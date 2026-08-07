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Essar Shipping Share Price

NSE
BSE

ESSAR SHIPPING

Essar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Shipping

Here's the live share price of Essar Shipping along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.90 Closed
-0.05₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Essar Shipping Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.80₹20.18
₹19.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.69₹43.00
₹19.90
Open Price
₹19.80
Prev. Close
₹19.91
Volume
19,487

Source: Dion Global

Essar Shipping Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Essar Shipping		0-12.18-22.84-32.61-20.1121.6613.09
Great Eastern Shipping Company		-0.67-3.11-13.602.0742.9820.1133.30
Shipping Corporation of India		4.414.71-4.8214.7447.0444.8923.00
Shreeji Shipping Global		4.0329.1759.7778.80164.3838.2721.46
Seamec		5.597.86-1.1619.3492.1429.9917.06
Transworld Shipping Lines		-4.232.89-3.14-12.99-37.30-23.20-6.39
Garware Offshore Services		20.111.051.62-4.45-37.668.417.38
Chowgule Steamships		-1.68-3.52-16.876.97-8.7014.6016.92
Datiware Maritime Infra		12.0957.5699.24119.51179.7476.5923.66
Shahi Shipping		-3.51-9.36-12.56-26.29-24.8339.0920.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Essar Shipping has declined 20.11% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (42.98%), Shipping Corporation of India (47.04%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Essar Shipping has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (33.30%) and Shipping Corporation of India (23.00%).

Essar Shipping Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Essar Shipping Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.120.16
1020.1720.25
2020.7920.72
5022.4122.02
10023.7323.39
20026.2925.17

Source: Dion Global

Essar Shipping Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Essar Shipping remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Essar Shipping Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTEssar Shipping - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 17, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTEssar Shipping - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTEssar Shipping - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
Jul 04, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTEssar Shipping - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing
May 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTEssar Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Essar Shipping

Essar Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61200GJ2010PLC060285 and registration number is 060285. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 206.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Suresh
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Vipin Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Desai
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Raichel Mathew
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Modak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Jayakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Essar Shipping Share Price

What is the share price of Essar Shipping?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essar Shipping is ₹19.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Essar Shipping?

The Essar Shipping is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Essar Shipping?

The market cap of Essar Shipping is ₹411.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Essar Shipping?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Essar Shipping are ₹20.18 and ₹19.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Essar Shipping?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Essar Shipping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Essar Shipping is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Essar Shipping is ₹18.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Essar Shipping performed historically in terms of returns?

The Essar Shipping has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -12.18% for the past month, -22.84% over 3 months, -20.11% over 1 year, 21.66% across 3 years, and 13.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Essar Shipping?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Essar Shipping are -3.68 and -0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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