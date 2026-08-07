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Allcargo Terminals Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALLCARGO TERMINALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Allcargo Terminals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.92 Closed
-2.12₹ -0.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Allcargo Terminals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.86₹26.48
₹24.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.41₹37.70
₹24.92
Open Price
₹26.48
Prev. Close
₹25.46
Volume
31,957

Source: Dion Global

Allcargo Terminals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Allcargo Terminals		8.214.97-8.72-1.31-10.34-17.59-10.96
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		-0.79-8.08-2.707.9225.2828.6619.22
JSW Infrastructure		8.835.4120.8027.0612.3229.3016.67
Aegis Vopak Terminals		-2.58-3.8931.2829.7717.325.383.19
Gujarat Pipavav Port		0.53-2.11-6.07-16.11-1.247.347.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Allcargo Terminals has declined 10.34% compared to peers like Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (25.28%), JSW Infrastructure (12.32%), Aegis Vopak Terminals (17.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Allcargo Terminals has underperformed peers relative to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (19.22%) and JSW Infrastructure (16.67%).

Allcargo Terminals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Allcargo Terminals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.2123.21
1023.2323.23
2023.3123.36
5023.9523.79
10024.1424.35
20025.9325.57

Source: Dion Global

Allcargo Terminals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Allcargo Terminals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.21%, FII holding unchanged at 5.34%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Allcargo Terminals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTAllcargo Terminals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTAllcargo Terminals - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of Quarterly Financial Results For Q1 FY 2026-27
Jul 17, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTAllcargo Terminals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Jul 09, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTAllcargo Terminals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTAllcargo Terminals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Allcargo Terminals

Allcargo Terminals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60300MH2019PLC320697 and registration number is 320697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Port & Port Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 564.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Ramiah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vaishnavkiran Shetty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Chouhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prafulla Chhajed
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Radha Ahluwalia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Allcargo Terminals Share Price

What is the share price of Allcargo Terminals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Terminals is ₹24.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Allcargo Terminals?

The Allcargo Terminals is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Allcargo Terminals?

The market cap of Allcargo Terminals is ₹652.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Allcargo Terminals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Allcargo Terminals are ₹26.48 and ₹24.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allcargo Terminals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Terminals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Terminals is ₹37.70 and 52-week low of Allcargo Terminals is ₹18.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Allcargo Terminals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Allcargo Terminals has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, -8.72% over 3 months, -10.34% over 1 year, -17.59% across 3 years, and -10.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Allcargo Terminals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allcargo Terminals are 14.77 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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