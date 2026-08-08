What is the share price of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is ₹208.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)? The Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)? The market cap of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is ₹195.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) are ₹208.45 and ₹205.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is ₹258.70 and 52-week low of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is ₹155.10 as on .

How has the Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, 7.48% for the past month, 1.53% over 3 months, -10.0% over 1 year, 17.5% across 3 years, and 17.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) are 24.41 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global