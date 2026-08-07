What is the share price of Anik Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anik Industries is ₹42.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Anik Industries? The Anik Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anik Industries? The market cap of Anik Industries is ₹118.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anik Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anik Industries are ₹44.09 and ₹40.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anik Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anik Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anik Industries is ₹103.50 and 52-week low of Anik Industries is ₹32.50 as on .

How has the Anik Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Anik Industries has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, -7.0% for the past month, -10.87% over 3 months, -55.2% over 1 year, -0.6% across 3 years, and 14.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anik Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anik Industries are -126.94 and 0.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global