Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DATIWARE MARITIME INFRA LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.48 Closed
00
As on Jul 11, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.48₹9.48
₹9.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.48₹19.80
₹9.48
Open Price
₹9.48
Prev. Close
₹9.48
Volume
0

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.48
  • R29.48
  • R39.48
  • Pivot
    9.48
  • S19.48
  • S29.48
  • S39.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.7110.17
  • 1018.5611.44
  • 2018.8613.37
  • 5013.9415.61
  • 1009.250
  • 20012.060

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0000-52.12-50.11-24.16
7.854.5514.485.96-9.09-3.84-37.26
1.1922.3354.0064.2663.75165.88210.52
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5650.2061.7057.9517.96587.871,254.42
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.33-16.46-20.460.486.903,505.496,330.41
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
1.19-4.20-15.470.17-21.45161.6586.05

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd.

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05000PN1992PLC177590 and registration number is 067862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freshwater aquaculture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok B Patil
    Chairman & Promoter Director
  • Mrs. Jayashree Ashok Patil
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishor D Gambani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kadekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is ₹4.74 Cr as on Jul 11, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is -5.35 and PB ratio of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is -4.41 as on Jul 11, 2023.

What is the share price of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is ₹9.48 as on Jul 11, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is ₹19.80 and 52-week low of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is ₹9.48 as on Jul 11, 2023.

