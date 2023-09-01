Follow Us

IMEC SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.80 Closed
00
As on Apr 20, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IMEC Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.80₹1.98
₹1.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.52₹3.72
₹1.80
Open Price
₹1.81
Prev. Close
₹1.80
Volume
0

IMEC Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.92
  • R22.04
  • R32.1
  • Pivot
    1.86
  • S11.74
  • S21.68
  • S31.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.381.78
  • 102.441.79
  • 202.561.81
  • 502.561.88
  • 1002.31.98
  • 2002.332.09

IMEC Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.264.05-10.00-24.69-46.5911.1142.86
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

IMEC Services Ltd. Share Holdings

IMEC Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IMEC Services Ltd.

IMEC Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1987PLC142326 and registration number is 142326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Negendra Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swati Kushwah
    Independent Director

FAQs on IMEC Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IMEC Services Ltd.?

The market cap of IMEC Services Ltd. is ₹.34 Cr as on Apr 20, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IMEC Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IMEC Services Ltd. is -0.75 and PB ratio of IMEC Services Ltd. is -0.01 as on Apr 20, 2023.

What is the share price of IMEC Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IMEC Services Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on Apr 20, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IMEC Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IMEC Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IMEC Services Ltd. is ₹3.72 and 52-week low of IMEC Services Ltd. is ₹1.52 as on Apr 20, 2023.

