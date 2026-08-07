What is the share price of Datiware Maritime Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datiware Maritime Infra is ₹52.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Datiware Maritime Infra? The Datiware Maritime Infra is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Datiware Maritime Infra? The market cap of Datiware Maritime Infra is ₹26.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Datiware Maritime Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Datiware Maritime Infra are ₹52.20 and ₹52.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Datiware Maritime Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datiware Maritime Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datiware Maritime Infra is ₹52.20 and 52-week low of Datiware Maritime Infra is ₹18.66 as on .

How has the Datiware Maritime Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The Datiware Maritime Infra has shown returns of 4.67% over the past day, 57.56% for the past month, 99.24% over 3 months, 179.74% over 1 year, 76.59% across 3 years, and 23.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Datiware Maritime Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Datiware Maritime Infra are -57.24 and -9.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global