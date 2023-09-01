Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-52.12
|-50.11
|-24.16
|7.85
|4.55
|14.48
|5.96
|-9.09
|-3.84
|-37.26
|1.19
|22.33
|54.00
|64.26
|63.75
|165.88
|210.52
|1.16
|-1.17
|1.71
|26.17
|-4.99
|-26.35
|-26.35
|9.56
|50.20
|61.70
|57.95
|17.96
|587.87
|1,254.42
|7.27
|0.92
|44.69
|63.65
|31.50
|-13.33
|-60.62
|4.30
|10.69
|59.41
|61.47
|41.54
|272.71
|62.80
|9.12
|10.42
|34.09
|52.92
|22.20
|-62.05
|-77.05
|10.09
|3.95
|14.39
|2.87
|-0.28
|81.55
|81.55
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.00
|-31.49
|-32.08
|-76.64
|0
|11.57
|69.78
|72.60
|72.60
|73.17
|73.17
|-1.10
|2.48
|-1.90
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|1.33
|-16.46
|-20.46
|0.48
|6.90
|3,505.49
|6,330.41
|-4.88
|4.56
|7.73
|1.04
|-44.05
|-76.65
|-96.85
|1.01
|2.19
|1.45
|-0.99
|-1.96
|112.77
|-24.24
|2.23
|9.09
|38.75
|62.94
|65.98
|210.49
|76.89
|11.82
|-0.26
|41.44
|42.64
|59.72
|12.82
|70.94
|-4.55
|-12.63
|-21.24
|17.08
|132.04
|573.80
|268.42
|-0.21
|10.11
|27.73
|-26.59
|-37.03
|260.15
|260.15
|1.19
|-4.20
|-15.47
|0.17
|-21.45
|161.65
|86.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05000PN1992PLC177590 and registration number is 067862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freshwater aquaculture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is ₹4.74 Cr as on Jul 11, 2023.
P/E ratio of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is -5.35 and PB ratio of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is -4.41 as on Jul 11, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is ₹9.48 as on Jul 11, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is ₹19.80 and 52-week low of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd. is ₹9.48 as on Jul 11, 2023.