Here's the live share price of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.70
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17.00
|-6.19
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.50
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10.00
|17.50
|17.56
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Amco India
|3.50
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.10
|-10.97
|41.90
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.80
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) has declined 68.07% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.07
|1.08
|10
|1.18
|1.17
|20
|1.32
|1.33
|50
|1.8
|1.74
|100
|2.36
|2.21
|200
|2.91
|3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 23, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Pressure Sensiti - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Saturday, May 23, 2026.
|May 23, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Pressure Sensiti - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Period E
|May 19, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Pressure Sensiti - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of The Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For T
|Feb 14, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Pressure Sensiti - Financial Results - Unaudited Financial Results For December 31, 2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Pressure Sensiti - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Period
Source: Dion Global
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24295GJ1987PLC143792 and registration number is 045502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is ₹1.06 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is ₹15.73 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) are ₹1.06 and ₹0.96.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is ₹3.50 and 52-week low of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is ₹0.96 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, -26.39% over 3 months, -68.07% over 1 year, -47.02% across 3 years, and -3.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) are 0.22 and 1.35 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global