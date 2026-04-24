What is the share price of Garware Offshore Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Offshore Services is ₹47.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Garware Offshore Services? The Garware Offshore Services is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Offshore Services? The market cap of Garware Offshore Services is ₹146.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Garware Offshore Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Offshore Services are ₹50.00 and ₹47.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Offshore Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Offshore Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Offshore Services is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Garware Offshore Services is ₹31.36 as on .

How has the Garware Offshore Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Garware Offshore Services has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, 20.22% for the past month, -1.81% over 3 months, -48.85% over 1 year, 18.4% across 3 years, and 50.21% over 5 years.