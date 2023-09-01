Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Anik Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ANIK INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | NSE
₹40.50 Closed
3.321.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anik Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.80₹41.15
₹40.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.60₹47.90
₹40.50
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹39.20
Volume
60,401

Anik Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.97
  • R241.73
  • R342.32
  • Pivot
    40.38
  • S139.62
  • S239.03
  • S338.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.637.54
  • 1042.3537.2
  • 2039.9736.7
  • 5040.4935.09
  • 10034.7634.27
  • 20032.9734.09

Anik Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.7429.0528.4319.11-11.06196.6839.83
-1.79-1.21-1.6556.69-24.19771.951,064.39
5.0613.6945.3337.324.18135.0435.19
-2.67-3.892.6027.3853.9353.9353.93
4.82-11.6030.0645.8947.97188.11250.81
5.0322.4618.6728.9819.21154.48-42.49
2.97-11.57-2.9536.7556.68276.41129.32
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.35-0.9611.216.4125.70161.8597.91
0.050.347.4613.755.8544.8227.00
1.210.930.24-3.14-12.91415.67289.49
8.7225.0556.1361.6024.8595.26-15.75
-0.53-10.98-14.99-14.10-21.60-1.221,430.05
0.608.0415.9510.2210.2210.2210.22
-1.56-7.90-17.13-5.13-43.41177.34177.34
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.4514.75-1.565.00-18.18286.50210.34
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85

Anik Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Anik Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Anik Industries Ltd.

Anik Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24118MH1976PLC136836 and registration number is 136836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 243.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Shahra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Trivedi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivam Asthana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Amrita Koolwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Jagtap
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anik Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anik Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Anik Industries Ltd. is ₹112.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anik Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anik Industries Ltd. is 36.92 and PB ratio of Anik Industries Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anik Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anik Industries Ltd. is ₹40.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anik Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anik Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anik Industries Ltd. is ₹47.90 and 52-week low of Anik Industries Ltd. is ₹26.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data