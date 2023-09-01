Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02004MH1991PLC064045 and registration number is 064045. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is ₹39.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is 15.63 and PB ratio of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is 7.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is ₹65.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonal Adhesives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is ₹170.55 and 52-week low of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is ₹49.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.