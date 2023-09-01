Follow Us

MYSORE PETRO CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Maleic Anhydride | Smallcap | BSE
₹161.55 Closed
4.77.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹154.30₹164.00
₹161.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.00₹158.30
₹161.55
Open Price
₹154.30
Prev. Close
₹154.30
Volume
15,577

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1165.6
  • R2169.65
  • R3175.3
  • Pivot
    159.95
  • S1155.9
  • S2150.25
  • S3146.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5123.18151.92
  • 10123.73147.86
  • 20122.67142.06
  • 50119133.02
  • 100110.63126.46
  • 200109.36121.08

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.6426.2142.7845.2145.80216.4568.19
0.118.598.9618.66-16.02114.094.94

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd.

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24221KA1969PLC001799 and registration number is 001799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M M Dhanuka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Dhanuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S N Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kochar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Somani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uma Acharya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹106.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is 15.81 and PB ratio of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹161.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹158.30 and 52-week low of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹105.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

