ESSAR SHIPPING LTD.

Sector : Shipping | Smallcap | NSE
₹14.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Essar Shipping Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.25₹14.65
₹14.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.60₹15.10
₹14.25
Open Price
₹14.65
Prev. Close
₹14.25
Volume
1,50,962

Essar Shipping Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.52
  • R214.78
  • R314.92
  • Pivot
    14.38
  • S114.12
  • S213.98
  • S313.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.5714.32
  • 108.6213.83
  • 208.7213.06
  • 508.6812.05
  • 1007.9411.17
  • 2008.4910.31

Essar Shipping Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.0430.7351.6054.8930.7349.21-4.36
0.93-2.8512.3935.4134.23196.89152.16
3.6525.5934.907.718.43121.78139.67
0.01-11.66-4.527.10-40.7758.94131.45
-2.23-6.185.0834.09-10.01385.7112.86
-5.56-15.00-32.00-39.29-63.0454.55-97.51

Essar Shipping Ltd. Share Holdings

Essar Shipping Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Essar Shipping Ltd.

Essar Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61200GJ2010PLC060285 and registration number is 060285. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 206.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Srinivasan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Desai
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Saraswathy Subramanian
    Non Executive Director
  • Capt. Bhupinder Singh Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Suresh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Jayakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Raji Chandrashekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Modak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Raichel Mathew
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Essar Shipping Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Essar Shipping Ltd.?

The market cap of Essar Shipping Ltd. is ₹294.94 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Essar Shipping Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Essar Shipping Ltd. is 0.17 and PB ratio of Essar Shipping Ltd. is -0.18 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Essar Shipping Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essar Shipping Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Essar Shipping Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Essar Shipping Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Essar Shipping Ltd. is ₹15.10 and 52-week low of Essar Shipping Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.

