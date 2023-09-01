Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.44
|9.27
|18.89
|26.35
|35.02
|169.34
|40.68
|-1.47
|-1.33
|-1.70
|-1.70
|-1.70
|-1.70
|-1.70
|-3.10
|1.58
|20.85
|24.08
|13.98
|287.41
|297.27
|2.15
|0.32
|-6.57
|-1.97
|-26.49
|77.16
|34.69
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1985PLC037387 and registration number is 037387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is ₹122.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is 36.0 and PB ratio of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is ₹130.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is ₹154.80 and 52-week low of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is ₹85.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.