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Garware Offshore Services Share Price

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BSE

GARWARE OFFSHORE SERVICES

Garware Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Shipping

Here's the live share price of Garware Offshore Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.80 Closed
-1.44₹ -0.70
As on Apr 24, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
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Garware Offshore Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.51₹50.00
₹47.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.36₹104.90
₹47.80
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹48.50
Volume
4,739

Garware Offshore Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Offshore Services		-6.0520.22-1.81-37.35-48.8518.4050.21
Great Eastern Shipping Company		-1.350.5925.7037.7253.1629.6835.51
Shipping Corporation of India		-5.7725.2236.565.1259.5446.9123.25
Shreeji Shipping Global		0.236.4220.9858.5448.4514.088.22
Seamec		-2.1110.8230.0976.5757.8933.0929.90
Essar Shipping		-4.2815.6012.62-17.00-15.9846.7327.42
Transworld Shipping Lines		8.7833.695.23-29.70-40.24-17.4017.89
Chowgule Steamships		14.0834.7932.643.52-11.7420.4942.21
Shahi Shipping		-7.08-3.99-8.90-8.58-28.8141.7917.64
Datiware Maritime Infra		004.9615.6647.3438.086.70

Over the last one year, Garware Offshore Services has declined 48.85% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (53.16%), Shipping Corporation of India (59.54%), Shreeji Shipping Global (48.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Garware Offshore Services has outperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (35.51%) and Shipping Corporation of India (23.25%).

Garware Offshore Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Garware Offshore Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.7749.26
105048.99
2046.4548.25
5049.3249.18
10052.6253.6
20064.5461.89

Garware Offshore Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garware Offshore Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.78%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Garware Offshore Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 10, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTGlobal Offshore - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
Apr 10, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTGlobal Offshore - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 09, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTGlobal Offshore - Clarification On Price Movement
Apr 09, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTGlobal Offshore - Clarification sought from Global Offshore Services Ltd
Feb 18, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTGlobal Offshore - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name

About Garware Offshore Services

Global Offshore Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100MH1976PLC019229 and registration number is 019229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Garware
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mukund Madhav Honkan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Faisy Viju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jisupriya Guhathakurta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Smita D Gaur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Maneesha Shah
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Garware Offshore Services Share Price

What is the share price of Garware Offshore Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Offshore Services is ₹47.80 as on Apr 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Garware Offshore Services?

The Garware Offshore Services is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Offshore Services?

The market cap of Garware Offshore Services is ₹146.45 Cr as on Apr 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garware Offshore Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Offshore Services are ₹50.00 and ₹47.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Offshore Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Offshore Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Offshore Services is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Garware Offshore Services is ₹31.36 as on Apr 24, 2026.

How has the Garware Offshore Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garware Offshore Services has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, 20.22% for the past month, -1.81% over 3 months, -48.85% over 1 year, 18.4% across 3 years, and 50.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garware Offshore Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Offshore Services are -26.35 and 1.12 on Apr 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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