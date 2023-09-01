Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Essar Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61200GJ2010PLC060285 and registration number is 060285. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 206.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Essar Shipping Ltd. is ₹294.94 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Essar Shipping Ltd. is 0.17 and PB ratio of Essar Shipping Ltd. is -0.18 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essar Shipping Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Essar Shipping Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Essar Shipping Ltd. is ₹15.10 and 52-week low of Essar Shipping Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.