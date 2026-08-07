What is the share price of IMEC Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IMEC Services is ₹105.60 as on .

What kind of stock is IMEC Services? The IMEC Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IMEC Services? The market cap of IMEC Services is ₹20.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IMEC Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of IMEC Services are ₹109.45 and ₹104.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IMEC Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IMEC Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IMEC Services is ₹448.35 and 52-week low of IMEC Services is ₹99.00 as on .

How has the IMEC Services performed historically in terms of returns? The IMEC Services has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -18.89% for the past month, -38.66% over 3 months, -43.13% over 1 year, 234.16% across 3 years, and 128.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IMEC Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IMEC Services are 0.07 and 12.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global