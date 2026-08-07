Here's the live share price of Essar Shipping along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Essar Shipping
|0
|-12.18
|-22.84
|-32.61
|-20.11
|21.66
|13.09
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|-0.67
|-3.11
|-13.60
|2.07
|42.98
|20.11
|33.30
|Shipping Corporation of India
|4.41
|4.71
|-4.82
|14.74
|47.04
|44.89
|23.00
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|4.03
|29.17
|59.77
|78.80
|164.38
|38.27
|21.46
|Seamec
|5.59
|7.86
|-1.16
|19.34
|92.14
|29.99
|17.06
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|-4.23
|2.89
|-3.14
|-12.99
|-37.30
|-23.20
|-6.39
|Garware Offshore Services
|20.11
|1.05
|1.62
|-4.45
|-37.66
|8.41
|7.38
|Chowgule Steamships
|-1.68
|-3.52
|-16.87
|6.97
|-8.70
|14.60
|16.92
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|12.09
|57.56
|99.24
|119.51
|179.74
|76.59
|23.66
|Shahi Shipping
|-3.51
|-9.36
|-12.56
|-26.29
|-24.83
|39.09
|20.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Essar Shipping has declined 20.11% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (42.98%), Shipping Corporation of India (47.04%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Essar Shipping has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (33.30%) and Shipping Corporation of India (23.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.1
|20.16
|10
|20.17
|20.25
|20
|20.79
|20.72
|50
|22.41
|22.02
|100
|23.73
|23.39
|200
|26.29
|25.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Essar Shipping remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Essar Shipping - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Essar Shipping - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Essar Shipping - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
|Jul 04, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Essar Shipping - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing
|May 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Essar Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Essar Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61200GJ2010PLC060285 and registration number is 060285. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 206.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essar Shipping is ₹19.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Essar Shipping is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Essar Shipping is ₹411.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Essar Shipping are ₹20.18 and ₹19.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Essar Shipping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Essar Shipping is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Essar Shipping is ₹18.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Essar Shipping has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -12.18% for the past month, -22.84% over 3 months, -20.11% over 1 year, 21.66% across 3 years, and 13.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Essar Shipping are -3.68 and -0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global