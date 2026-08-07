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Chowgule Steamships Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHOWGULE STEAMSHIPS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Shipping

Here's the live share price of Chowgule Steamships along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.63 Closed
-0.28₹ -0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chowgule Steamships Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.45₹23.00
₹21.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹28.99
₹21.63
Open Price
₹21.96
Prev. Close
₹21.69
Volume
4,493

Source: Dion Global

Chowgule Steamships Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chowgule Steamships		-1.68-3.52-16.876.97-8.7014.6016.92
Great Eastern Shipping Company		-0.67-3.11-13.602.0742.9820.1133.30
Shipping Corporation of India		4.414.71-4.8214.7447.0444.8923.00
Shreeji Shipping Global		4.0329.1759.7778.80164.3838.2721.46
Seamec		5.597.86-1.1619.3492.1429.9917.06
Essar Shipping		0-12.18-22.84-32.61-20.1121.6613.09
Transworld Shipping Lines		-4.232.89-3.14-12.99-37.30-23.20-6.39
Garware Offshore Services		20.111.051.62-4.45-37.668.417.38
Datiware Maritime Infra		12.0957.5699.24119.51179.7476.5923.66
Shahi Shipping		-3.51-9.36-12.56-26.29-24.8339.0920.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chowgule Steamships has declined 8.70% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (42.98%), Shipping Corporation of India (47.04%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Chowgule Steamships has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (33.30%) and Shipping Corporation of India (23.00%).

Chowgule Steamships Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chowgule Steamships Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.2822.32
1022.5122.41
2022.6822.53
5022.5722.6
10022.2422.36
20021.6522.37

Source: Dion Global

Chowgule Steamships Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chowgule Steamships remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chowgule Steamships Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTChowgule Steam. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTChowgule Steam. - Scrutinizers Report And Voting Results For AGM 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTChowgule Steam. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTChowgule Steam. - Proceedings Of The 63Rd Annual General Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTChowgule Steam. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Chowgule Steamships

Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GA1963PLC000002 and registration number is 000002. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Vishwasrao Chowgule
    Promoter and Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chowgule Laxmanrao
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Rohini Vishwasrao Chowgule
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mangesh Sawant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Jadhav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chowgule Steamships Share Price

What is the share price of Chowgule Steamships?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chowgule Steamships is ₹21.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chowgule Steamships?

The Chowgule Steamships is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chowgule Steamships?

The market cap of Chowgule Steamships is ₹78.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chowgule Steamships?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chowgule Steamships are ₹23.00 and ₹21.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chowgule Steamships?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chowgule Steamships stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chowgule Steamships is ₹28.99 and 52-week low of Chowgule Steamships is ₹17.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chowgule Steamships performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chowgule Steamships has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, -16.87% over 3 months, -8.7% over 1 year, 14.6% across 3 years, and 16.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chowgule Steamships?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chowgule Steamships are 18.07 and -1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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