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Anik Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANIK INDUSTRIES

Ruchi Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Anik Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.78 Closed
-0.51₹ -0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anik Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.25₹44.09
₹42.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.50₹103.50
₹42.78
Open Price
₹40.25
Prev. Close
₹43.00
Volume
192

Source: Dion Global

Anik Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anik Industries		3.03-7.00-10.88-10.28-55.20-0.6014.65
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anik Industries has declined 55.20% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Anik Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Anik Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anik Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.5442.78
1042.5342.84
2043.5443.3
5044.3644
10043.3745.87
20051.253.34

Source: Dion Global

Anik Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anik Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 4.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anik Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTAnik Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations &
Jul 04, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTAnik Industries - Report On Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares.
Jul 04, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTAnik Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTAnik Industries - Disclosure For Non-Compliance With Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)
Jul 01, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTAnik Industries - Intimation About Allowing Of Appeal Of The Company By The Office Of The Commissioner Of Income Tax (Appeals

Source: Dion Global

About Anik Industries

Anik Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24118MH1976PLC136836 and registration number is 136836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 144.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Shahra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Trivedi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivam Asthana
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Bhagyashree Chitnis
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Prakash Dashora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Jagtap
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anik Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Anik Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anik Industries is ₹42.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anik Industries?

The Anik Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anik Industries?

The market cap of Anik Industries is ₹118.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anik Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anik Industries are ₹44.09 and ₹40.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anik Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anik Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anik Industries is ₹103.50 and 52-week low of Anik Industries is ₹32.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anik Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anik Industries has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, -7.0% for the past month, -10.87% over 3 months, -55.2% over 1 year, -0.6% across 3 years, and 14.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anik Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anik Industries are -126.94 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Anik Industries News

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