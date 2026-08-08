Here's the live share price of Sonal Adhesives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.10
|-10.97
|41.90
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.70
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17.00
|-6.19
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.50
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10.00
|17.50
|17.56
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Amco India
|3.50
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.80
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sonal Adhesives has declined 17.10% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Sonal Adhesives has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.78
|46.38
|10
|47.7
|46.85
|20
|47.85
|46.84
|50
|44.26
|45.06
|100
|41.13
|43.54
|200
|43.02
|44.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sonal Adhesives saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.72%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Sonal Adhesives - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Sonal Adhesives - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Sonal Adhesives - Clarification Sought from Sonal Adhesives Ltd
|Jun 25, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Sonal Adhesives - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended 30Th June,
|Jun 23, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Sonal Adhesives - Disclosure U/R. 10(6) Of SEBI SAST Reg 2011
Source: Dion Global
Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02004MH1991PLC064045 and registration number is 064045. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonal Adhesives is ₹42.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sonal Adhesives is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sonal Adhesives is ₹25.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonal Adhesives are ₹44.00 and ₹40.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonal Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonal Adhesives is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of Sonal Adhesives is ₹30.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sonal Adhesives has shown returns of -5.53% over the past day, -10.32% for the past month, 2.14% over 3 months, -17.1% over 1 year, -10.97% across 3 years, and 41.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonal Adhesives are 18.78 and 2.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global