Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRESSURE SENSITIVE SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.40 Closed
-1.99-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:36 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.40₹7.46
₹7.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.81₹20.25
₹7.40
Open Price
₹7.46
Prev. Close
₹7.55
Volume
76,409

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.44
  • R27.48
  • R37.5
  • Pivot
    7.42
  • S17.38
  • S27.36
  • S37.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5103.167.31
  • 10115.677.16
  • 20146.567.19
  • 50113.387.61
  • 10063.767.99
  • 20033.457.71

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.26-7.04-31.48-26.00-5.31485.44485.44
1.06-21.26-2.3450.7681.651,512.092,118.70
-4.221.3218.2021.1111.77282.27274.31
32.9339.7442.1164.65311.69583.28583.28
2.0548.1450.0444.88-33.43285.66204.63
0.54-3.0760.0275.5084.771,289.071,134.29
3.818.3318.7026.0234.45166.8438.80
0.91-3.01-10.2249.48-18.10795.36475.96
14.24-4.509.6827.7858.82390.97203.29
10.36-0.34-9.632.4430.12607.94957.89
2.362.362.16-1.89-1.89-1.89-1.89
-4.18-10.30-7.83-3.07-22.22192.5958.00
-2.86-14.89-31.93-34.628.8063.863.34
-4.86-2.2217.33-4.863.5391.3040.80

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd.

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24295MH1987PLC045502 and registration number is 045502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Dinaben Ganatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shaktikumar Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Thakkar
    Managing Director

FAQs on Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹109.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is 468.35 and PB ratio of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is 10.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹7.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹20.25 and 52-week low of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. is ₹5.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

