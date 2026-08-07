Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Ruchi group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Ruchi group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|5.84
|0
|0
|1.57
|Anik Industries
|42.78
|-0.22
|-0.51
|0.19
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|IMEC Services
|105.60
|-0.95
|-0.89
|1.06
The top losers among the Ruchi group stocks today are IMEC Services (down 0.89%) and Anik Industries (down 0.51%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Ruchi Group has a strong presence in the , and service industry.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Ruchi group here.
Aside of the Ruchi Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.