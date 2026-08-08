Here's the live share price of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10.00
|17.50
|17.56
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.70
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17.00
|-6.19
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.50
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Amco India
|3.50
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.10
|-10.97
|41.90
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.80
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) has declined 10.00% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|201.55
|209.15
|10
|204.08
|207.48
|20
|207.12
|206.6
|50
|202.96
|203.38
|100
|196.81
|199.84
|200
|194.93
|200.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.11%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Tainwala Chemicals - Tenure Completion Of Statutory Auditors - M/S. GMJ & Co, Chartered Accountants
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Tainwala Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Tainwala Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Tainwala Chemicals - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date For Interim Dividend
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Tainwala Chemicals - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1985PLC037387 and registration number is 037387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is ₹208.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is ₹195.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) are ₹208.45 and ₹205.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is ₹258.70 and 52-week low of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is ₹155.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, 7.48% for the past month, 1.53% over 3 months, -10.0% over 1 year, 17.5% across 3 years, and 17.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) are 24.41 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.44 per annum.
Source: Dion Global