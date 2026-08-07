What is the share price of Essar Shipping? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essar Shipping is ₹19.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Essar Shipping? The Essar Shipping is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Essar Shipping? The market cap of Essar Shipping is ₹411.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Essar Shipping? Today’s highest and lowest price of Essar Shipping are ₹20.18 and ₹19.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Essar Shipping? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Essar Shipping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Essar Shipping is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Essar Shipping is ₹18.69 as on .

How has the Essar Shipping performed historically in terms of returns? The Essar Shipping has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -12.18% for the past month, -22.84% over 3 months, -20.11% over 1 year, 21.66% across 3 years, and 13.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Essar Shipping? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Essar Shipping are -3.68 and -0.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global