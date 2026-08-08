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Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Share Price

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BSE

PRESSURE SENSITIVE SYSTEMS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.06 Closed
4.95₹ 0.05
As on Apr 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.96₹1.06
₹1.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.96₹3.50
₹1.06
Open Price
₹1.01
Prev. Close
₹1.01
Volume
3,97,134

Source: Dion Global

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.70-13.88-4.98-17.00-6.19
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.50
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-10.0017.5017.56
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Amco India		3.5010.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.10-10.9741.90
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.80-13.919.79-8.44-3.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) has declined 68.07% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.071.08
101.181.17
201.321.33
501.81.74
1002.362.21
2002.913

Source: Dion Global

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 23, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTPressure Sensiti - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Saturday, May 23, 2026.
May 23, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTPressure Sensiti - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Period E
May 19, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTPressure Sensiti - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of The Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For T
Feb 14, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTPressure Sensiti - Financial Results - Unaudited Financial Results For December 31, 2025
Feb 14, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTPressure Sensiti - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Period

Source: Dion Global

About Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24295GJ1987PLC143792 and registration number is 045502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Malabhai Punjabhai Rabari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rabari Nileshbhai Madevabhai
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Reema Magotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar Dharamkumar Sabnani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is ₹1.06 as on Apr 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)?

The Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)?

The market cap of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is ₹15.73 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) are ₹1.06 and ₹0.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is ₹3.50 and 52-week low of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is ₹0.96 as on Apr 13, 2026.

How has the Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, -26.39% over 3 months, -68.07% over 1 year, -47.02% across 3 years, and -3.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) are 0.22 and 1.35 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) News

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