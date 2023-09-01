Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Anik Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24118MH1976PLC136836 and registration number is 136836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 243.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Anik Industries Ltd. is ₹112.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Anik Industries Ltd. is 36.92 and PB ratio of Anik Industries Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anik Industries Ltd. is ₹40.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anik Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anik Industries Ltd. is ₹47.90 and 52-week low of Anik Industries Ltd. is ₹26.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.