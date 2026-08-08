What is the share price of Sonal Adhesives? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonal Adhesives is ₹42.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Sonal Adhesives? The Sonal Adhesives is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sonal Adhesives? The market cap of Sonal Adhesives is ₹25.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sonal Adhesives? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonal Adhesives are ₹44.00 and ₹40.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonal Adhesives? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonal Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonal Adhesives is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of Sonal Adhesives is ₹30.40 as on .

How has the Sonal Adhesives performed historically in terms of returns? The Sonal Adhesives has shown returns of -5.53% over the past day, -10.32% for the past month, 2.14% over 3 months, -17.1% over 1 year, -10.97% across 3 years, and 41.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sonal Adhesives? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonal Adhesives are 18.78 and 2.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global