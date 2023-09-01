Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.26
|-7.04
|-31.48
|-26.00
|-5.31
|485.44
|485.44
|1.06
|-21.26
|-2.34
|50.76
|81.65
|1,512.09
|2,118.70
|-4.22
|1.32
|18.20
|21.11
|11.77
|282.27
|274.31
|32.93
|39.74
|42.11
|64.65
|311.69
|583.28
|583.28
|2.05
|48.14
|50.04
|44.88
|-33.43
|285.66
|204.63
|0.54
|-3.07
|60.02
|75.50
|84.77
|1,289.07
|1,134.29
|3.81
|8.33
|18.70
|26.02
|34.45
|166.84
|38.80
|0.91
|-3.01
|-10.22
|49.48
|-18.10
|795.36
|475.96
|14.24
|-4.50
|9.68
|27.78
|58.82
|390.97
|203.29
|10.36
|-0.34
|-9.63
|2.44
|30.12
|607.94
|957.89
|2.36
|2.36
|2.16
|-1.89
|-1.89
|-1.89
|-1.89
|-4.18
|-10.30
|-7.83
|-3.07
|-22.22
|192.59
|58.00
|-2.86
|-14.89
|-31.93
|-34.62
|8.80
|63.86
|3.34
|-4.86
|-2.22
|17.33
|-4.86
|3.53
|91.30
|40.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24295MH1987PLC045502 and registration number is 045502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹109.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is 468.35 and PB ratio of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is 10.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹7.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹20.25 and 52-week low of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹5.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.