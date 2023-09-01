Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAJ PACKAGING INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.00 Closed
1.490.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.91₹34.79
₹34.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.85₹75.00
₹34.00
Open Price
₹34.79
Prev. Close
₹33.50
Volume
1,877

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.89
  • R235.78
  • R336.77
  • Pivot
    33.9
  • S133.01
  • S232.02
  • S331.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.0733.8
  • 1038.1734.57
  • 2036.436.03
  • 5034.1339.79
  • 10032.3643.25
  • 20033.244.48

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.86-14.89-31.93-34.628.8063.863.34
1.06-21.26-2.3450.7681.651,512.092,118.70
-4.221.3218.2021.1111.77282.27274.31
32.9339.7442.1164.65311.69583.28583.28
2.0548.1450.0444.88-33.43285.66204.63
0.54-3.0760.0275.5084.771,289.071,134.29
3.818.3318.7026.0234.45166.8438.80
5.26-7.04-31.48-26.00-5.31485.44485.44
0.91-3.01-10.2249.48-18.10795.36475.96
14.24-4.509.6827.7858.82390.97203.29
10.36-0.34-9.632.4430.12607.94957.89
2.362.362.16-1.89-1.89-1.89-1.89
-4.18-10.30-7.83-3.07-22.22192.5958.00
-4.86-2.2217.33-4.863.5391.3040.80

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TG1987PLC007550 and registration number is 007550. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prem Chand Kankaria
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Neepa Kankaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pushp Raj Singhvi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V S N Murthy
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Dr. R R Pujari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chandra Bapna
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Maheshwari
    Director

FAQs on Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is ₹15.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is -15.74 and PB ratio of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd. is ₹29.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data