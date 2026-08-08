Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of shipping companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on shipping stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Seamec
|1542.00
|41.10
|2.74
|3.68
|Cochin Shipyard
|1513.00
|25.00
|1.68
|158.43
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1341.20
|-12.05
|-0.89
|90.18
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2500.00
|-30.00
|-1.19
|91.45
|Shipping Corporation of India
|304.30
|-4.15
|-1.35
|712.41
The top gainers among the Shipping sector stocks today are Seamec (up 2.74%) and Cochin Shipyard (up 1.68%). On the other hand, the top losers include Shipping Corporation of India (down 1.35%) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 1.19%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Shipping sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Taurus Largecap Fund
|4.51
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|9.68
|Invesco India PSU Equity Fund
|4.49
|Cochin Shipyard
|8.72
|Axis Quant Fund
|3.11
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|8.78
|Taurus ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|2.39
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|1.71
|Taurus Infrastructure Fund
|2.23
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|-1.22