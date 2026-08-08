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Sonal Adhesives Share Price

NSE
BSE

SONAL ADHESIVES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Sonal Adhesives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.51 Closed
-5.53₹ -2.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sonal Adhesives Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.51₹44.00
₹42.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.40₹54.90
₹42.51
Open Price
₹44.00
Prev. Close
₹45.00
Volume
1,998

Source: Dion Global

Sonal Adhesives Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.10-10.9741.90
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.70-13.88-4.98-17.00-6.19
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.50
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-10.0017.5017.56
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Amco India		3.5010.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.80-13.919.79-8.44-3.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sonal Adhesives has declined 17.10% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Sonal Adhesives has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).

Sonal Adhesives Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sonal Adhesives Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.7846.38
1047.746.85
2047.8546.84
5044.2645.06
10041.1343.54
20043.0244.46

Source: Dion Global

Sonal Adhesives Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sonal Adhesives saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.72%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sonal Adhesives Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTSonal Adhesives - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTSonal Adhesives - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 02, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTSonal Adhesives - Clarification Sought from Sonal Adhesives Ltd
Jun 25, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTSonal Adhesives - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended 30Th June,
Jun 23, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTSonal Adhesives - Disclosure U/R. 10(6) Of SEBI SAST Reg 2011

Source: Dion Global

About Sonal Adhesives

Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02004MH1991PLC064045 and registration number is 064045. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Rane
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Sandeep M Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mridu S Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejas Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sonal Adhesives Share Price

What is the share price of Sonal Adhesives?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonal Adhesives is ₹42.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sonal Adhesives?

The Sonal Adhesives is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sonal Adhesives?

The market cap of Sonal Adhesives is ₹25.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sonal Adhesives?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonal Adhesives are ₹44.00 and ₹40.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonal Adhesives?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonal Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonal Adhesives is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of Sonal Adhesives is ₹30.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sonal Adhesives performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sonal Adhesives has shown returns of -5.53% over the past day, -10.32% for the past month, 2.14% over 3 months, -17.1% over 1 year, -10.97% across 3 years, and 41.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sonal Adhesives?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonal Adhesives are 18.78 and 2.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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