What is the share price of Allcargo Terminals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Terminals is ₹24.92 as on .

What kind of stock is Allcargo Terminals? The Allcargo Terminals is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Allcargo Terminals? The market cap of Allcargo Terminals is ₹652.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Allcargo Terminals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Allcargo Terminals are ₹26.48 and ₹24.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allcargo Terminals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Terminals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Terminals is ₹37.70 and 52-week low of Allcargo Terminals is ₹18.41 as on .

How has the Allcargo Terminals performed historically in terms of returns? The Allcargo Terminals has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, -8.72% over 3 months, -10.34% over 1 year, -17.59% across 3 years, and -10.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Allcargo Terminals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allcargo Terminals are 14.77 and 1.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global