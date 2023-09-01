What is the Market Cap of Anik Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Anik Industries Ltd. is ₹112.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anik Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Anik Industries Ltd. is 36.92 and PB ratio of Anik Industries Ltd. is 0.4 as on .

What is the share price of Anik Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anik Industries Ltd. is ₹40.50 as on .