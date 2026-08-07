Here's the live share price of Allcargo Terminals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Allcargo Terminals
|8.21
|4.97
|-8.72
|-1.31
|-10.34
|-17.59
|-10.96
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|-0.79
|-8.08
|-2.70
|7.92
|25.28
|28.66
|19.22
|JSW Infrastructure
|8.83
|5.41
|20.80
|27.06
|12.32
|29.30
|16.67
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|-2.58
|-3.89
|31.28
|29.77
|17.32
|5.38
|3.19
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|0.53
|-2.11
|-6.07
|-16.11
|-1.24
|7.34
|7.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Allcargo Terminals has declined 10.34% compared to peers like Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (25.28%), JSW Infrastructure (12.32%), Aegis Vopak Terminals (17.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Allcargo Terminals has underperformed peers relative to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (19.22%) and JSW Infrastructure (16.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.21
|23.21
|10
|23.23
|23.23
|20
|23.31
|23.36
|50
|23.95
|23.79
|100
|24.14
|24.35
|200
|25.93
|25.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Allcargo Terminals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.21%, FII holding unchanged at 5.34%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Allcargo Terminals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Allcargo Terminals - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of Quarterly Financial Results For Q1 FY 2026-27
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Allcargo Terminals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Allcargo Terminals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Allcargo Terminals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Allcargo Terminals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60300MH2019PLC320697 and registration number is 320697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Port & Port Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 564.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Terminals is ₹24.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Allcargo Terminals is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Allcargo Terminals is ₹652.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Allcargo Terminals are ₹26.48 and ₹24.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Terminals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Terminals is ₹37.70 and 52-week low of Allcargo Terminals is ₹18.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Allcargo Terminals has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, -8.72% over 3 months, -10.34% over 1 year, -17.59% across 3 years, and -10.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allcargo Terminals are 14.77 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global