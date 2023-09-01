Follow Us

Chowgule Steamships Ltd. Share Price

CHOWGULE STEAMSHIPS LTD.

Sector : Shipping | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.01 Closed
3.090.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chowgule Steamships Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.31₹15.23
₹15.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹16.70
₹15.01
Open Price
₹14.56
Prev. Close
₹14.56
Volume
2,621

Chowgule Steamships Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.39
  • R215.77
  • R316.31
  • Pivot
    14.85
  • S114.47
  • S213.93
  • S313.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.0214.75
  • 1014.2814.8
  • 2014.3914.77
  • 5012.9214.63
  • 10012.114.36
  • 20013.513.9

Chowgule Steamships Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.071.560.0730.1831.67229.8962.80
1.14-2.5812.7435.2634.04196.89153.83
3.8925.7335.047.878.55122.13139.59
0.60-11.29-4.177.84-40.3359.55135.17
-2.18-6.025.1534.52-9.94384.2913.97
-3.0329.2050.0054.4529.3245.50-5.06
-21.53-23.12-8.687.84-41.3823.58141.20
11.148.41-0.3812.86-20.19364.84151.04
-1.18-16.00-30.00-38.69-63.6444.83-97.55
04.893.513.7429.32-18.34-41.80

Chowgule Steamships Ltd. Share Holdings

Chowgule Steamships Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Chowgule Steamships Ltd.

Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GA1963PLC000002 and registration number is 000002. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Vishwasrao Chowgule
    Promoter and Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chowgule Laxmanrao
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. Rohini Vishwasrao Chowgule
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Amit Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mangesh Sawant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chowgule Steamships Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chowgule Steamships Ltd.?

The market cap of Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is ₹54.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chowgule Steamships Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is 10.97 and PB ratio of Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chowgule Steamships Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is ₹15.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chowgule Steamships Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chowgule Steamships Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is ₹16.70 and 52-week low of Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

