Allcargo Terminals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALLCARGO TERMINALS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹33.35 Closed
-1.33-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Allcargo Terminals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.85₹34.50
₹33.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.10₹47.95
₹33.35
Open Price
₹33.95
Prev. Close
₹33.80
Volume
7,03,685

Allcargo Terminals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.32
  • R235.23
  • R335.97
  • Pivot
    33.58
  • S132.67
  • S231.93
  • S331.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.1135.43
  • 104.5536.69
  • 202.280
  • 500.910
  • 1000.460
  • 2000.230

Allcargo Terminals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Allcargo Terminals Ltd. Share Holdings

Allcargo Terminals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Value Fund1,82,0000.090.66

Allcargo Terminals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Allcargo Terminals Ltd.

Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Ramiah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vaishnavkiran Shashikiran Shetty
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Radha Ahluwalia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Chouhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prafulla Chhajed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Allcargo Terminals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Allcargo Terminals Ltd.?

The market cap of Allcargo Terminals Ltd. is ₹819.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Allcargo Terminals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Allcargo Terminals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Allcargo Terminals Ltd. is 16.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Allcargo Terminals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Terminals Ltd. is ₹33.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allcargo Terminals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Terminals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Terminals Ltd. is ₹47.95 and 52-week low of Allcargo Terminals Ltd. is ₹33.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

