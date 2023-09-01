Follow Us

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAINWALA CHEMICALS & PLASTICS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | NSE
₹130.95 Closed
-0.23-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.05₹133.95
₹130.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.05₹154.80
₹130.95
Open Price
₹132.00
Prev. Close
₹131.25
Volume
9,859

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1133.15
  • R2135.3
  • R3136.65
  • Pivot
    131.8
  • S1129.65
  • S2128.3
  • S3126.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 587.7131.82
  • 1088.44130.71
  • 2090.32129.01
  • 5094.34125.38
  • 10086.01120.99
  • 20080.43113.58

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.449.2718.8926.3535.02169.3440.68
-1.47-1.33-1.70-1.70-1.70-1.70-1.70
-3.101.5820.8524.0813.98287.41297.27
2.150.32-6.57-1.97-26.4977.1634.69

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1985PLC037387 and registration number is 037387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Tainwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Simaran Mansukhaani
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Ketan Dhirajlal Barai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Dhuldhoya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C K Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ayush Ramesh Tainwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Saligram Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is ₹122.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is 36.0 and PB ratio of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is ₹130.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is ₹154.80 and 52-week low of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is ₹85.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

