When a car manufactured in India is exported to Europe, investors usually focus on the automobile company. When fertilizer arrives from overseas, attention shifts to the importer, and when a container ship docks on India’s western coast, most people notice the shipping line.

That is understandable because these are the businesses most visible to investors. They are also the companies that tend to dominate headlines and analyst discussions.

But before a car reaches a foreign buyer, before fertilizer reaches a warehouse and before a container enters India’s logistics network, something else has to happen. The cargo must pass through a port.

Without a port, none of these transactions can take place. That simple fact makes Gujarat Pipavav Port an interesting company to study.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Located on Gujarat’s coastline, the company handles containers, bulk cargo, liquid cargo and vehicle exports. Every time cargo moves through its terminals, Gujarat Pipavav earns a fee, regardless of who owns the cargo.

The company may not attract the same attention as some of India’s larger ports, but it occupies an important position in India’s trade ecosystem. More importantly, while container volumes have remained under pressure, other parts of the business are growing rapidly.

Vehicle exports are rising, fertilizer imports remain strong and a major liquid cargo expansion is underway. Together, these trends are helping Gujarat Pipavav Port deliver record profits and some of the highest margins in the industry.

The question is whether the market is paying enough attention.

The Container Slowdown Is Hiding A Stronger Story

At first glance, Gujarat Pipavav’s operating performance appears mixed. Container volumes, which have historically been one of the company’s most important businesses, declined 4% during the financial year 2025-26.

Management attributed the weakness largely to disruptions arising from the Middle East conflict and changes in shipping routes. For many investors, that would normally be a warning sign because container traffic is often viewed as a proxy for trade activity and economic growth.

The Business Is Changing

Cargo Segment FY25 FY26 Growth Container (TEUs) 694,832 668,166 -4% RoRo (Vehicles) 164,685 229,326 +39% Dry Bulk (MT) 2.21 million 2.98 million +35% Liquid Cargo (MT) 1.42 million 1.53 million +8% Source: Company

However, focussing on containers alone would mean missing what is happening elsewhere in the business. Vehicle exports, handled through the Roll-on Roll-off business, surged 39% during the year to 229,326 units, while dry bulk cargo volumes increased 35% to nearly 3 million metric tonnes, helped by strong fertilizer imports.

Liquid cargo volumes also grew 8%, showing that growth is becoming more diversified. As a result, revenue for FY26 rose 17% to Rs 1,158 crore from Rs 988 crore a year earlier.

The improvement in profitability was even stronger than the revenue growth suggests. Operating profit margins expanded from 58.5% to 61.1%, highlighting the business’s operating leverage. These are impressive numbers for a company that is supposedly facing headwinds in one of its largest segments.

The Momentum Continued Through The Year

The March quarter attracted attention because of the sharp jump in profitability, but the trend had been building for several quarters. The company’s performance through the year points to a broader improvement rather than a one-off spike in earnings.

Revenue in the March quarter increased 26% year on year to Rs 317 crore. Operating profit margins touched 70%, compared to 62% in the corresponding quarter last year. Very few infrastructure businesses in India consistently generate margins at these levels.

Profit growth driven by higher RoRo volumes and stronger cargo realisations

Particulars Mar-25 Dec-25 Mar-26 YoY Change (%) QoQ Change (%) Volumes (million metric tonnes) 3.38 3.76 3.15 -6.8% -16.3% Revenue (adjusted) (₹ million) 2,516 2,919 2,674 6.3% -8.4% EBITDA (adjusted) (₹ million) 1,566 1,601 1,734 10.8% 8.3% EBITDA Margin (%) 62.2% 54.8% 64.8% — — Adjusted Profit (₹ million) 1,090 1,056 1,024 -6.0% -3.0% Source: Company

The March quarter was not an isolated event. For the first nine months of FY26, Earnings Before Interest and Tax increased 18% year on year.

The growth was driven by a 40% increase in vehicle exports, a 45% increase in dry bulk cargo and a 13% increase in liquid cargo volumes. EBITDA margins stood at 58%, which was 100 basis points higher than the previous year.

These numbers suggest that the company’s improving profitability is not merely the result of one strong quarter. The trend has been building steadily through the year.

A Port That Is Becoming An Automobile Export Hub

One of the biggest drivers of growth has been the automobile export business. India has steadily emerged as an export hub for several global automobile manufacturers, and Gujarat Pipavav has benefited from this trend.

The company handled more than 67,000 vehicles in the March quarter alone, up 39% over the previous year. For the full year, vehicle volumes reached 229,326 units, making it one of the fastest-growing parts of the business.

Management is confident enough about future demand that it is expanding vehicle handling infrastructure. A new 60,000 square metre staging area is being developed within the port.

Once completed, vehicle handling capacity is expected to rise from roughly 250,000-300,000 vehicles annually to around 400,000-450,000 vehicles. That creates room for substantial growth without requiring major changes to the existing business model.

The significance of this expansion goes beyond volume growth. It suggests that management believes automobile exports could remain an important growth engine for several years.

The Bigger Opportunity May Be Liquid Cargo

While the automobile business is growing quickly, the most important long-term project is happening elsewhere. Gujarat Pipavav is constructing a new liquid cargo jetty that will become operational by December 2026.

This project has the potential to transform the scale of the company’s liquid cargo operations. At present, the port can handle roughly 1.6 million to 1.75 million metric tonnes of liquid cargo annually.

The new jetty alone will add capacity of around 3.2 million metric tonnes. Once operational, total liquid cargo capacity could approach 5 million metric tonnes.

Management has indicated that the existing infrastructure is approaching practical capacity limits. The expansion is intended not only to accommodate higher volumes but also to handle larger vessels that are increasingly being deployed by customers.

If utilisation ramps up steadily over the next few years, liquid cargo could emerge as a much larger contributor to revenue and profitability. Investors focused entirely on containers may be underestimating the significance of this opportunity.

A Balance Sheet That Stands Out

One of Gujarat Pipavav’s biggest strengths is its balance sheet. Infrastructure businesses often rely heavily on debt to fund expansion, but Gujarat Pipavav is an exception.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.02. Interest coverage stands at nearly 99 times, indicating that debt is hardly a burden on the business.

Why Investors Like The Balance Sheet

Metric Value Debt-to-Equity 0.02 ROCE 28.0% ROE 21.2% Dividend Yield 5.3% Interest Coverage 98.5x Source: Company

Strong profitability has also translated into attractive return ratios. Return on Capital Employed stands at 28%, while Return on Equity is 21.2%.

These are healthy numbers for any company and particularly impressive for a capital-intensive infrastructure business. The company has also maintained a shareholder-friendly approach to capital allocation, with a dividend yield of more than 5%.

The Missing Piece In The Story

For all the progress the company has made elsewhere, containers remain the missing piece in the Gujarat Pipavav story.

The segment has faced pressure for several years because of disruptions in global shipping routes, the Red Sea crisis and weakness in export-oriented sectors. As a result, container volumes declined 4% during FY26 even as other parts of the business delivered strong growth.

There are, however, signs that conditions may be improving. The company reported a 7% sequential increase in container volumes during the December quarter and has pointed to better volumes from Maersk services, a gradual reopening of the Suez Canal route and improving prospects for sectors such as textiles and garments.

Yet recovery is not guaranteed. Container traffic remains closely linked to global trade flows, shipping capacity and export demand, all of which are outside the company’s control.

Competition also remains intense. Gujarat Pipavav competes with some of the largest ports on India’s western coast, particularly Adani Ports’ Mundra Port, whose scale and integrated logistics network give it a significant advantage in attracting cargo.

That is one reason investors continue to watch container volumes closely. A sustained recovery would not only mean higher volumes but also strengthen Gujarat Pipavav’s position in a highly competitive market.

Management itself has struck a cautious note, indicating that it would like to see another quarter before concluding that the recent improvement is structural rather than temporary. If that recovery does materialise, it could remove one of the biggest overhangs on a stock that is already benefiting from growth in automobile exports and liquid cargo.

The Other Question Hanging Over The Stock

While investors focus on containers, there is another issue that could shape Gujarat Pipavav’s future.

The company’s current concession agreement is scheduled to expire in 2028. Management has previously outlined much larger expansion opportunities, but many of those plans depend on an extension of the concession period.

The tone from management has been encouraging. The company says discussions with the Gujarat Maritime Board continue to move in the right direction and that it currently sees no red flags.

Even so, investors are waiting for a formal resolution.

That caution is understandable. A concession extension would provide greater visibility for long-term investments and could unlock projects that are currently difficult to evaluate. Until then, the issue is likely to remain an important part of the investment debate.

Is The Valuation Attractive?

At the current market price of around Rs 154, the stock trades at about 14.9 times earnings and around 3.1 times book value.

For a business generating operating margins above 60%, Return on Capital Employed of 28%, Return on Equity above 21% and carrying almost no debt, that valuation does not appear unreasonable.

Of course, the market is not offering a bargain without reason. Investors continue to watch container volumes closely and remain cautious about the pace of recovery in global trade.

There is also a tendency for the market to wait for greater visibility on concession renewal before assigning a higher valuation. Until there is more clarity on these issues, the stock may continue to trade below its historical average valuation.

The Bottom Line

Many investors look at ports as simple infrastructure assets. In reality, the best ports benefit from multiple economic trends at the same time.

That is increasingly true of Gujarat Pipavav. Automobile exports are growing rapidly, liquid cargo capacity is set to expand significantly and the balance sheet remains exceptionally strong.

The container business still needs to recover and investors are right to watch that closely. But if vehicle exports and liquid cargo continue to grow as expected, Gujarat Pipavav may end up benefiting from India’s trade growth in more ways than the market currently expects.

Sometimes the best way to participate in global trade is not through the company making the product or the ship carrying it. It is through the port that every shipment must pass through.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

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