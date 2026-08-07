Here's the live share price of Anik Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anik Industries
|3.03
|-7.00
|-10.88
|-10.28
|-55.20
|-0.60
|14.65
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anik Industries has declined 55.20% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Anik Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.54
|42.78
|10
|42.53
|42.84
|20
|43.54
|43.3
|50
|44.36
|44
|100
|43.37
|45.87
|200
|51.2
|53.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anik Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 4.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Anik Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations &
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Anik Industries - Report On Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares.
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Anik Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Anik Industries - Disclosure For Non-Compliance With Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)
|Jul 01, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Anik Industries - Intimation About Allowing Of Appeal Of The Company By The Office Of The Commissioner Of Income Tax (Appeals
Source: Dion Global
Anik Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24118MH1976PLC136836 and registration number is 136836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 144.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anik Industries is ₹42.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anik Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anik Industries is ₹118.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anik Industries are ₹44.09 and ₹40.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anik Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anik Industries is ₹103.50 and 52-week low of Anik Industries is ₹32.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anik Industries has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, -7.0% for the past month, -10.87% over 3 months, -55.2% over 1 year, -0.6% across 3 years, and 14.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anik Industries are -126.94 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global