Packaging Industries is ₹13.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raj Packaging Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raj Packaging Industries are ₹30.50 and ₹28.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raj Packaging Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Packaging Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Packaging Industries is ₹45.85 and 52-week low of Raj Packaging Industries is ₹23.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Raj Packaging Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raj Packaging Industries has shown returns of -4.67% over the past day, -3.05% for the past month, -5.8% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, -8.44% across 3 years, and -3.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raj Packaging Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raj Packaging Industries are 37.39 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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