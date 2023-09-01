Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TG1987PLC007550 and registration number is 007550. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is ₹15.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is -15.74 and PB ratio of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is ₹29.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.