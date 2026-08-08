Here's the live share price of Raj Packaging Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.80
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.90
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.70
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17.00
|-6.19
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.50
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10.00
|17.50
|17.56
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Amco India
|3.50
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.10
|-10.97
|41.90
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raj Packaging Industries has gained 9.79% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Raj Packaging Industries has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.11
|29.69
|10
|28.17
|28.89
|20
|28.12
|28.55
|50
|28.87
|28.84
|100
|29.21
|29.78
|200
|33.17
|30.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raj Packaging Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Raj Packaging Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.20
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Raj Packaging Ind. - Resignation Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Raj Packaging Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Raj Packaging Ind. - Audited Financial Results For March 31, 2026
|May 23, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Raj Packaging Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 23, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TG1987PLC007550 and registration number is 007550. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Packaging Industries is ₹28.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raj Packaging Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raj Packaging Industries is ₹13.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raj Packaging Industries are ₹30.50 and ₹28.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Packaging Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Packaging Industries is ₹45.85 and 52-week low of Raj Packaging Industries is ₹23.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raj Packaging Industries has shown returns of -4.67% over the past day, -3.05% for the past month, -5.8% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, -8.44% across 3 years, and -3.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raj Packaging Industries are 37.39 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global