Here's the live share price of Mysore Petro Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mysore Petro Chemicals
|-0.55
|2.04
|4.58
|0.67
|-18.9
|-10.88
|-3.32
|I G Petrochemicals
|4.24
|16.16
|5.23
|35.27
|5.47
|4.11
|-4.7
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mysore Petro Chemicals has declined 18.90% compared to peers like I G Petrochemicals (5.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Mysore Petro Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to I G Petrochemicals (-4.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|100.8
|98.91
|10
|99.39
|99.07
|20
|98.45
|98.68
|50
|98.58
|97.75
|100
|94.44
|97.7
|200
|99.95
|102.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mysore Petro Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.44%, FII holding unchanged at 3.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Mysore Petro Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Con
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Mysore Petro Chem. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 18, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Mysore Petro Chem. - In Compliance With Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI Listing Regulations, A Letter Providing Weblink Of Co
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Mysore Petro Chem. - Corporate Action - Fixes Book Closure For Dividend And Annual General Meeting.
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Mysore Petro Chem. - Shareholders Meeting - AGM On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026 At 3:00 P.M.
Source: Dion Global
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24221KA1969PLC001799 and registration number is 001799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mysore Petro Chemicals is ₹99.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mysore Petro Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mysore Petro Chemicals is ₹65.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mysore Petro Chemicals are ₹99.90 and ₹97.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mysore Petro Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mysore Petro Chemicals is ₹126.45 and 52-week low of Mysore Petro Chemicals is ₹75.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mysore Petro Chemicals has shown returns of 0.86% over the past day, -0.65% for the past month, 4.58% over 3 months, -18.96% over 1 year, -10.88% across 3 years, and -3.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mysore Petro Chemicals are 80.64 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global