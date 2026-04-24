Here's the live share price of Garware Offshore Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garware Offshore Services
|-6.05
|20.22
|-1.81
|-37.35
|-48.85
|18.40
|50.21
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|-1.35
|0.59
|25.70
|37.72
|53.16
|29.68
|35.51
|Shipping Corporation of India
|-5.77
|25.22
|36.56
|5.12
|59.54
|46.91
|23.25
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|0.23
|6.42
|20.98
|58.54
|48.45
|14.08
|8.22
|Seamec
|-2.11
|10.82
|30.09
|76.57
|57.89
|33.09
|29.90
|Essar Shipping
|-4.28
|15.60
|12.62
|-17.00
|-15.98
|46.73
|27.42
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|8.78
|33.69
|5.23
|-29.70
|-40.24
|-17.40
|17.89
|Chowgule Steamships
|14.08
|34.79
|32.64
|3.52
|-11.74
|20.49
|42.21
|Shahi Shipping
|-7.08
|-3.99
|-8.90
|-8.58
|-28.81
|41.79
|17.64
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|0
|0
|4.96
|15.66
|47.34
|38.08
|6.70
Over the last one year, Garware Offshore Services has declined 48.85% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (53.16%), Shipping Corporation of India (59.54%), Shreeji Shipping Global (48.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Garware Offshore Services has outperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (35.51%) and Shipping Corporation of India (23.25%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.77
|49.26
|10
|50
|48.99
|20
|46.45
|48.25
|50
|49.32
|49.18
|100
|52.62
|53.6
|200
|64.54
|61.89
In the latest quarter, Garware Offshore Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.78%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 10, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Global Offshore - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
|Apr 10, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Global Offshore - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 09, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Global Offshore - Clarification On Price Movement
|Apr 09, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Global Offshore - Clarification sought from Global Offshore Services Ltd
|Feb 18, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Global Offshore - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Global Offshore Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100MH1976PLC019229 and registration number is 019229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Offshore Services is ₹47.80 as on Apr 24, 2026.
The Garware Offshore Services is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garware Offshore Services is ₹146.45 Cr as on Apr 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Offshore Services are ₹50.00 and ₹47.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Offshore Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Offshore Services is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Garware Offshore Services is ₹31.36 as on Apr 24, 2026.
The Garware Offshore Services has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, 20.22% for the past month, -1.81% over 3 months, -48.85% over 1 year, 18.4% across 3 years, and 50.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Offshore Services are -26.35 and 1.12 on Apr 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.