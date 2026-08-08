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Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Share Price

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BSE

TAINWALA CHEMICALS & PLASTICS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹208.45 Closed
0.22₹ 0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹205.30₹208.45
₹208.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹155.10₹258.70
₹208.45
Open Price
₹208.00
Prev. Close
₹208.00
Volume
190

Source: Dion Global

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-10.0017.5017.56
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.70-13.88-4.98-17.00-6.19
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.50
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Amco India		3.5010.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.10-10.9741.90
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.80-13.919.79-8.44-3.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) has declined 10.00% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5201.55209.15
10204.08207.48
20207.12206.6
50202.96203.38
100196.81199.84
200194.93200.45

Source: Dion Global

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.11%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTTainwala Chemicals - Tenure Completion Of Statutory Auditors - M/S. GMJ & Co, Chartered Accountants
Aug 06, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTTainwala Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 06, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTTainwala Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 05, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTTainwala Chemicals - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date For Interim Dividend
Aug 05, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTTainwala Chemicals - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1985PLC037387 and registration number is 037387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Tainwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Upasana Babel
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Rakesh Tainwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Uday Ramniklal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devendra Saligram Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketan Dhirajlal Barai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is ₹208.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)?

The Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)?

The market cap of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is ₹195.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) are ₹208.45 and ₹205.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is ₹258.70 and 52-week low of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) is ₹155.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, 7.48% for the past month, 1.53% over 3 months, -10.0% over 1 year, 17.5% across 3 years, and 17.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) are 24.41 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) News

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