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Mysore Petro Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

MYSORE PETRO CHEMICALS

Dhanuka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Mysore Petro Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.35 Closed
0.86₹ 0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mysore Petro Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.10₹99.90
₹99.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.11₹126.45
₹99.35
Open Price
₹97.10
Prev. Close
₹98.50
Volume
919

Source: Dion Global

Mysore Petro Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mysore Petro Chemicals		-0.552.044.580.67-18.9-10.88-3.32
I G Petrochemicals		4.2416.165.2335.275.474.11-4.7

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mysore Petro Chemicals has declined 18.90% compared to peers like I G Petrochemicals (5.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Mysore Petro Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to I G Petrochemicals (-4.70%).

Mysore Petro Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mysore Petro Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100.898.91
1099.3999.07
2098.4598.68
5098.5897.75
10094.4497.7
20099.95102.56

Source: Dion Global

Mysore Petro Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mysore Petro Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.44%, FII holding unchanged at 3.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mysore Petro Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTMysore Petro Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Con
Jul 27, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTMysore Petro Chem. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 18, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTMysore Petro Chem. - In Compliance With Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI Listing Regulations, A Letter Providing Weblink Of Co
Jul 18, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTMysore Petro Chem. - Corporate Action - Fixes Book Closure For Dividend And Annual General Meeting.
Jul 18, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTMysore Petro Chem. - Shareholders Meeting - AGM On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026 At 3:00 P.M.

Source: Dion Global

About Mysore Petro Chemicals

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24221KA1969PLC001799 and registration number is 001799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Vaijayanti Pandit
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. S N Maheshwari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Dhanuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayank Dhanuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Umang Dhanuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shanti Kumar Loonker
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mysore Petro Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Mysore Petro Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mysore Petro Chemicals is ₹99.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mysore Petro Chemicals?

The Mysore Petro Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mysore Petro Chemicals?

The market cap of Mysore Petro Chemicals is ₹65.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mysore Petro Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mysore Petro Chemicals are ₹99.90 and ₹97.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mysore Petro Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mysore Petro Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mysore Petro Chemicals is ₹126.45 and 52-week low of Mysore Petro Chemicals is ₹75.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mysore Petro Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mysore Petro Chemicals has shown returns of 0.86% over the past day, -0.65% for the past month, 4.58% over 3 months, -18.96% over 1 year, -10.88% across 3 years, and -3.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mysore Petro Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mysore Petro Chemicals are 80.64 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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