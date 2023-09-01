Follow Us

SONAL ADHESIVES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | BSE
₹65.06 Closed
1.991.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sonal Adhesives Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.06₹65.06
₹65.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.40₹170.55
₹65.06
Open Price
₹65.06
Prev. Close
₹63.79
Volume
3,251

Sonal Adhesives Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.06
  • R265.06
  • R365.06
  • Pivot
    65.06
  • S165.06
  • S265.06
  • S365.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 595.5461.65
  • 1097.2560.49
  • 2087.9260.3
  • 5067.4262.76
  • 10049.7167.3
  • 20029.5869.04

Sonal Adhesives Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.36-0.34-9.632.4430.12607.94957.89
1.06-21.26-2.3450.7681.651,512.092,118.70
-4.221.3218.2021.1111.77282.27274.31
32.9339.7442.1164.65311.69583.28583.28
2.0548.1450.0444.88-33.43285.66204.63
0.54-3.0760.0275.5084.771,289.071,134.29
3.818.3318.7026.0234.45166.8438.80
5.26-7.04-31.48-26.00-5.31485.44485.44
0.91-3.01-10.2249.48-18.10795.36475.96
14.24-4.509.6827.7858.82390.97203.29
2.362.362.16-1.89-1.89-1.89-1.89
-4.18-10.30-7.83-3.07-22.22192.5958.00
-2.86-14.89-31.93-34.628.8063.863.34
-4.86-2.2217.33-4.863.5391.3040.80

Sonal Adhesives Ltd. Share Holdings

Sonal Adhesives Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sonal Adhesives Ltd.

Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02004MH1991PLC064045 and registration number is 064045. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Rane
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Sandeep M Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mridu S Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Nanda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sonal Adhesives Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sonal Adhesives Ltd.?

The market cap of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is ₹39.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sonal Adhesives Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is 15.63 and PB ratio of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is 7.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sonal Adhesives Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is ₹65.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonal Adhesives Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonal Adhesives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is ₹170.55 and 52-week low of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is ₹49.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

