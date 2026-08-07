Here's the live share price of Chowgule Steamships along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chowgule Steamships
|-1.68
|-3.52
|-16.87
|6.97
|-8.70
|14.60
|16.92
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|-0.67
|-3.11
|-13.60
|2.07
|42.98
|20.11
|33.30
|Shipping Corporation of India
|4.41
|4.71
|-4.82
|14.74
|47.04
|44.89
|23.00
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|4.03
|29.17
|59.77
|78.80
|164.38
|38.27
|21.46
|Seamec
|5.59
|7.86
|-1.16
|19.34
|92.14
|29.99
|17.06
|Essar Shipping
|0
|-12.18
|-22.84
|-32.61
|-20.11
|21.66
|13.09
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|-4.23
|2.89
|-3.14
|-12.99
|-37.30
|-23.20
|-6.39
|Garware Offshore Services
|20.11
|1.05
|1.62
|-4.45
|-37.66
|8.41
|7.38
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|12.09
|57.56
|99.24
|119.51
|179.74
|76.59
|23.66
|Shahi Shipping
|-3.51
|-9.36
|-12.56
|-26.29
|-24.83
|39.09
|20.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chowgule Steamships has declined 8.70% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (42.98%), Shipping Corporation of India (47.04%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Chowgule Steamships has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (33.30%) and Shipping Corporation of India (23.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.28
|22.32
|10
|22.51
|22.41
|20
|22.68
|22.53
|50
|22.57
|22.6
|100
|22.24
|22.36
|200
|21.65
|22.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chowgule Steamships remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Chowgule Steam. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Chowgule Steam. - Scrutinizers Report And Voting Results For AGM 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Chowgule Steam. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Chowgule Steam. - Proceedings Of The 63Rd Annual General Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Chowgule Steam. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GA1963PLC000002 and registration number is 000002. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chowgule Steamships is ₹21.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chowgule Steamships is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chowgule Steamships is ₹78.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chowgule Steamships are ₹23.00 and ₹21.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chowgule Steamships stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chowgule Steamships is ₹28.99 and 52-week low of Chowgule Steamships is ₹17.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chowgule Steamships has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, -16.87% over 3 months, -8.7% over 1 year, 14.6% across 3 years, and 16.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chowgule Steamships are 18.07 and -1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global