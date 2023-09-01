What is the Market Cap of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is ₹15.54 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is -15.74 and PB ratio of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is 1.06 as on .

What is the share price of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on .