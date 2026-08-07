Here's the live share price of Datiware Maritime Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|12.09
|57.56
|99.24
|119.51
|179.74
|76.59
|23.66
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|-0.67
|-3.11
|-13.60
|2.07
|42.98
|20.11
|33.30
|Shipping Corporation of India
|4.41
|4.71
|-4.82
|14.74
|47.04
|44.89
|23.00
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|4.03
|29.17
|59.77
|78.80
|164.38
|38.27
|21.46
|Seamec
|5.59
|7.86
|-1.16
|19.34
|92.14
|29.99
|17.06
|Essar Shipping
|0
|-12.18
|-22.84
|-32.61
|-20.11
|21.66
|13.09
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|-4.23
|2.89
|-3.14
|-12.99
|-37.30
|-23.20
|-6.39
|Garware Offshore Services
|20.11
|1.05
|1.62
|-4.45
|-37.66
|8.41
|7.38
|Chowgule Steamships
|-1.68
|-3.52
|-16.87
|6.97
|-8.70
|14.60
|16.92
|Shahi Shipping
|-3.51
|-9.36
|-12.56
|-26.29
|-24.83
|39.09
|20.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Datiware Maritime Infra has gained 179.74% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (42.98%), Shipping Corporation of India (47.04%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Datiware Maritime Infra has outperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (33.30%) and Shipping Corporation of India (23.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.18
|48.12
|10
|39.52
|43.72
|20
|32.03
|36.96
|50
|20.79
|27.41
|100
|17.88
|0
|200
|12.78
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Datiware Maritime Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.78%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Datiware Maritime - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Datiware Maritime - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Datiware Maritime - Non Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation And Variation
|May 29, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Datiware Maritime - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Datiware Maritime - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year
Source: Dion Global
Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05000PN1992PLC177590 and registration number is 067862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freshwater aquaculture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datiware Maritime Infra is ₹52.20 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Datiware Maritime Infra is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Datiware Maritime Infra is ₹26.10 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Datiware Maritime Infra are ₹52.20 and ₹52.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datiware Maritime Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datiware Maritime Infra is ₹52.20 and 52-week low of Datiware Maritime Infra is ₹18.66 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Datiware Maritime Infra has shown returns of 4.67% over the past day, 57.56% for the past month, 99.24% over 3 months, 179.74% over 1 year, 76.59% across 3 years, and 23.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Datiware Maritime Infra are -57.24 and -9.28 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global