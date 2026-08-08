What is the share price of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is ₹1.06 as on .

What kind of stock is Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)? The Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)? The market cap of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is ₹15.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) are ₹1.06 and ₹0.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is ₹3.50 and 52-week low of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is ₹0.96 as on .

How has the Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, -26.39% over 3 months, -68.07% over 1 year, -47.02% across 3 years, and -3.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) are 0.22 and 1.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global