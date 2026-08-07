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IMEC Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

IMEC SERVICES

Ruchi Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of IMEC Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹105.60 Closed
-0.89₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IMEC Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹104.00₹109.45
₹105.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.00₹448.35
₹105.60
Open Price
₹106.55
Prev. Close
₹106.55
Volume
1,064

Source: Dion Global

IMEC Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IMEC Services		0.76-18.89-38.66-49.49-43.13234.16128.1
Crisil		5.517.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.519.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.7-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.72.2139.4728.9920.56.413.8
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.13.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.111.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.32.02-5.5-15.32-39.12-11.212.8
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.7-10.99-28.9-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.76.1153.3247.6171.6891.177.4
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.3
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IMEC Services has declined 43.13% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, IMEC Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

IMEC Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IMEC Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5106.2105.99
10108.03107.23
20111.29112.24
50134.25128.75
100151.16150.53
200207.28167.18

Source: Dion Global

IMEC Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IMEC Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IMEC Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTIMEC Services - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quar
Jul 08, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTIMEC Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTIMEC Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 29, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTIMEC Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 02:04 AM IST ISTIMEC Services - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About IMEC Services

IMEC Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1987PLC142326 and registration number is 142326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Negendra Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kamna Talreja
    Independent Director

FAQs on IMEC Services Share Price

What is the share price of IMEC Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IMEC Services is ₹105.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IMEC Services?

The IMEC Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IMEC Services?

The market cap of IMEC Services is ₹20.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IMEC Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IMEC Services are ₹109.45 and ₹104.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IMEC Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IMEC Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IMEC Services is ₹448.35 and 52-week low of IMEC Services is ₹99.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IMEC Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The IMEC Services has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -18.89% for the past month, -38.66% over 3 months, -43.13% over 1 year, 234.16% across 3 years, and 128.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IMEC Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IMEC Services are 0.07 and 12.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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