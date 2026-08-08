What is the share price of Mysore Petro Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mysore Petro Chemicals is ₹99.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Mysore Petro Chemicals? The Mysore Petro Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mysore Petro Chemicals? The market cap of Mysore Petro Chemicals is ₹65.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mysore Petro Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mysore Petro Chemicals are ₹99.90 and ₹97.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mysore Petro Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mysore Petro Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mysore Petro Chemicals is ₹126.45 and 52-week low of Mysore Petro Chemicals is ₹75.11 as on .

How has the Mysore Petro Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Mysore Petro Chemicals has shown returns of 0.86% over the past day, -0.65% for the past month, 4.58% over 3 months, -18.96% over 1 year, -10.88% across 3 years, and -3.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mysore Petro Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mysore Petro Chemicals are 80.64 and 0.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global