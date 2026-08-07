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Datiware Maritime Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

DATIWARE MARITIME INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Shipping
Theme
Shipbuilding

Here's the live share price of Datiware Maritime Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.20 Closed
4.67₹ 2.33
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Datiware Maritime Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.20₹52.20
₹52.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.66₹52.20
₹52.20
Open Price
₹52.20
Prev. Close
₹49.87
Volume
300

Source: Dion Global

Datiware Maritime Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Datiware Maritime Infra		12.0957.5699.24119.51179.7476.5923.66
Great Eastern Shipping Company		-0.67-3.11-13.602.0742.9820.1133.30
Shipping Corporation of India		4.414.71-4.8214.7447.0444.8923.00
Shreeji Shipping Global		4.0329.1759.7778.80164.3838.2721.46
Seamec		5.597.86-1.1619.3492.1429.9917.06
Essar Shipping		0-12.18-22.84-32.61-20.1121.6613.09
Transworld Shipping Lines		-4.232.89-3.14-12.99-37.30-23.20-6.39
Garware Offshore Services		20.111.051.62-4.45-37.668.417.38
Chowgule Steamships		-1.68-3.52-16.876.97-8.7014.6016.92
Shahi Shipping		-3.51-9.36-12.56-26.29-24.8339.0920.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Datiware Maritime Infra has gained 179.74% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (42.98%), Shipping Corporation of India (47.04%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Datiware Maritime Infra has outperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (33.30%) and Shipping Corporation of India (23.00%).

Datiware Maritime Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Datiware Maritime Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.1848.12
1039.5243.72
2032.0336.96
5020.7927.41
10017.880
20012.780

Source: Dion Global

Datiware Maritime Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Datiware Maritime Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.78%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Datiware Maritime Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTDatiware Maritime - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTDatiware Maritime - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTDatiware Maritime - Non Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation And Variation
May 29, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTDatiware Maritime - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTDatiware Maritime - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year

Source: Dion Global

About Datiware Maritime Infra

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05000PN1992PLC177590 and registration number is 067862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freshwater aquaculture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok B Patil
    Chairman & Promoter Director
  • Mrs. Jayashree Ashok Patil
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Vinayak Kadekar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aarati Sachin Khare
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Datiware Maritime Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Datiware Maritime Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datiware Maritime Infra is ₹52.20 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Datiware Maritime Infra?

The Datiware Maritime Infra is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Datiware Maritime Infra?

The market cap of Datiware Maritime Infra is ₹26.10 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Datiware Maritime Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Datiware Maritime Infra are ₹52.20 and ₹52.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Datiware Maritime Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datiware Maritime Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datiware Maritime Infra is ₹52.20 and 52-week low of Datiware Maritime Infra is ₹18.66 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Datiware Maritime Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Datiware Maritime Infra has shown returns of 4.67% over the past day, 57.56% for the past month, 99.24% over 3 months, 179.74% over 1 year, 76.59% across 3 years, and 23.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Datiware Maritime Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Datiware Maritime Infra are -57.24 and -9.28 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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