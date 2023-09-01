Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.07
|1.56
|0.07
|30.18
|31.67
|229.89
|62.80
|1.14
|-2.58
|12.74
|35.26
|34.04
|196.89
|153.83
|3.89
|25.73
|35.04
|7.87
|8.55
|122.13
|139.59
|0.60
|-11.29
|-4.17
|7.84
|-40.33
|59.55
|135.17
|-2.18
|-6.02
|5.15
|34.52
|-9.94
|384.29
|13.97
|-3.03
|29.20
|50.00
|54.45
|29.32
|45.50
|-5.06
|-21.53
|-23.12
|-8.68
|7.84
|-41.38
|23.58
|141.20
|11.14
|8.41
|-0.38
|12.86
|-20.19
|364.84
|151.04
|-1.18
|-16.00
|-30.00
|-38.69
|-63.64
|44.83
|-97.55
|0
|4.89
|3.51
|3.74
|29.32
|-18.34
|-41.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GA1963PLC000002 and registration number is 000002. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is ₹54.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is 10.97 and PB ratio of Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is ₹15.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chowgule Steamships Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is ₹16.70 and 52-week low of Chowgule Steamships Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.