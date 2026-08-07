Here's the live share price of IMEC Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IMEC Services
|0.76
|-18.89
|-38.66
|-49.49
|-43.13
|234.16
|128.1
|Crisil
|5.5
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.5
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.7
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.7
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.5
|6.41
|3.8
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.1
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.1
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.3
|2.02
|-5.5
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.8
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.7
|-10.99
|-28.9
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.7
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.1
|77.4
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.3
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IMEC Services has declined 43.13% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, IMEC Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|106.2
|105.99
|10
|108.03
|107.23
|20
|111.29
|112.24
|50
|134.25
|128.75
|100
|151.16
|150.53
|200
|207.28
|167.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IMEC Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|IMEC Services - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quar
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|IMEC Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|IMEC Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 29, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|IMEC Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 02:04 AM IST IST
|IMEC Services - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
IMEC Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1987PLC142326 and registration number is 142326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IMEC Services is ₹105.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IMEC Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IMEC Services is ₹20.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IMEC Services are ₹109.45 and ₹104.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IMEC Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IMEC Services is ₹448.35 and 52-week low of IMEC Services is ₹99.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IMEC Services has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -18.89% for the past month, -38.66% over 3 months, -43.13% over 1 year, 234.16% across 3 years, and 128.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IMEC Services are 0.07 and 12.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global