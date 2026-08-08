What is the share price of Raj Packaging Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Packaging Industries is ₹28.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Raj Packaging Industries? The Raj Packaging Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Packaging Industries? The market cap of Raj Packaging Industries is ₹13.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raj Packaging Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raj Packaging Industries are ₹30.50 and ₹28.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raj Packaging Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Packaging Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Packaging Industries is ₹45.85 and 52-week low of Raj Packaging Industries is ₹23.99 as on .

How has the Raj Packaging Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Raj Packaging Industries has shown returns of -4.67% over the past day, -3.05% for the past month, -5.8% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, -8.44% across 3 years, and -3.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raj Packaging Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raj Packaging Industries are 37.39 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global