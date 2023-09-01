What is the Market Cap of Sonal Adhesives Ltd.? The market cap of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is ₹39.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sonal Adhesives Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is 15.63 and PB ratio of Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is 7.37 as on .

What is the share price of Sonal Adhesives Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonal Adhesives Ltd. is ₹65.06 as on .