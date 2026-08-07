Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Dhanuka group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Dhanuka group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Mysore Petro Chemicals
|99.35
|0.85
|0.86
|0.92
|Orchid Pharma
|1006.00
|7.30
|0.73
|4.41
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1024.85
|7.00
|0.69
|1.83
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|I G Petrochemicals
|490.00
|-13.60
|-2.70
|6.65
The top gainers among the Dhanuka group stocks today are Mysore Petro Chemicals (up 0.86%) and Orchid Pharma (up 0.73%). On the other hand, the top losers include I G Petrochemicals (down 2.70%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Dhanuka Group has a strong presence across industries, including chemicals, and pharmaceuticals and health care.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Dhanuka group here.
Aside of the Dhanuka Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.