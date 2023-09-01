Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.64
|26.21
|42.78
|45.21
|45.80
|216.45
|68.19
|0.11
|8.59
|8.96
|18.66
|-16.02
|114.09
|4.94
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24221KA1969PLC001799 and registration number is 001799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹106.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is 15.81 and PB ratio of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹161.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹158.30 and 52-week low of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹105.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.